ROBBINS — The Perquimans football team’s playoff run came to an end with a 42-26 loss to unbeaten North Moore in a 1A NCHSAA third-round playoff game Friday night. The No. 23 Pirates (4-9) fell behind early after the No. 2 Mustangs (13-0) scored two first-quarter touchdowns. Jakarey Gillis gave North Moore a 7-0 lead on a 27-yard touchdown run just under two minutes into the game and Kolby Ritchie...

HERTFORD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO