The Denver Indian Family Resource Center is searching for assistance from the community after its van was stolen and totaled, which was used to serve the community.The organization was targeted by auto thieves as the van was used for non-profit purposes, delivering food and essential items to families who are in need. The incident occurred ahead of Thanksgiving while local families hope to have their well-needed items before the holidays."Our van was recently stolen and we went through the process and we learned that with the damage, the van is ruled as a total loss," said Tallerita Tunney-Rogers, executive director...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO