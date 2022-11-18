ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Detroit

Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10BqOh_0jFqi3lh00

Ford is recalling more than 550,00 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.

The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.

Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed in the U.S. on Jan. 3. Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor for free.

Comments / 4

Related
torquenews.com

Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem

Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
TheStreet

Almost a Quarter of a Million Trucks Have This Serious Problem

A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission of tens of thousands of recalled vehicles may result in a transmission fluid leak from the dipstick tube. The leaking transmission fluid may contact an ignition source within the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire. There have been 16...
US News and World Report

U.S. Confirms New Ford Death Due to Faulty Air Bag Inflator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. auto safety regulators on Thursday confirmed a new death tied to a defective air bag inflator in a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup and reiterated urgent calls for owners to get their vehicles repaired. Chrysler parent Stellantis earlier this month urged owners of 276,000 older U.S. vehicles to...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Owners of Older Chrysler and Dodge Cars Warned Not to Drive Some Models Due to Exploding Takata Air Bags

Nearly 300,000 vehicle owners got a stark "Do Not Drive" warning Thursday after two more deaths were linked to exploding Takata air bags. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said its warning applies to 276,000 Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers with model years between 2005 and 2010, along with MY Chrysler 300s from the same years. It comes after two people died in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers. Takata driver's side airbags exploded in both cases.
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
CNN

It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes

General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
tiremeetsroad.com

Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023

If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Interesting Engineering

UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet

U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy