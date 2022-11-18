CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) — With three weeks until Measure 114 officially becomes law in Oregon, there’s a rush to buy guns, ammo, and magazines. Oregon State Police said since the election, applications for background checks have jumped nearly 400%. Gun stores FOX 12 spoke with around the metro area and agreed with that statistic saying customers have been coming in nonstop. At one store in Milwaukie, there was a line of about 30 people waiting to get inside before the doors even opened. When they did, it was almost shoulder-to-shoulder inside. Alan was one of the customers who was looking to buy a gun Thursday. He said he does not agree with Measure 114 which passed by just a few thousand votes.

