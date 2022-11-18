Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Fujifiilm’s Instax mini EVO: The Creative Reboot You’ve Been Seeking
The Fujifilm Instax mini EVO is a combination digital camera, traditional Instax printer, and photo printer for smartphone photos, all in one. Author’s Note: While Fujifilm loaned Petapixel this camera for review, this story is not sponsored and reflects my opinions about the camera with no Fujifilm intervention. In addition to this review, my above video contains more thoughts about this camera and its unique features.
petapixel.com
The CosmoCap Camera Body Cap Hides a Secret AirTag Compartment
Kuvrd has announced the CosmoCaps and Satellites, camera body caps and small silicone sleeves that together allow photographers to track their cameras with AirTags. The company, which successfully launched a Kickstarter for its universal lens caps in 2017 (and has since followed them up with version 2.0), has created its version of a camera body cap that hides a compartment for an AirTag. The idea isn’t new, as Nine Volt launched its set of similar body caps earlier this year.
petapixel.com
Amber X Review: A Personal Cloud for On-The-Go Photographers
Over the last two years, I’ve been working to improve my habits of backing up my photos. I started first by creating a RAID backup on my computer, then adding a large external HDD for a local backup, and eventually getting a subscription cloud backup from Backblaze. The one...
petapixel.com
Photographer Turns Slide Projector Into a Arduino-Powered Digitizer
For those with family members who grew up in the 1980s (or earlier), a slide projector was a pretty common way to share and show images before the internet was a thing. But these days, finding a way to get people to sit and view these images in a dark room with you is even harder than finding a functional projector. To covert his old 35mm slides to digital, photographer Scott Lawrence built a custom digitizing system based on a slide projector.
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
TechCrunch
Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design
“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
2 Notifications iPhone Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
IPhone notifications are designed to be helpful to the user (really — even when it seems like they’re a total nuisance). But the fact of the matter is that receiving so many notifications at all times of day can be a real battery drain on your device. “One...
Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
Twitter is reportedly suspending the ability to purchase $8 verified checkmarks as it grapples with a wave of accounts trolling brands and famous people
Twitter is suspending paid verification sign-ups for Twitter Blue to "address impersonation issues," according to a Friday report.
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
petapixel.com
Sony Pulls FX30/FX3 Firmware Amid Reports it Traps Them in a Boot Loop
Sony has suspended downloads of FX30 and FX3 firmware amid reports that in some cases it will cause the cameras to get trapped in a boot loop. A boot loop is when the camera gets stuck in a loop of rebooting. The initial reports of this situation were publicized on Twitter on Thursday and shared by Sony Alpha Rumors. One video, in particular, showed the issue taking place and the problem effectively makes the FX30 inoperable.
Microsoft reverses itself and decides to keep SwiftKey Keyboard on iOS after all
After unexpectedly removing SwiftKey Keyboard from the Apple App Store Microsoft has now brought it back with a strong suggesting that it has more plans for the popular keyboard alternative for iPhones.
PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine new Dec issue no.198 out now – amazing Black Friday 50% off subs offer!
Subscribe to the No.1 Canon mag today to get our Black Friday 50% discount offer while you can. See what's inside this issue...
geekwire.com
‘Alexa Built-In’ phones to lose key feature as Amazon cedes ground to Apple and Google
Unlike Google and Apple, Amazon doesn’t have a smartphone platform of its own for native integration of its voice assistant, after the short-lived Amazon Fire Phone. However, the company has worked with some Android device makers in recent years to replicate the effect on what are known as “Alexa Built-In” phones.
Apple's Unending Data Tracking Woes: Study Suggests App Store Analytics Can Identify Users
Apple Inc.'s AAPL data tracking challenges seem to be getting worse. The company's device analytics allegedly contain information that may be used to specifically identify iCloud accounts, say security researchers. What Happened: On Monday, Mysk security researchers shared their findings on Twitter. They said that although the Cupertino-based giant claims...
How to recover deleted photos from the Android gallery without backup
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Accidentally deleting photos or losing access to precious memories can lead to an unpleasant experience on your Android phone. Most gallery apps, including Google Photos, come with a Recycle Bin or Trash to recover your deleted photos in a single tap. You aren’t completely out of luck when you can’t find your favorite images or videos in the trash. You can easily recover deleted photos from your Android gallery using iMobie DroidKit.
How to scan a QR code with a Samsung Galaxy phone
QR codes are everywhere, from the table at the restaurant to business cards and posted placards. Although you may think they're new, they've been around since 1994 and were developed to replace barcodes. These codes were initially used on boarding passes, loyalty cards, and shipping labels. Times have changed, and QR codes now contain information such as contact data, Wi-Fi credentials, links, and more.
Guerrilla RF Extends Bypass Functionality to its Gain Block Portfolio, Leveraging Patented Guerrilla Armor™ Technology
GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF2042 and GRF2043, two high linearity gain blocks with built-in bypass functionality. Both devices leverage the company’s patented Guerrilla Armor™ technology which prevents amplifiers from turning on in the presence of large RF input signals – a critical requirement for guaranteeing exceptional stage isolation and minimal impact on a device’s on-state performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005186/en/ Guerrilla RF announces the formal production release of the GRF2042 and GRF2043, two high linearity gain blocks with built-in bypass functionality. Both devices leverage the company’s patented Guerrilla Armor™ technology which prevents amplifiers from turning on in the presence of large RF input signals – a critical requirement for guaranteeing exceptional stage isolation and minimal impact on a device’s on-state performance. (Photo: Business Wire)
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “This content isn’t available” On Facebook?
While scrolling through your Facebook feed or trying to open a shared post, you might come across the “This content isn’t available” error message. This error could be caused by the privacy settings of the person who published the post or due to the issue on your Facebook app.
This Little Sleepies Black Friday sale has festive pajamas for the family—save 30% now
The Little Sleepies Black Friday sale has 30% off sitewide so you can save big on adorably festive pajamas for the whole family for the holidays.
