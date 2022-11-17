ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbert County, CO

KKTV

Over 8,000 turkeys delivered to families in need for Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The thousands of turkeys you donated at King Soopers stores will be given to families in need today. Take A Turkey to Work Day is an event hosted by Care and Share. Over 8,000 families across Southern Colorado will receive turkeys. 11 News partners with Care and Share Food Bank for the annual event where the turkeys are collected.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
thedenverear.com

Psst… Shop the Denver Holiday BAZAAR 2022

Denver BAZAAR is back with their Holiday BAZAAR 2022 series, and it’s the perfect place to eat, drink and be merry this holiday season! With over 80+ local vendors and plenty of holiday fun, you’d be a real grinch to miss it. HOLIDAY BAZAAR. With three locations (Belleview...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver puts moratorium on mobile home park development

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday for a moratorium on developments at mobile home parks. Councilmembers say they’re trying to protect precious affordable housing in the city. In recent years, mobile home park land has been sold from right under the homeowner, leaving them with nowhere to live.
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Opinion: ‘Housing First’ does not mean housing only

In an Oct. 22 opinion piece in the Colorado Sun, a Denver resident argued that a “rehabilitation first” approach involving temporary housing and required rehab is the best way to solve homelessness. But that’s not what the research evidence shows. Rather, the approach of providing housing first...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

This Sloan Lake post-war home is surrounded by new housing. It’s on the market for $1 million, leaving its renters wondering where to move

Trick-or-treaters once flocked to Maria Solis’s childhood Northside home, but that hasn’t happened in the past few years. Slot homes, condos and apartments have risen on the block since 2017, while the families who rented now demolished post-war brick houses and duplexes have been priced out. Those who owned have sold.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Centura Health offering $30k signing bonus to nurses willing to work overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health is searching for more nurses, particularly those willing to work the graveyard shift. The Colorado-based health organization, which includes local facilities like Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Health services in Colorado Springs, encompasses 21,000 healthcare professionals across Colorado and western Kansas. Centura Health...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
iheart.com

Historic Building giving new meaning to Affordable Housing for Families

A former classroom and dormitory building is now affordable housing for families in Denver thanks to Proximity Green, the Denver Housing Authority, and other partners. Pancratia Hall Lofts located off S. Federal Blvd. and W. Amherst Ave. give a new meaning to affordable housing for larger families as the lofts offer plenty of units with multiple rooms to give families room to grow.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Indian Family Resource Center seeking help after non-profit van stolen, totaled

The Denver Indian Family Resource Center is searching for assistance from the community after its van was stolen and totaled, which was used to serve the community.The organization was targeted by auto thieves as the van was used for non-profit purposes, delivering food and essential items to families who are in need. The incident occurred ahead of Thanksgiving while local families hope to have their well-needed items before the holidays."Our van was recently stolen and we went through the process and we learned that with the damage, the van is ruled as a total loss," said Tallerita Tunney-Rogers, executive director...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Meet the 7 brothers who served in the Army

Paul Kelsch is part of a real-life “Band of Brothers.” The Vietnam veteran who lives in Centennial is one of seven siblings in his family who all served in the U.S. Army. Jeremy Hubbard names FOX31's Heroes of the Month. Meet the 7 brothers who served in the...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE

