ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WGNO

WATCH: Jameis Winston opens up about losing starting job

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jameis Winston broke silence about losing the Saints starting quarterback position on Friday afternoon. “It hurts my soul,” Winston said. “I lost my job due to injury. And the policy has always been that you don’t lose your job due to injury.” You can watch the full interview in the media […]
FanSided

Buccaneers lose out on former leader to free agency

Well, Buccaneers fans don’t have to hear about the team needing to re-sign Ndamukong Suh any longer. Perhaps that’s a good thing. The Buccaneers and their defense have been a main topic of discussion in the NFL for weeks now. This group has been one of the best in the league through the start of the season, but there have certainly been games where the unit has failed to show up.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Tom Brady return for another year with the Bucs?

Throughout this past offseason, there were multiple rumors about Tom Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to finish his NFL career elsewhere. Instead, Brady ended up returning from his brief retirement for a third season with the Bucs. While many outside of One Buc Place had wild theories about the GOAT playing for another club, those closest to the Bucs (and common sense) knew that if Brady was going to play this season, it would be in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 27-10 Win Over the Rams

New Orleans was able to snap their two-game losing skid to pick up their fourth win on the season as they took down the Los Angeles Rams, 27-10. The Saints were able to stay disciplined and played a clean game on their way to a home victory against the defending Super Bowl champions. Here are three takeaways from the Saints 27-17 win over the Rams:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Inside the Ndamukong Suh deal

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh waited to pick his next team. On Thursday, he did. Here’s a look at the details of the one-year deal with the Eagles that covers the balance of the season. 1. Signing bonus: $250,000. 2. Base salary: $750,000 for eight weeks, fully guaranteed. 3....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy