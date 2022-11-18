ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff for anniversary of Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

By Rayos Syndication User
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMXC6_0jFqa33N00

MADISON, Wis. — Flags across Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Monday in remembrance of last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy following an order from Gov. Tony Evers.

Monday will mark the one-year anniversary of the incident , which left six people dead and dozens of others injured and traumatized.

“As Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the senseless, violent attack at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, Kathy and I are thinking of the entire Waukesha community, the six people whose lives were mercilessly taken, and all of the loved ones, friends, first responders, and neighbors for whom this anniversary will be especially difficult and traumatic,” Gov. Evers said in a release announcing the flag-lowering order.

The governor said the anniversary is also a chance to remember and honor the bravery of the first responders who rushed in to help on that day.

“As we remember this tragic event, we also reflect on the first responders, community leaders, and neighbors who ran toward danger to help, every person who responded in the days and months that followed with kindness, empathy, and compassion, and the extraordinary faith, strength, and resilience the Waukesha community has shown over the last year,” Gov. Evers said.

The victims killed in the tragedy were 52-year-old Tamara Durand, 81-year-old Wilhelm “Bill” Hospel, 52-year-old Jane Kulich, 71-year-old Leanna Owen, 79-year-old Virginia Sorensen, and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

“Our community has been and will be defined by our unity in support of those who lost loved ones, support of those who endured physical injuries, and support of those who suffered emotional trauma,” Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said in a joint statement Friday. “We begin another chapter in our journey as a community in providing support for those who need healing and finding peace.”

RELATED: Lengthy sentence for Brooks will help Waukesha community heal as parade tragedy anniversary nears, city leaders say

Reilly mentioned during a press conference on Thursday that plans are underway for a permanent memorial for the victims of the tragedy.

Darrell Brooks was convicted of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and dozens of other counts for the injuries caused when he drove an SUV into the parade crowd, and earlier this week was given six consecutive life sentences without the possibility of early release .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS San Francisco

LGBTQ lawmakers now make up 10% percent of California legislature

SACRAMENTO — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year's midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature.The California legislators, all Democrats, are proud of their success but say it underscores the hard work that remains in their own state and elsewhere, such as handling the fallout from measures such as Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law, which bans some lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity, or laws in other states limiting transgender students' participation in sports...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gun deer hunting begins in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — It’s that time of year again, gun deer season is here in Wisconsin. If you’re heading out this weekend or next, authorities ask you to be mindful of your firearms, certain of your targets, and above all, stay safe on the range. Plus, authorities ask that you make sure you have all of your permits up...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Hunting incident leaves 11-year-old boy dead

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said a hunting incident in the Town of Seneca left an 11-year-old boy dead Sunday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, the DNR said a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. However, the firearm discharged, striking...
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?

The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Darrell Brooks apologizes to Waukesha parade victims at sentencing hearing

ï»¿ï»¿ WAUKESHA, Wis. — The sentencing hearing for Darrell Brooks entered its second day Wednesday after an emotional day of victim statements on Tuesday with Brooks and his family making a plea for empathy. After victims and their family members spoke on the effects the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy have had on them over the past year, Brooks’ family members,…
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DNR asks hunters to fight invasive species

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be aware of invasive species when traveling. The DNR asks anyone out in the woods to avoid the spread of plants or seeds that aren’t native to certain areas. To do that, you should wash...
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Vocal election critic Brandtjen barred from closed GOP caucus

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, listens to a presentation during a March 24, 2022 meeting of the Assembly elections committee.MADISON, Wis. — Rep. Janel Brandtjen, the chair of the Assembly elections committee and vocal critic of the 2020 election, has been barred from meeting with her colleagues behind closed doors, according to a letter obtained by News 3 Now. According…
WISCONSIN STATE
wnax.com

SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement

While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Health experts warn hunters about dangerous fungus in Wisconsin woodlands

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health experts are warning hunters about a fungal infection they could catch while out in Wisconsin’s forests. Blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory fungus that develops when a person inhales spores of Blastomyces dermatitidus. Wisconsin has the highest rates of infection in the United States. 10 to 40 people out of every 100,000 are infected every...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy