DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant familiesBeth TorresCoachella, CA
California Families Can Get $400 Per Month From StateC. HeslopCoachella, CA
Fontana Herald News
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel debuts first of its kind sports venue
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom.”. The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area...
Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
Leaders across Coachella Valley are reacting to the tragic news many of us woke up to learn: an overnight mass shooting at a gay nightclub has killed at least five and left 18 others hurt in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sunday morning, leaders throughout the desert area are responding on social media. My heart is with The post Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs appeared first on KESQ.
techaiapp.com
A Touch of Class at Southcoast Winery Resort and Spa
Southern California’s wine region is growing so fast, with new wineries popping up in the inland haven of Temecula Valley Wine Country mid-way between Los Angeles and San Diego. With a touch of class and a taste of wine, this is the best kept secret in Southern California for the wine enthusiast. It is becoming the go-to spot for old-world charm, outdoor activities, opulent wine tastings, and an abundance of top-tier accommodations and restaurants.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs International Airport Preparing for Record Thanksgiving Travel
It’s that time of year. “As we move out of the pandemic, the travel volume for this Thanksgiving is expected to be the highest on record for Southern California,” Corporate Communications and Programs Manager with AAA, Doug Shupe, shared. Family gatherings bring busy airports and highways as Thanksgiving...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Indio To Host 30th Annual International Tamale Festival
Get your wallets and your appetites ready because the 30th Annual Indio International Tamale Festival is just a few short weeks away! And this year event organizers say it’s bigger and better than ever. “The exciting part of this year is we have a lot of food trucks participating,”...
thepalmspringspost.com
Saturday election update: Holstege’s lead in AD47 now single digits; Garner still ahead in city’s District 1 race
Eleven days after votes began to be counted in the Nov. 8 General Election, the fate of two members of the Palm Springs City Council who were on the ballot, and their opponents, continues to remain in a state of suspense. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional...
thepalmspringspost.com
Friday election update: Wallis gains on Holstege in AD47 race; Garner still ahead in District 1 City Council contest
One race being watched closely in the city changed little after the latest vote counts were announced Friday, while another drew much closer. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional counts, Greg Wallis is now within 285 vote of opponent Christy Holstege, a former mayor and current member of the Palm Springs City Council, in the race for a seat in the State Assembly representing District 47.
palmspringslife.com
Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Nov. 21-28
More than one million lights illuminate The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens starting this week. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT ZOO AND GARDENS. When night falls, more than a million twinkling holiday lights animate The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Every winter, after the park’s usual closing time, WildLights ticketholders ring in the season with festive activities and photo-ops at this beloved annual event, now in its 29th year.
american-rails.com
California Polar Express Train Rides: A Complete Guide (2022)
California is currently home to three officially licensed The Polar Express train rides, making it one of the top states for such an event! You can find this attraction hosted as the California State Railroad Museum, Southern California Railway Museum, and RailTown 1897. In addition, it was also previously available...
A local Indio church announces a new youth program that will start next year
First Baptist Church of Indio introduces VELA Youth Fund’s Black Youth Development Program (BYD) to the community. VELA Youth Fund, a nonprofit charity in Coachella Valley, has designed a program for youth to develop them further spiritually, socially, culturally, and academically. The program is computer-driven, FREE to children in the community, and scheduled to launch The post A local Indio church announces a new youth program that will start next year appeared first on KESQ.
Hundreds affected by outage in Thousand Palms
Hundreds of customers are without power in Thousand Palms. As of 5:00 p.m., the outage is affecting 353 customers in the area of Watt Court to Manufacturing Road. We've received some reports that some businesses along Varner Road, including In-N-Out Burger. The Coachella Valley Brewing Co. announced they closed for the night due to the The post Hundreds affected by outage in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Estrada projected as winner in Menifee City Council race
Billing himself as the “Fresh Perspective” needed in local government, Ricky Estrada appears headed for the District 2 seat on Menifee City Council. Menifee 24/7 is projecting victory for Estrada, who has led in every release of voting results for the council seat representing southwest Menifee. With some votes still being counted, the latest tally released Thursday shows Estrada with a substantial lead among four candidates, bringing in 2,496 votes, or 47.86 percent of the votes that have been counted. His nearest competitor, Planning Commissioner Ben Diederich, has 1,425 votes, or 27.33 percent of the votes.
thepalmspringspost.com
Thursday election update: Holstege retains State Assembly lead; Garner remains ahead in City Council race
Little changed on Thursday after the latest release of ballot totals in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties, with both members of the Palm Springs City Council who were on the Nov. 8 ballot retaining their leads. After coming back to lead challenger Scott Nevins by 50 votes at the...
ukenreport.com
Festival of Lights Parade Returns to Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS —The 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade, the city’s signature holiday event and a beloved tradition, features an array of floats that twinkle, marching bands, huge holiday balloons – and a visit from Santa Claus of course!
Yucaipa School District to pay $15.75 million for student asthma death
The family of a Yucaipa middle school student who died on campus after suffering an asthma attack received a $15.75 million settlement from the school district.Attorneys argued the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District was negligent and did not use best practices when it comes to documented student medical conditions.On Oct. 31, 2019, Mesa View Middle School student, Adilene Carrasco,13, complained she was not feeling well while at school. She told her teacher and was permitted to walk from an athletic field back to the classroom for her inhaler. After using it, Carrasco said she still did not feel good. She...
foxla.com
2 women shot and killed in car in Moreno Valley
Two women were found shot in a car in Moreno Valley. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight
The 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival starts on Friday and runs through the weekend. The festival is from Friday, November 18 to November 20 and is presented by Agua Caliente Casinos. This year the festival is going to have food trucks, tethered rides, and a night and morning balloon glow. There are The post Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight appeared first on KESQ.
Rancho Mirage High School placed temporary semi lockout due to a student issue
Rancho Mirage High School was temporarily placed on a semi lockout due to a student issue that is being responded to, according to Joan Boiko, spokesperson for the Palm Springs Unified School District. Boiko told News Channel 3 shortly before 12:30 p.m. that the lockout was lifted. PSUSD sent out an email to parents and The post Rancho Mirage High School placed temporary semi lockout due to a student issue appeared first on KESQ.
disneydining.com
Community Rallies After Disney Cast Member and Her Father are Killed by Drunk Driver
The lives of a Disney Parks Cast Member and her father were taken at the hands of a drunk driver on Sunday evening. And as their community begins to process its enormous loss, some have stepped up to begin a memorial fund to ease the financial burden on those left behind.
At least one person dead after crash on HWY 111, south of I-10 exit, in Palm Springs
At least one person is dead after a crash Friday night on Highway 111, south of the Interstate 10 exit, near Palm Springs. The crash happened near Angel Canyon, which is south of Overture Drive. Details on the crash remain limited at this time. Our crew at the scene confirmed there are two pickup trucks The post At least one person dead after crash on HWY 111, south of I-10 exit, in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
