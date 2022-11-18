The family of a Yucaipa middle school student who died on campus after suffering an asthma attack received a $15.75 million settlement from the school district.Attorneys argued the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District was negligent and did not use best practices when it comes to documented student medical conditions.On Oct. 31, 2019, Mesa View Middle School student, Adilene Carrasco,13, complained she was not feeling well while at school. She told her teacher and was permitted to walk from an athletic field back to the classroom for her inhaler. After using it, Carrasco said she still did not feel good. She...

