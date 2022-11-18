ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdvph_0jFqcA4n00

A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week.

Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.

Police did not say what the relationship was between Omezcua and the young woman, who had recently turned 18.

Police said a neighbor had seen a teen girl “trying to use a ladder to climb” back into her home after the young woman had gone to a neighbor’s backyard to get food and water, drinking from the neighbor’s hose, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Police said the victim then tried to go back to her bedroom, KBLR reported.

The young woman had climbed out a window by tying her clothes together.

When police went into the room, they found it locked but there was no doorknob — only a security lock that could only be opened from either side by a key. The young woman did not have a key. She told the authorities that she gets food or water from her mother once a day, the Review-Journal reported.

Police said they found a box spring, a bed frame and a bucket.

The young woman told police that she felt like a prisoner, the Review-Journal reported.

Police spoke to the young woman’s mother via phone and asked her why her daughter was locked in a room. Police said the woman was “evasive” and didn’t want police in the house until she was there, KVVU reported.

The Department of Child Protective Services had contacted the family several times, but each claim of abuse or neglect was found to be unsubstantiated or it was the case that CPSC didn’t have enough cooperation to pursue an investigation, police said, according to KBLR.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days

A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
People

Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute

Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
truecrimedaily

Teacher allegedly pulled elementary school student out of class and assaulted her in bathroom

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 52-year-old male teacher was arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a young female student during school hours. According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Walker Richardson, who worked at an elementary school near downtown Las Vegas, inappropriately touched a student. On Oct. 26, the student’s mother reported the crime after her daughter made the allegations, KLAS-TV reports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
truecrimedaily

Woman who said cops hadn’t seen 'anyone as pretty as her' is now accused of killing her mother

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman who previously allegedly dined and dashed at an airport Chili’s last month now stands accused of killing her 62-year-old mother. According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on Oct. 26 at around 2:34 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 10100 block of June Flower Drive to a report of an injured resident. At the scene, officers reportedly found a woman with multiple lacerations, and she was pronounced dead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Frightened boy asks cashier to pretend to be his mother after being followed by stranger

A 10-year-old boy escaped a woman who was stalking him on his walk home from school by visiting a shop and asking its teenage cashier to pretend to be his mother.Footage shows Sammy Green ducking into Dani Bee Funky in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on 11 November, as a woman stands outside.The fourth-grader whispered to cashier Hannah Daniels, asking her to act like his mother.“Really scary, but he handled it so well... I’m so proud of him,” Sammy’s father Samuel Green said.The woman is homeless and being referred to mental health servies, police said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fox News host claims Pennsylvania elected John Fetterman's wife, GiseleBride's daughter asks groom to adopt her as wedding ceremony surpriseFetterman lost for words after winning Pennsylvania Senate race
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Lost Both Arms in Pit Bull Attack Arrested on Meth Charges

A South Carolina woman who lost both of her arms in a vicious dog attack last March has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, according to Greenville NBC affiliate WYFF. Kyleen Waltman, 38, was allegedly found with 15.5 grams of methamphetamine in her purse and pants pocket when police pulled over her car on Tuesday, The State reported. She was released from jail Wednesday on a personal recognizance bond, according to the outlet. Waltman’s arms had to be amputated after she was attacked by three pit bulls while walking down a road in her hometown of Honea Path. A GoFundMe campaign launched by Waltman’s family after the tragedy has raised more than $300,000 to date.Read it at The State
HONEA PATH, SC
Oxygen

Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS LA

Arrest made in connection with attack on couple after Elton John concert

An arrest has been made in connection with the beating of a couple in a Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert. No other information was released surrounding the arrest following the attack, which was caught on video around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the attack followed a fender bender following John's three sold out shows at the venue and the victims (described as a man and a woman who are married) had attended the concert. Following the crash, the male victim exited his car and an argument ensued, resulting in the man being attacked by multiple individuals. Police said the man's wife was pulled by her hair while attempting to check on her husband and was knocked to the floor.When she came to, she worked to revive her husband, and managed to get him in their car, driving him to the hospital. He has since been released. The wife did not require hospitalization.Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Narcity USA

Police Saved A Girl Who Was Held Captive In A House For Years & She'd Never Seen Outside

A young girl is getting her first real taste of the outside world after spending nearly her entire life locked inside a home in Germany. The girl, 8, was rescued from a home in the German town of Attendorn, North Rhine-Westphalia, in September, thanks to an anonymous tip, according to Sauerland Kurier. Details are only now emerging about the case, and the circumstances have shocked people around the world.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
103K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy