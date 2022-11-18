ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird's Bread honor 3 Lubbock area Teachers on the Rise for Oct.

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the October winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Lubbock ISD) and Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Tahoka ISD).
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.

I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Abandoned pets roam Lubbock streets and fill local shelters to the brink

As the cold weather sets in, countless pets abandoned by their owners roam the streets of Lubbock, forcing local shelters and animal lovers to take in more than they can. Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center (LAS) currently has 397 animals in its care—two and a half times more than the shelter’s capacity of 150. About 97 percent are dogs.
Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.
Long-time Lubbock foster family finalizes their first adoption

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock families had the day they’ve been waiting for on Friday. National Adoption Day brought nine foster children and their families together to celebrate the finalization of their adoption journeys. One of those families has been waiting four years to adopt one of their...
Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing

LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant

If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
'It's totally worth it:' 11 Lubbock kids find forever families for National Adoption Day 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Adoption Day, eleven kids in the Hub City were adopted into their forever families at Lubbock Impact. Those with St. Francis Ministries hosted the event, and many family members were there to witness each special moment. Amy Guzman completed her first adoption back in March, but she thought she should […]
Lubbock's Mama Josie's Finishes Its Upgrade & It's Beautiful

We all know and love Josie's, no matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Well, one location might look a little different than we are used to. Back in June, Wes told us about the upgrades that were going on at Josie's. It first started when they were going to add a second floor but we weren't expecting all these changes.
Carbon monoxide exposure sends 5 to hospital in Lubbock Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Five people were transported to the hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide during a gas leak at a Central Lubbock apartment complex Sunday morning. According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to the Hoff Gardens Apartments in 1900 block of 34th Street after a “smell of gas” was reported in one apartment.
Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is reporting nearly 7,000 crashes in Lubbock so far in 2022, hundreds more than last year. Lucinda Holt lost her sister back in 2003 in a crash with a drunk driver. “A child that lost her mother. All of us, all of...
Lubbock, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
A New Lubbock Interactive Fluid Art Class Opens Soon

Are you looking to do something new for fun, an event, or for the kiddos to enjoy? This might be the perfect thing for you. When I saw this was opening up in Lubbock I got so excited. I have always wanted a painting like this for my house but they are so expensive to buy. Now you can have fun taking a class and have something you can actually hang up and enjoy.
ALL HANDS ON DECK

Long Caption ALL HANDS ON DECK - Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres addressed the media during the Wednesday press conference after Operation Snake Eyes had taken place across Hockley County. Sheriff Scifres praised the work of the investigators and explained the all the law enforcement agencies that took part in the operation have and will continue to strengthen their relationships with one another to keep west Texas safe from criminal activity. (Staff Photo by Dom Puente) COMMUNITY EXCITEMENT - Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia shared his excitement during Wednesday’s press conference at the Hockley County Law Enforcement Center. Chief Garcia explained that his excitement stems from the amount of time it took to build proper cases to bust the game room operation taking place in Levelland and Hockley County as it had finally come to fruition. He explained that the citizens cries for action did not go unnoticed and to be able to move forward with the operation. (Staff Photo by Dom Puente)
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
