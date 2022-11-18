ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

petapixel.com

Fujifiilm’s Instax mini EVO: The Creative Reboot You’ve Been Seeking

The Fujifilm Instax mini EVO is a combination digital camera, traditional Instax printer, and photo printer for smartphone photos, all in one. Author’s Note: While Fujifilm loaned Petapixel this camera for review, this story is not sponsored and reflects my opinions about the camera with no Fujifilm intervention. In addition to this review, my above video contains more thoughts about this camera and its unique features.
petapixel.com

The CosmoCap Camera Body Cap Hides a Secret AirTag Compartment

Kuvrd has announced the CosmoCaps and Satellites, camera body caps and small silicone sleeves that together allow photographers to track their cameras with AirTags. The company, which successfully launched a Kickstarter for its universal lens caps in 2017 (and has since followed them up with version 2.0), has created its version of a camera body cap that hides a compartment for an AirTag. The idea isn’t new, as Nine Volt launched its set of similar body caps earlier this year.
petapixel.com

Amber X Review: A Personal Cloud for On-The-Go Photographers

Over the last two years, I’ve been working to improve my habits of backing up my photos. I started first by creating a RAID backup on my computer, then adding a large external HDD for a local backup, and eventually getting a subscription cloud backup from Backblaze. The one...
petapixel.com

Photographer Turns Slide Projector Into a Arduino-Powered Digitizer

For those with family members who grew up in the 1980s (or earlier), a slide projector was a pretty common way to share and show images before the internet was a thing. But these days, finding a way to get people to sit and view these images in a dark room with you is even harder than finding a functional projector. To covert his old 35mm slides to digital, photographer Scott Lawrence built a custom digitizing system based on a slide projector.
TechCrunch

Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design

“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
Android Police

Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
petapixel.com

Sony Pulls FX30/FX3 Firmware Amid Reports it Traps Them in a Boot Loop

Sony has suspended downloads of FX30 and FX3 firmware amid reports that in some cases it will cause the cameras to get trapped in a boot loop. A boot loop is when the camera gets stuck in a loop of rebooting. The initial reports of this situation were publicized on Twitter on Thursday and shared by Sony Alpha Rumors. One video, in particular, showed the issue taking place and the problem effectively makes the FX30 inoperable.
Android Police

How to recover deleted photos from the Android gallery without backup

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Accidentally deleting photos or losing access to precious memories can lead to an unpleasant experience on your Android phone. Most gallery apps, including Google Photos, come with a Recycle Bin or Trash to recover your deleted photos in a single tap. You aren’t completely out of luck when you can’t find your favorite images or videos in the trash. You can easily recover deleted photos from your Android gallery using iMobie DroidKit.
Android Police

How to scan a QR code with a Samsung Galaxy phone

QR codes are everywhere, from the table at the restaurant to business cards and posted placards. Although you may think they're new, they've been around since 1994 and were developed to replace barcodes. These codes were initially used on boarding passes, loyalty cards, and shipping labels. Times have changed, and QR codes now contain information such as contact data, Wi-Fi credentials, links, and more.
The Associated Press

Guerrilla RF Extends Bypass Functionality to its Gain Block Portfolio, Leveraging Patented Guerrilla Armor™ Technology

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF2042 and GRF2043, two high linearity gain blocks with built-in bypass functionality. Both devices leverage the company’s patented Guerrilla Armor™ technology which prevents amplifiers from turning on in the presence of large RF input signals – a critical requirement for guaranteeing exceptional stage isolation and minimal impact on a device’s on-state performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005186/en/ Guerrilla RF announces the formal production release of the GRF2042 and GRF2043, two high linearity gain blocks with built-in bypass functionality. Both devices leverage the company’s patented Guerrilla Armor™ technology which prevents amplifiers from turning on in the presence of large RF input signals – a critical requirement for guaranteeing exceptional stage isolation and minimal impact on a device’s on-state performance. (Photo: Business Wire)
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “This content isn’t available” On Facebook?

While scrolling through your Facebook feed or trying to open a shared post, you might come across the “This content isn’t available” error message. This error could be caused by the privacy settings of the person who published the post or due to the issue on your Facebook app.

