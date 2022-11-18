ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Megadeth cover Judas Priest classic Delivering the Goods

Mustaine and co are celebrating Priest’s induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the cover. Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month was quite the moment, featuring the much-vaunted return of K.K. Downing and a stirring speech about community and equality in metal from frontman Rob Halford. Now Megadeth have celebrated the long-awaited honor by releasing a cover of Judas Priest hit Delivering the Goods.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
NME

Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Benzinga

More Drama At Elon Musk's Twitter: Users Upload Full-Length Movies As Platform's Copyright Strike System Appears To Be Broken

Elon Musk's Twitter drama ensues. Users are uploading entire feature films and entertaining netizens without charging a dime. What Happened: On Saturday evening, Twitter's automated copyright strike system seemingly stopped working. A user uploaded the complete 'The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift' over a 50-tweet thread and went viral,...
WFBQ Q95

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.

Comments / 0

Community Policy