Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Swim and Dive Finishes Third at D1 State Finals
A small but mighty Saline girls’ swim and dive team pulled off the surprise of the weekend by finishing third at the Division 1 state finals at Oakland University Saturday. The Hornets qualified nine with six swimmers and three divers participating and by D1 standards that is a small team.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Hockey Tops Plymouth in Season Opener
The Saline hockey team kicked off its season Thursday night with a strong 4-2 win over Plymouth. The Hornets return 17 players from last year’s squad that finished 16-8-1 on the season. Junior Mateo Iadipaolo is the teams returning leading scorer with 45 points. Blake Woodrel (Jr) and Seniors...
wtvbam.com
MHSAA 11-Player Football Finals field set, 8-Player champs crowned
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The field has been finalized for the 2022 MHSAA 11-Player Football Finals following Saturday’s chilly semifinal games. Coldwater hosted a Division 6 Semifinal at Cardinal Field that saw Grand Rapids West Catholic running back Tim Kloska rush for 330 yards and 5 touchdowns on 16 carries as the Falcons knocked off previously undefeated Clinton 33-14. Kloska scored on runs of 6, 87, 16, 75, and 3 yards as West Catholic improved to 12-1. They will take on undefeated Negaunee Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Ford Field after the Miners edged Reed City 13-12 at snowy Gaylord.
thesuntimesnews.com
Heartbreaking Ending for Dexter in D2 Semifinals
The greatest season in Dexter football history came to a heartbreaking end in a 20-17 double overtime loss to Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state semifinals Saturday. The game was played in a snowstorm in the second half and overtime and saw FHC tie the game on the final play of regulation and pull out the win in the second overtime to ruin the Dreads hopes of a trip to Ford Field.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Swim and Dive 15th at D2 State Finals
Dexter’s Witte Smashes State Record for Fourth Diving State Title. Powered by another strong showing by the dive team, the Dexter girl’s swim and dive team came home with a 15th-place finish at the D2 state finals at Calvin University Saturday. Lily Witte and Vivian Kinnard finished 1st...
Nov. 19, 2022 Football Frenzy highlights
A win Saturday earns high school football teams a trip to Ford Field.
Bryce Underwood leads Belleville football past Cass Tech in Division 1 semifinal
NOVI, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (13-0) defeated the Cass Tech Technicians (9-4) in a semi-final overtime thriller. Belleville will look to win its second straight Division I state championship next Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit. Here are four takeaways from the game: Underwood in the ...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Swim and Dive Places Well at State Finals
While being a small group, the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team had a strong showing at the D3 state finals in Holland this weekend by coming home with a 15th-place finish. Six Bulldogs qualified for the state finals throughout the season and all six helped Chelsea move on to Saturday’s finals in all six events they swam in the preliminaries for Friday.
4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo
The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
Michigan State basketball: Jaden Akins leaves Villanova win with apparent injury
EAST LANSING — Jaden Akins backpedaled on defense, landed awkwardly and came up limping. The sophomore guard left No. 25 Michigan State basketball’s 73-71 victory over Villanova on Friday night with an apparent injury to his surgically repaired left foot. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard underwent surgery Sept....
See photos as Muskegon faces DeWitt in D3 state semifinals
GREENVILLE, MI - Fans bundled up and embraced the snow to see Muskegon battle DeWitt at Greenville High school on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The two teams faced off for Division 3 state semifinals in 2019 and 2020, each claiming a winning title.
College Football Stadium Forced To Close Section After Lack Of Water
The conditions at Spartan Stadium for this Saturday's game between Indiana and Michigan State are less than ideal. Matt Wenzel of MLive announced that Spartan Stadium's east upper deck has been closed due to a lack of water. "Due to a lack of water, the east upper deck of Spartan...
Greenville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The DeWitt High School football team will have a game with Muskegon High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MLive.com
MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released
It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
WILX-TV
Hanover-Horton’s Danni Swihart pins down history with letter of intent
HORTON, Mich. (WILX) - In March, Hanover-Horton’s Danni Swihart won a state wrestling title In her first finals appearance. With the stroke of a pen Friday afternoon in her school’s library, she made history again. “My mind is blown. I honestly still can’t rub my head around it.”...
Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan
A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury
Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
Comments / 0