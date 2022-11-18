Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Photographer Becomes Online Sensation With Stunning Cat Portraits
A photographer has become an online sensation for his beautiful and quirky photos of cats. Nils Jacobi started taking photos in 2011. He began photographing people as a hobby and posted the portraits on social media. However, he saw that his candid photos of felines were getting more online interest...
DIY Photography
Photographer captures hilarious stray cats of Tokyo streets
Cats are loved very much in Japan and it’s believed that they bring good luck. And when you take their photos in the funniest of moments, they bring tons of giggles, too. Japanese photographer Masayuki Oki loves cats too, and I perfectly understand him. He turned this love into photography, taking photos of stray cats in the streets of Tokyo. He captures their comedic, playful moments, ending up with a series of hilarious photos. We chatted with him a bit about his work and of course – we bring you plenty of his funny cat photos to make your day better.
Family cat crashes interview about her viral reaction to new baby
A newborn baby makes jealous cat sick (literally). CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
pethelpful.com
House Camera Catching Weimaraner Sneaking Into the Fridge Is Priceless
TikTok doggo @podarrozweimaraner's owners decided to check in on the dogs while at work. They probably missed their dogs and wanted to see their faces. But what was just supposed to be a friendly check-in ended in a big no-no for their Weimaraner. The owners have Furbo in the house,...
pawesome.net
Shihpoo Puppy Pounces On Cat Then Goes For An Unexpected Wild Ride
Sometimes unexpected things happen. A Shihpoo puppy named Finley found this out recently. Unfortunately, Finley had a bit of a mishap, but fortunately, he is fine. TikTok user and owner of the TikTok channel @narynugget uploaded a video of her Shihpoo puppy’s interaction with her cat Koji and what happened afterward. The TikTok video begins with a frame of Finley’s dad holding him in his arm. Next, Finley’s dad places Finley on the floor, and Finley runs off to find Koji. Finley nears Koji’s tail when his dad picks him up. Meanwhile, Koji runs away. While Finley is held in one of his dad’s arms, he tips forward and tumbles out of his dad’s arms. The video ends when it is paused with Finley flying midair with his dad’s hands outstretched to catch him.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Being Adopted After 270 Days Is Precious
There are many dogs waiting to be adopted in shelters all across the country. Because there are so many dogs available, some pups have to wait a long time to find their forever homes. One pup was recently adopted after waiting in the shelter for a long time, and the video of him meeting his new dad is something you don't want to miss.
pethelpful.com
Cat Devouring Human Food Is Hilariously Just Like Us
Get ready to meet your feline twin in this absolutely hilarious video TikTok user @Wmtouchi posted featuring their adorable cat who eats just like a human. We have never seen a cat eat lettuce before so this feline gets a gold sticker for being in the clean plate club. Just...
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of German Shepherd Saving Little Boy's Life Is Amazing
Dogs are man's best friend for a very good reason, and this German Shepherd is here to remind us what that reason is. He's the literal definition of loyalty! When Tank's 6-year-old human brother was playing in the yard, he was able to step in and protect him from a random, unprovoked attack from a neighbor's dog...all in a matter of seconds!
Heartwarming Moment Golden Retriever Cuddles Grandma: 'Extra Gentle'
The video has been watched by two million people in just 24 hours, one user said: "Golden seriously are the best! So gentle, so sweet!"
Shoppers Say This $4 Catnip Toy With Over 15,000 Reviews Is a ‘Dream Come True’ for Cats
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to our cats, nothing is too good for them! Whether it be the best, most nutritious food or the cutest toys that’ll keep them satisfied all day, we make sure to get the best of the best for them. However, our kitties can be a bit fussy pants regarding their toys. We’ve all been there: they choose an empty cardboard box over a huge cat tree. But we found a solution! Cats enjoy the simpler things in life,...
pethelpful.com
Cute Video Proves That Puppies Truly Can Buy Happiness
Owning a dog is expensive. Between food and vet bills and toys and buying them super cute sweaters it all adds up! According to the AKC owning a medium sized dog will run you about $16,000 over the dog's lifetime (With an average life expectancy of 13 years.) But at what cost love, we say?
Natural Landscape Photography Awards 2022: beautiful scenes with minimal editing
Now in its second year, the natural Landscape Photography Awards celebrates realistic landscapes with minimal edits
Baby elephant plays in a spray of water for visitors: See the adorable video
A baby elephant is seen rolling around and relishing a spray of water as visitors watch at an elephant sanctuary in Thailand — see the adorable and trending video.
animalfair.com
Cutest Dogs For Lazy People And Couch Potatoes!
Often times, people come across a huge problem: they love dogs, but don’t want the responsibility or time commitment of actually taking care of an animal. However, with the abundance of dog breeds in the world today, there are canines that suit lazy people quite well, giving those less active individuals a fitting companion. Here are some of the best dogs that are suitable for lazy people!
Giant Dog Demanding Owner Catches Her During 'Trust Fall' Delights Viewers
A dog displaying some unusual behavior in South Australia has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.7 million views. In the video, posted to the page @harrietandwilson, Harriet the Scottish deerhound can be seen sitting on her owner's lap on the bed with her back turned. As her owner moves their laptop out of the way, Harriet falls backwards in what looks like a "trust fall."
pethelpful.com
Video of Senior Dog Braving the Stairs to Visit Her 'Favorite Contractor' Is Precious
As our dogs get older, we start to notice they move a bit slower and spend more time sleeping than playing. It's an inevitable part of owning a senior dog, but that doesn't make it any easier to watch. However, one elderly pup had a spark of motivation to find the energy to perform a strenuous task, and her mom captured the amazing moment on video.
pethelpful.com
Toddler's Devotion to Family's Foster Puppy Moves Us to Tears
Adopting an animal can be hard, but we'll argue that fostering is even harder. Fostering usually leads to a very difficult goodbye when the animal finally goes to their forever home. We imagine it's nearly impossible to say goodbye to the fur baby you brought into your home. That's why we believe fostering is one of the most selfless things a person can do.
This Golden Retriever Has The Most Adorable Reactions To Puppies, Kittens, And Bunnies
Don't you just love dogs and puppies? This Golden Retriever went viral on YouTube for her reactions to others animals and we can't get over the cuteness overload. The dog, Bailey, has the most genuine interactions with her environment and garners millions of views from over 500,000 subscribers. Each video...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Desperate Search for Favorite Stuffed Toy Is Just Precious
We have to admit, it's pretty adorable when our dogs get attached to one toy in particular. Toys help dogs when they are feeling anxious, they are great for mental stimulation and they can curb a dog from feeling bored.. and then acting in destructive ways. Like using your favorite slipper as a chew toy. No one knows why dogs get attached to a certain toy in particular, but many dog owners can tell you their own pup has a baby they sleep with and carry from room to room.
