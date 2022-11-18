Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ
A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
tworivertimes.com
Veterans Community Celebrates One Year as Bon Jovi Expands Support
TINTON FALLS – A jubilant crowd of residents, staff and supporters gathered Nov. 10 to mark the one-year anniversary of the Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Community on Essex Road. The four-story complex of 70 one-bedroom apartments is part of the Soldier On nonprofit organization’s mission to end veteran homelessness...
morristowngreen.com
‘Time, treasure and talent,’ with a glimmer in the eye: Morristown mourns former mayor Jay DeLaney Jr.
He was a Republican admired by Democrats, a civic leader quick with a smile and a good-natured tweak. Former Morristown Mayor Jay DeLaney Jr. died Sunday morning from esophageal cancer. He turned 68 this month. “He was someone who always made people around him laugh, and made sure that anyone...
Joint Base Breaks Ground On $140M Resiliency Project
JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST – A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held at the base for a new, $140 million project designed to enhance JBMDL’s mission capability and resiliency through critical energy infrastructure additions and upgrades. Under this Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), the U.S. Air Force has partnered with...
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our Backyard
The most dangerous intersection in Morristown/Morris Township, based on fatal accident statistics.Morristown Minute. Rising rates of fatal accidents, a flurry of proposed construction updates, and a national register of historic places preventing development.
essexnewsdaily.com
McCartney to serve as West Orange’s next mayor
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The votes are in and West Orange voters overwhelmingly elected Council President Susan McCartney to serve as the town’s first female mayor. Additionally, as of press time, challengers Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Township Council, and incumbent Jennifer Tunnicliffe and challenger Robert Ivker have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Board of Education.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Towns Dominate Best Coastal Towns In America List
One thing we know for sure here in New Jersey is that we are home to some of the best coastal towns in the entire nation and a recently published list confirms just how great Jersey Shore towns are. The very well-respected experts at Good Housekeeping put together a list...
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured Tonight
I-80W Exit 34B road closure, detour.Morristown Minute. I-80 westbound from Exit 34 to Route 15 northbound, right and center lanes will be closed overnight. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 westbound Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.
themontclairgirl.com
Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve
Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Code Blue’ Weather Emergency In Effect For Madison
MADISON, NJ — A Code Blue Weather Emergency is in effect for Madison Borough through Thursday night, county officials announced. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are anticipated to drop into the mid 20s until Wednesday night. In Morris County, a code blue declaration is issued when dangerously...
Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening
BRICK – After years of anticipation, the Royal Farms in Brick Township has confirmed a grand opening date. The store will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 8, located at the intersection of Routes 88 and 70. “It’s been a long wait but the wait is...
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
The Fantastic “Night Forms” Art Show at Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey
Words like fantastic, awesome, fabulous, amazing, outstanding, etc are just some of the words I would use for the upcoming art exhibit at Grounds For Sculpture in Mercer County, New Jersey. I might even use those same words to describe Grounds For Sculpture which is a unique art museum with...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Gov. Murphy paid $185K in N.J. property taxes in 2021. Here’s what else we found his in tax returns.
Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, First Lady Tammy Murphy, paid about $185,000 in property taxes last year on their mansion on the Navesink River in Middletown, according to the couple’s most recent tax returns. That’s just one of the details that emerged as Murphy, a 65-year-old multimillionaire former...
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Spruce Run: A grave reminder in Clinton of how summer’s drought still affects NJ
Now that the holidays have arrived in New Jersey, the thought of that intense drought this past summer might be an afterthought. Ever since we entered the autumn season, New Jersey has once again been receiving some beneficial rain. What's more, those rainy days don't seem to be too far apart from one another anymore.
Princeton, NJ eatery will be on ‘Diners Drive-Ins and Dives’
One of Princeton's most loved restaurants is getting some recognition on the Food Network tonight and everyone needs to tune in!. It's official that Jammin' Crepes in Princeton, New Jersey is going to be in the spotlight tonight with Guy Fieri and Rev Run so you have to tune in and support one of Mercer County's favorite local businesses!
wrnjradio.com
Driver charged with DUI, careless driving in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Somerset County man is facing charges including driving under the influence in Readington Township, according to police. On Friday, November 18, Johan Navarro-Carvajal, 39, of South Bound Brook Borough was stopped while traveling on County Line Road, police said. Navarro-Carvajal’s vehicle was...
Foodie Experts Choose Absolute Best Loaded Fries In All Of New Jersey
There are so many foods we have a strong passion for in New Jersey, and since we are the capital of the world when it comes to diners, fries have to be at the top of the list. Today, we are going to focus on a specific type of French Fry and where one of the premier foodie outlets in the entire nation says you can get them.
