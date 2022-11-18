Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Megadeth cover Judas Priest classic Delivering the Goods
Mustaine and co are celebrating Priest’s induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the cover. Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month was quite the moment, featuring the much-vaunted return of K.K. Downing and a stirring speech about community and equality in metal from frontman Rob Halford. Now Megadeth have celebrated the long-awaited honor by releasing a cover of Judas Priest hit Delivering the Goods.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Ozzy Osbourne claims he and Sharon had to have ‘armed guards’ after The Talk racism row
'My heart breaks for him': Emotional Sharon Osbourne discusses husband Ozzy's Parkinson's disease. Ozzy Osbourne has claimed that he and his wife Sharon had to enlist “armed guards” after a backlash against Sharon surrounding her talk show exit. Sharon Osbourne was removed from her CBS chat show The...
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page Used to Tune His Guitar in a Strange Way
Jimmy Page tuned his guitar in a strange way before he became a guitar superstar in Led Zeppelin.
Peter Gabriel Announces First Tour In Years, New Album 'i/o'
Peter Gabriel is reuniting his old band for a new tour next spring.
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
American Songwriter
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Paul McCartney Said The Beatles’ ‘Help!’ Was a Real ‘Cry For Help’ From John Lennon
Paul McCartney said he eventually realized The Beatles' hit 'Help!' was actually a plea for help from John Lennon.
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
John Lennon Said The Beatles Were ‘More Intellectual’ Than the Bee Gees
John Lennon compared The Beatles and the Bee Gees before saying "the middle classes" only started listening to the Fab Four after the publication of a certain article.
Jimmy Page Insisted Led Zeppelin Sign With Atlantic Records So He Didn’t Have to Share a Label With Eric Clapton’s Band
Jimmy Page insisted that Led Zeppelin sign with Atlantic Records so he didn’t have to share a label with Eric Clapton.
More Drama At Elon Musk's Twitter: Users Upload Full-Length Movies As Platform's Copyright Strike System Appears To Be Broken
Elon Musk's Twitter drama ensues. Users are uploading entire feature films and entertaining netizens without charging a dime. What Happened: On Saturday evening, Twitter's automated copyright strike system seemingly stopped working. A user uploaded the complete 'The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift' over a 50-tweet thread and went viral,...
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Led Zeppelin ‘Coda’ Review: A Look at the Band’s Final Album on its 40th Anniversary
Let’s look back at Led Zeppelin’s 'Coda' on the 40th anniversary of its Nov. 19, 1982 release.
Paul McCartney, Elton John and More Revere Abbey Road Studios in Doc Trailer: 'It's a Gift to Music'
Some of the most beloved, most iconic music ever recorded was created at Abbey Road Studios in London. Now, the landmark location is going to have its story told. The first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ documentary If These Walls Could Sing dropped on Monday, and the two-minute preview was packed with familiar faces from both music and movies.
