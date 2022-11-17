Read full article on original website
4,000 families receive Thanksgiving food from Denver Feed-A-Family program
About 4,000 metro families will have a Thanksgiving meal this year, thanks to the generosity of community members who donated their time and money to the Denver Feed-A-Family program.
Decade-old Thanksgiving tradition back to feeding families after pandemic
On Saturday, several blocks of Bruce Randolph Avenue were closed off for a Thanksgiving tradition spanning two decades.
'Adopt, don't shop': Denver Animal Shelter offering adoption specials
DENVER — Denver Animal Shelter has a Black FURday pet adoption event on Black Friday. Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) said any dog or cat with any amount of black fur is $20 on Friday, Nov. 25. Included the pet adoption special are a spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations and a one-year...
Over 8,000 turkeys delivered to families in need for Thanksgiving
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The thousands of turkeys you donated at King Soopers stores will be given to families in need today. Take A Turkey to Work Day is an event hosted by Care and Share. Over 8,000 families across Southern Colorado will receive turkeys. 11 News partners with Care and Share Food Bank for the annual event where the turkeys are collected.
Ways to help homeless people shivering in the Colorado cold
(Denver, Colo.) So maybe you’ve seen a homeless person shivering on the street, their breath visible it’s so cold. And at that point in time, maybe you decided you want to help.
New Song Church receives Thanksgiving meals shopping spree
New Song Church and Ministries in North Denver will host a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 19th at noon.
Denver metro nonprofits offer free Thanksgiving meals to families in need
For families in need of a thanksgiving meal this year, there are several nonprofits across the Denver metro that want to help.
Colorado Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
Psst… Shop the Denver Holiday BAZAAR 2022
Denver BAZAAR is back with their Holiday BAZAAR 2022 series, and it’s the perfect place to eat, drink and be merry this holiday season! With over 80+ local vendors and plenty of holiday fun, you’d be a real grinch to miss it. HOLIDAY BAZAAR. With three locations (Belleview...
Dental Lifeline Network gives dentist a chance to help more people smile
While Dr. Van Zytveld has been volunteering his time for more than 40 years, in just the past 30, Dental Lifeline Network estimates he has provided $100,000 in comprehensive dental care.
Denver puts moratorium on mobile home park development
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday for a moratorium on developments at mobile home parks. Councilmembers say they’re trying to protect precious affordable housing in the city. In recent years, mobile home park land has been sold from right under the homeowner, leaving them with nowhere to live.
Why some homeless people choose to shiver instead of shelter
(Denver, Colo.) When snow and cold began to bear down on the Front Range Wednesday afternoon, the chorus began: Why won’t some homeless people go to a shelter to escape the weather?
Opinion: ‘Housing First’ does not mean housing only
In an Oct. 22 opinion piece in the Colorado Sun, a Denver resident argued that a “rehabilitation first” approach involving temporary housing and required rehab is the best way to solve homelessness. But that’s not what the research evidence shows. Rather, the approach of providing housing first...
This Sloan Lake post-war home is surrounded by new housing. It’s on the market for $1 million, leaving its renters wondering where to move
Trick-or-treaters once flocked to Maria Solis’s childhood Northside home, but that hasn’t happened in the past few years. Slot homes, condos and apartments have risen on the block since 2017, while the families who rented now demolished post-war brick houses and duplexes have been priced out. Those who owned have sold.
Here's The Highest-Rated Dessert Shop In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on the Mile High City's best places to grab a sweet treat.
Centura Health offering $30k signing bonus to nurses willing to work overnight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health is searching for more nurses, particularly those willing to work the graveyard shift. The Colorado-based health organization, which includes local facilities like Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Health services in Colorado Springs, encompasses 21,000 healthcare professionals across Colorado and western Kansas. Centura Health...
Historic Building giving new meaning to Affordable Housing for Families
A former classroom and dormitory building is now affordable housing for families in Denver thanks to Proximity Green, the Denver Housing Authority, and other partners. Pancratia Hall Lofts located off S. Federal Blvd. and W. Amherst Ave. give a new meaning to affordable housing for larger families as the lofts offer plenty of units with multiple rooms to give families room to grow.
Denver Indian Family Resource Center seeking help after non-profit van stolen, totaled
The Denver Indian Family Resource Center is searching for assistance from the community after its van was stolen and totaled, which was used to serve the community.The organization was targeted by auto thieves as the van was used for non-profit purposes, delivering food and essential items to families who are in need. The incident occurred ahead of Thanksgiving while local families hope to have their well-needed items before the holidays."Our van was recently stolen and we went through the process and we learned that with the damage, the van is ruled as a total loss," said Tallerita Tunney-Rogers, executive director...
Meet the 7 brothers who served in the Army
Paul Kelsch is part of a real-life “Band of Brothers.” The Vietnam veteran who lives in Centennial is one of seven siblings in his family who all served in the U.S. Army. Jeremy Hubbard names FOX31's Heroes of the Month. Meet the 7 brothers who served in the...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
