An ancient church supports 17 maple trees that grow on its roof and walls. Surprisingly, only one root, the size of an arm, is visible inside the church. St Theodora church or Agia Theodora Vasta is a tiny Byzantine church in Central Peloponnese, Greece, built in the 11th or 12th century. What’s interesting is that it has 17 maple trees, each over 30 meters tall, growing on its roof and walls.
A wildlife photographer captured a stunning spectacle of thousands of starlings on the Somerset Levels.Robin Morrison went out at dawn and dusk on the coastal plain and wetland area to document the birds as they gather for the winter roost.“There are currently around 100,000 birds in the roost although this might increase when the colder winter weather arrives,” Morning said.“At the moment they are roosting close to the public paths so they are giving some wonderful views.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK entering recession is 'disappointing but not entirely unexpected' news, says chancellor Jeremy HuntMoment yoga teacher arrested on suspicion of stabbing ex-police officer in cottageTikToker sparks outrage after eating Terry’s chocolate orange wrong
A tapestry lawn is just one term for this natural landscape trend: Sometimes called a matrix garden, meadow lawn, prairie lawn, or patchwork lawn, this turf technique involves removing traditional grass and replacing it with a mix of native plants and flowers of varying heights, sizes, and textures for both aesthetic and ecological benefits.
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
While colorful flowers, fragrant herbs, and ornamental grasses tend to sprout foliage rather quickly, waiting for a tree sapling to mature can take multiple decades—between 20 and 30 years. Not all trees grow at a snail's pace, though. Some can reach maturation in as little as 10 years, offering ample shade, privacy, and beautiful leafage even before it's considered completely fully grown. To expedite foliage in your own yard, consider planting one of these fast growing trees.
I haven’t written for this site for quite a while, but today, nothing but a rant will do. In recent years I’ve become an enthusiastic advocate of incorporating ecology into our gardening. That was not always the case. My training as a horticulturist came during the era of “better living through chemistry,” and it was only a decade or so ago that, under the influence of ecologists such as Douglas Tallamy, I came to understand that insects were not the enemy but rather an essential element of garden wildlife and the natural food chain. With the encouragement of ecological landscape design pioneer Larry Weaner, I’ve explored how a better understanding of ecology can help me create more sustainable, less resource intensive landscapes that are an asset to the local environment.
I get such a thrill when I see a heavily laden tree ripe with rosy apples. I think of the apples given away, bottled into sauce or made into pies. I think of the blackbirds that so love a rotten fallen apple. I think of the worms, wasps, maggots and microbes that take the rotting flesh back into the soil. I think of the ladybirds that will shelter over winter in the craggy edges of the tree’s bark, and the mistle thrush that will wipe the sticky mistletoe berries off its beak and thus deposit them into hollows where long-gone branches grew. I think of the mason bees and hoverflies that will pollinate the blossom in spring, and of the many moulds, rusts and strange fungi that will inhabit worlds I cannot see over the surface of the tree, both above and below.
A moth orchid grower shuts up shop, one of many vast scale plant providers debilitated by energy price spikes
My youngest son still has a few trees to plant from the October tranche we purchased, so, better late than never! We'll be outside in his backyard planting a variety of trees, but some have asked, "Isn't it too late to plant trees right now?" The short answer is, "no."
A team of scientists, led by researchers at Yale University, think they have finally figured out why land plants evolved such complex vascular systems – a mystery that has stood for roughly a century. When land plants first sprung into being roughly 500 million years ago, their vascular systems...
Knowing about Vetiver grass at a conference, Mr. Thao bought seeds and brought them back to his hometown to plant. Unexpectedly, this strange grass helped him build a business, earning tens of millions of dong every month. About Khanh Hong commune, Yen Khanh district (Ninh Binh) asked 9X farmer Do...
Zenzi vs. ZZ plants, what are the differences? Both Zenzi and ZZ plants are trendy houseplants because of their easy maintenance. However, the Zenzi is newly popular on the houseplant scene. Zenzi is a cultivar of the ZZ plant, so they’re closely related, but the Zenzi grows differently. There are...
If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then surely the friend of my enemy is my enemy. This inverted cliche is one way to characterize the tangled relationship between ash trees and the ash-tree bolete. The ash-tree bolete (Boletinellus merulioides) is a fan-shaped brown mushroom with an off-center...
It’s no secret that bears are some of the most instinctive creatures in all of the wilderness. They have an incredible sense of hearing and smell, twice the sensitivity of humans, which makes it easier for them to sniff out or hear predators from long distances, as well as prey that could turn into potential dinner.
Are you looking for some inspiring ideas to add privacy to your garden? Check out this Privacy Fence on Slope Ideas for Backyard and Garden. Your home and garden should be a place of relaxation where you can truly unwind. However, without some creative privacy fence ideas, you may feel like some unwanted eyes are prying into your space. Check out the best Privacy Fence on Slope Ideas for Backyard and Garden!
