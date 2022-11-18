ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin Zoo closes door to visitors over bird flu case

BERLIN — (AP) — The Berlin Zoo shut its doors to visitors Friday after one of its aquatic birds tested positive for avian flu, the facility said.

A routine check on a hamerkop — a medium-sized wading bird — that had died last week found that it tested positive for the disease.

The zoo will remain closed for the time being as a “precautionary” measure, the zoo said. In the meantime, caretakers are working to quarantine and separate the remaining bird populations.

"The primary goal is to prevent the spread of avian flu,” Berlin's climate ministry said.

Zoos in other German cities, including Greifswald, Karlsruhe, Rostock and Heidelberg, have also recently been hit with cases of avian flu.

CNBC

This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'

In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
BBC

Bird flu: More than 30 birds found dead in London's Royal Parks

More than 30 birds have died at two central London parks amid a growing outbreak of avian flu. The birds were found dead at Hyde Park and Kensington Palace over the last fortnight, Royal Parks said. The body said it was "very concerned" about its "largest ever" outbreak, which has...
WGAU

Giant panda Tuan Tuan, gifted to Taiwan from China, dies after seizures

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Tuan Tuan, a male giant panda gifted by China to Taiwan 13 years ago as a symbol of warmer ties between the two nations, died Saturday after suffering several seizures, officials at the Taipei Zoo said. He was 18. No cause of death was immediately given,...
WGAU

South China city locks down district in 'zero-COVID' fight

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou locked down its largest district Monday as it tries to tamp down a major COVID-19 outbreak, suspending public transit and requiring residents to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes. The outbreak is...
Mother Jones

Europe’s Cities Are Getting More Crowded—and That’s Good

This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Cities are unpredictable places. Not just in the hustle and bustle of dusty street corners, but across the sweep of time itself. Take Leipzig for example. Once the fifth largest city in Germany, it tumbled into steep decline after German reunification in 1990. Residents left the city in droves, decamping to new developments outside the city boundaries. By the year 2000, one in five homes within the city stood empty.
The Independent

Climate activists throw liquid at Klimt painting in Vienna

Climate activists in Austria on Tuesday attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to glass protecting the painting's frame.Members of the group Last Generation Austria tweeted they had targeted the 1915 painting “Death and Life” at the Leopold Museum in Vienna to protest their government's use of fossil energies.After throwing the liquid on the painting, which wasn't damaged, one activist was pushed away by a museum guard while another glued his hand to the glass over the painting's frame.The group defended the protest, saying in a tweet that...
seafoodsource.com

Chinese trout firm Tianyun buys 1.6 million seedlings from Denmark

Xinjiang Tianyun Organic Agriculture Co. has purchased and imported over 1.6 million seedlings from Denmark for its operations in far western China. The aquaculture and processing firm, based in Yili, China, near the border with Kazakhstan, made the announcement in a statement to Chinese media, but didn’t name the Danish firm supplying the seedlings. The company’s CEO, Zhang Yu Ru, told SeafoodSource in January 2021 the firm aimed to export rainbow trout to Kazakhstan and other central Asian states, as well as to Eastern Europe.
The Independent

Covid-19 infections fall across the UK for second week in a row

Covid-19 levels have fallen in all four UK nations for the second week in a row, with infections in England dropping below one million for the first time since mid-September.Hospital numbers are also continuing to decrease, in fresh evidence the latest wave of the virus has peaked.Health experts hailed the autumn booster vaccine programme as helping drive down infections – though nearly a quarter of over-70s have yet to receive a fresh jab.The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.1 million in the week to November 8, down 27% from...
