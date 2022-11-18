ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Daily Advance

High School Football | Perquimans ousted by unbeaten North Moore in 1A third round

ROBBINS — The Perquimans football team’s playoff run came to an end with a 42-26 loss to unbeaten North Moore in a 1A NCHSAA third-round playoff game Friday night. The No. 23 Pirates (4-9) fell behind early after the No. 2 Mustangs (13-0) scored two first-quarter touchdowns. Jakarey Gillis gave North Moore a 7-0 lead on a 27-yard touchdown run just under two minutes into the game and Kolby Ritchie...
HERTFORD, NC
BlueDevilCountry

WATCH: Dariq Whitehead's first college bucket

After missing the entire preseason and the first three Duke basketball games of the regular season, freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead made his debut as a Duke Blue Devil on Friday at home against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. RELATED: Blue Devils announce new starting lineup for Delaware ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Pitt vs. Duke football game updates: Panthers win 28-26

Follow the Panther247 for live Duke Blue Devils vs. Pitt Panthers game updates. Pitt (6-4, 3-3) ACC will look to improve its bowl standing against a Duke (7-3, 4-2 ACC) that did not win an ACC game last season. You can check out the game preview here. You can watch...
DURHAM, NC

