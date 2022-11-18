Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
2023 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV Has A Lot More Power And Electric Range
Toyota has revealed the all-new fifth-generation Prius hybrid for the US market. Even though in Europe Toyota will only sell the new Prius as the Prime PHEV, in the US both plug-in and non-plug-in models will be available, with the former now featuring all-wheel drive for the first time. Both...
insideevs.com
Ford Is One Of First US Automakers To Partner With Manufacture 2030
Earlier this week, Ford announced a new strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030 (M2030). The Big Three automaker is among the first to join up with the organization, which aims to help Ford's suppliers meet carbon emissions requirements. According to Ford's official press release, it has already included its global supply...
insideevs.com
2023 Smart #3 Electric SUV Leaks Online In China
Smart is know for making some of the world’s smallest cars, but its two new models have shown a tendency for growth both in height (because they are both crossovers), as well as in overall dimensions. The latter is especially true for the Smart #3 crossover, photos of which have just leaked in China, revealing quite a big vehicle.
insideevs.com
Italian Minister Wants Tesla To Build Its Next Giga Factory In Italy
Italy's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, has openly invited Tesla to invest more in the Mediterranean country. Speaking at a webinar organized by one of Italy's largest newspapers, Salvini heavily praised Elon Musk calling him one of the world's "main innovative geniuses". Salvini also discussed how he felt...
insideevs.com
Netherlands: Plug-In Car Sales Increased 17% In October 2022
BEVs: 6,408 (up 12%) and 22% share. Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – October 2022. So far this year, 82,225 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is about 33% more than a year ago and about 32% of the total market. BEVs: about *54,000...
insideevs.com
Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot Program Enters Italy
Italy is the latest country listed by Tesla in the European Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program, which currently includes a three-digit number of stations. As in the case of most of the other countries, also in Italy only some of the Tesla Supercharging stations are available to non-Tesla electric vehicles. The...
insideevs.com
Renault Megane E-Tech Noted Good Efficiency And Range In Bjørn's Test
The all-new Renault Megane E-Tech achieved very encouraging results in a recent Bjørn Nyland range test. The French compact EV, equipped with a 60 kWh battery, is rated at 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range. The 40 kWh battery version is able to go 300 km (186 miles). That's the reference point for optimum conditions and rather gentle driving.
As Amazon's Alexa unit faces layoffs, insiders describe a department in crisis
Amazon's Alexa department is facing major layoffs. Current and former employees told Insider it's a division in crisis.
insideevs.com
Buick Electra E5 Crossover Leaked In China
Several images of Buick's upcoming electric crossover, the Electra E5, have leaked in China. As is often the case, when yet-to-be-revealed vehicles go for certification in China images of them pop up on the country's Industry And Information Technology website. Back in early 2020 the same thing happened with the Volkswagen ID.4, for example.
insideevs.com
General Motors Repairs Tesla EVs As Part Of New, Growing Business
Tesla repairs its own vehicles at its various Service Centers and also relies on mobile repair technicians who will come to your home or place of business. However, this doesn't mean you can't get your Tesla repaired elsewhere. How about a local General Motors dealership?. We do know many Tesla...
insideevs.com
Interest In Tesla's EVs May Be Waning, According To Survey
According to Kelley Blue Book, interest in Tesla's EVs may be dropping in the US. The automotive website's recent survey points to a notable dip in car shopper interest in Tesla's models. In fact, per Electrek, KBB goes so far as to say interest in Teslas has "plummeted." We're talking...
conceptcarz.com
2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Pricing and Packaging
• Zircon Sand exterior paint will be available on the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata. • Kinematic Posture Control has been well-received by many and will continue to provide better stability for MX-5 • 2023 MX-5 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $28,050. Mazda North America Operations today...
insideevs.com
Nio Now Has More Than 1,200 Battery Swap Stations In China
Nio is a world leader when it comes to electric vehicle battery swapping stations, both in terms of tech and number of locations that are currently operational. In its native China, the manufacturer just passed the 1,200 swap stations mark (1,210 a week ago) and the company says it will have over 1,300 of them running all around the world by the end of the year.
insideevs.com
3 Millionth BYD New Energy Vehicle Rolls Off Production Line
BYD, the largest Chinese plug-in electric vehicle manufacturer, celebrates the production of its three millionth New Energy Vehicle (the category that includes BEVs and PHEVs). The jubilee vehicle happens to be the all-electric BYD Seal model, which was officially delivered on November 16, 2022 to Wang Shuang, a soccer player...
insideevs.com
Nissan Insists Leaf Nameplate Will Not Be Dropped
A Nissan representative has stated that the Leaf is "here to stay" despite slowing sales. Nissan's first mass-market EV was very popular in the early-mid 2010s however increased competition has had a significant impact on sales in recent years. The arrival of a second-generation Leaf in 2018 did little to...
insideevs.com
BYD To Launch Two New EV Brands In 2023: Yangwang And One New
BYD (Dynasty and Ocean),. "another new brand that specializes in professional and personalized identities, covering family cars and luxury cars". The Dynasty and Ocean are currently the two main product series of the main BYD brand, while Denza is a luxury arm that's 90% controlled by BYD and in 10% by Mercedes-Benz (originally it was 50/50 joint venture, but Daimler reduced its stake in mid-2022).
insideevs.com
Tesla Model X Owner Trades For Rivian R1S: How Do These SUVs Compare?
What do two friends do when they both get brand-new EVs? Share them with one another, of course. However, in this case, these new Tesla Model X owners don't just share their EV with their friend who's a new Rivian R1S owner, they literally trade vehicles altogether, though only temporarily.
CNBC
Is Patagonia the end game for profits in a world of climate change?
Designing a business to donate all profits to charity is not new: Since 1982, Hollywood icon Paul Newman's Newman's Own brand has given 100% of profits to charity, now totaling half a billion dollars in contributions. The model created by Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and his family to convert the...
Is the Signature Mazda CX-5 the Best BMW X1 Alternative?
The BMW X1 is great, but options can take the price sky hi. Could the fully-optioned Mazda CX-5 be a better, and cheaper, choice? The post Is the Signature Mazda CX-5 the Best BMW X1 Alternative? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla Owner Gives Honest Thoughts On Rivian R1T
The Rivian R1T is an incredibly compelling package on paper. Excellent range, a superb towing capacity, and supercar-beating performance figures are just some of the reasons why there has been so much hype around the electric truck. Furthermore, the R1T offers immense practicality with an abundance of storage space and a 54.1-inch bed.
