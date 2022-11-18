Read full article on original website
Lubbock: You Can Get These Awesome Sushi Boats Soon
Lubbock's party scene is about to go to a 100 once these new sushi boats launch. From the owner who brought us the amazing MAI THAI Kitchen, Chef Brandon Sisomphou has done it again, With his passion for Asian Cuisine and providing quality food he wanted to elevate the game.
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
Lubbock’s Mama Josie’s Finishes Its Upgrade & It’s Beautiful
We all know and love Josie's, no matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Well, one location might look a little different than we are used to. Back in June, Wes told us about the upgrades that were going on at Josie's. It first started when they were going to add a second floor but we weren't expecting all these changes.
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
A New Lubbock Interactive Fluid Art Class Opens Soon
Are you looking to do something new for fun, an event, or for the kiddos to enjoy? This might be the perfect thing for you. When I saw this was opening up in Lubbock I got so excited. I have always wanted a painting like this for my house but they are so expensive to buy. Now you can have fun taking a class and have something you can actually hang up and enjoy.
Lubbock Woman Accused of Trying to Run People Over With an SUV
A Lubbock woman has been arrested after it's said that she tried to run over 3 people with an SUV. KAMC News reports the incident happened on Wednesday, November 16th. A witness had called 911 and claimed that the suspect, 21-year-old Jasmine Taylor had tried to run over 3 people, the witness' girlfriend her family members, with a GMC Yukon. While in the process of trying to run the 3 over, reports say Taylor struck a brick mailbox.
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock
Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
Texas Tech Student Questioned by TSA for ‘Guns Up’ Salute
Something every Texas Tech student and alumni does when spotting another Red Raider is throw a ‘guns up’. It becomes second nature as a way to show your connection to the school you both love. But what happens when you do so in a highly inappropriate place? Well,...
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
Actor, Activist and Cancer Survivor Danny Trejo is in Lubbock!
It's obvious from the headline of this article that actor, activist, restauranteur, cancer survivor and certified bad a** Danny Trejo is in Lubbock. I was surprised to see that Danny Trejo was in Lubbock because he should be in Los Angeles, California right now working on a movie or working at his restaurant Trejos Tacos. Trejo was spotted at Montelongo's Restaurant in Lubbock enjoying some of the food with other people and obviously enjoying himself at this local restaurant.
Lubbock, Get Your Tickets Now For The Iconic The Nutcracker
A holiday classic is back again in Lubbock and you can get tickets right now. This is something that everyone knows and loves. The Nutcracker ballet was originally based on the 1816 book, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, written by E.T.A. Hoffman. In 1891, Petipa, the legendary ballet master...
Here’s The Real Unsung Hero Of The Lubbock Food Scene
You might not realize it, but Lubbock has a pretty good food scene. Now, some of you "foodies" (and if you call yourself a "foodie" you can just stop reading now) might disagree with me over the tastes and flavors of Lubbock, but leave for a bit and you'll find out.
Joey McGuire: The Texas High School Football Coach
I've seen several times this season a criticism of Joey McGuire that I don't quite understand. I mean, I get why people call Joey McGuire, "just a High School coach", but I don't think it's the slam that people think it is. When McGuire was talked about as the next...
Grant a Seniors Wish Through Meals on Wheels’ Annual Secret Santa
As we get closer towards Thanksgiving this month that just means we are only getting closer to Christmas. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels is holding their annual Senior Secret Santa programs for a third year in a row. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels has had over 800 clients turn in a wish list of what they need, or want, just in time for the holiday season.
Woman Arrested in Connection to Murder of 66-Year-old Lubbock man
An arrest has been made in the case of a 66-year-old Lubbock man that was found dead in his home. Deputies with the Hale County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 29-year old Kassandra Aguayo at 1:30 a.m. in Plainview on November 18. Aguayo was arrested in connection to the stabbing of 66-year old Ramon Flores whose body was discovered on November 11.
Lubbock Man Stabbed in Arm Through Door During Argument
A Lubbock woman was arrested on Saturday, November 12th after it's said she stabbed a man through a door during an argument. KAMC News reports that an argument broke out between the unnamed victim and the suspect, 33-year-old LaBrenda Bunny, in the 2300 block of 79th Street. The relation between the victim and Bunny was not specified in news reports.
Don’t Keep This A Secret, Help Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ Secret Santa Program
Every year there are so many people in need around the community. Meals on Wheels is a local nonprofit that does a big chunk to help that in need. That is why they started an annual Senior Secret Santa program. What they do is have their clients turn in a wish list for Christmas. They are limited to two items/$40 total value.
Texas Tech is Bowl Eligible, But Where Will They Go?
The Big 12 has eight teams currently eligible for the postseason Bowl Extravaganza. That pecking order matters for bowl selections but it also doesn't matter. The Big 12 has automatic tie-ins, but they make exceptions all the time so the third-place team might go to the second-place bowl the second-place might opt for the lower tier to go to a destination and so on and so forth.
