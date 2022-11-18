ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Swim and Dive Finishes Third at D1 State Finals

A small but mighty Saline girls’ swim and dive team pulled off the surprise of the weekend by finishing third at the Division 1 state finals at Oakland University Saturday. The Hornets qualified nine with six swimmers and three divers participating and by D1 standards that is a small team.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Hockey Tops Plymouth in Season Opener

The Saline hockey team kicked off its season Thursday night with a strong 4-2 win over Plymouth. The Hornets return 17 players from last year’s squad that finished 16-8-1 on the season. Junior Mateo Iadipaolo is the teams returning leading scorer with 45 points. Blake Woodrel (Jr) and Seniors...
SALINE, MI
wtvbam.com

MHSAA 11-Player Football Finals field set, 8-Player champs crowned

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The field has been finalized for the 2022 MHSAA 11-Player Football Finals following Saturday’s chilly semifinal games. Coldwater hosted a Division 6 Semifinal at Cardinal Field that saw Grand Rapids West Catholic running back Tim Kloska rush for 330 yards and 5 touchdowns on 16 carries as the Falcons knocked off previously undefeated Clinton 33-14. Kloska scored on runs of 6, 87, 16, 75, and 3 yards as West Catholic improved to 12-1. They will take on undefeated Negaunee Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Ford Field after the Miners edged Reed City 13-12 at snowy Gaylord.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Heartbreaking Ending for Dexter in D2 Semifinals

The greatest season in Dexter football history came to a heartbreaking end in a 20-17 double overtime loss to Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state semifinals Saturday. The game was played in a snowstorm in the second half and overtime and saw FHC tie the game on the final play of regulation and pull out the win in the second overtime to ruin the Dreads hopes of a trip to Ford Field.
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Swim and Dive 15th at D2 State Finals

Dexter’s Witte Smashes State Record for Fourth Diving State Title. Powered by another strong showing by the dive team, the Dexter girl’s swim and dive team came home with a 15th-place finish at the D2 state finals at Calvin University Saturday. Lily Witte and Vivian Kinnard finished 1st...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Swim and Dive Places Well at State Finals

While being a small group, the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team had a strong showing at the D3 state finals in Holland this weekend by coming home with a 15th-place finish. Six Bulldogs qualified for the state finals throughout the season and all six helped Chelsea move on to Saturday’s finals in all six events they swam in the preliminaries for Friday.
CHELSEA, MI
WLNS

4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo

The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
High School Football PRO

Greenville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The DeWitt High School football team will have a game with Muskegon High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GREENVILLE, MI
MLive.com

MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
BELLEVILLE, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan

A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury

Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy