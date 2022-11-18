ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Flu deaths continue to surge across US

By Mary Kekatos, Emma Egan, Youri Benadjaoud
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0lcC_0jFqZdrv00

The number of flu cases, hospitalizations and deaths this season are rapidly increasing, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far this season, there have been at least 4.4 million illnesses, 38,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths from influenza.

The numbers are about 1.5 times higher than the 2.8 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths reported the prior week.

MORE: Weekly flu cases, hospitalizations and deaths double for 2nd week in a row

Additionally, the cumulative hospitalization rate currently sits at 8.1 per 100,000 -- up from 5 per 100,000 the previous week -- which is the highest at this point in the season since statistics began being recorded in the 2010-11 season.

The data also shows that 8,707 new patients were admitted to hospital this past week with flu complications, according to the CDC, compared to 6,465 the previous week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhSIk_0jFqZdrv00
Scott Olson/Getty Images - A woman gets an influenza vaccine during an event hosted by the Chicago Department of Public Health at the Southwest Senior Center on Sept. 09, 2022 in Chicago.

Two pediatric deaths from the flu were recorded last week bringing the total this season to seven, the CDC said.

This early flu season is additionally concerning with the pediatric surge of respiratory illnesses already filling up 78% of pediatric beds, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Visits to health care providers for flu are currently concentrated in younger people. The greatest percentage of visits for flu-like illness are for those under 5 years old at 15.9% while the second highest is between ages 5 and 24 at 9.9%.

Experts from The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association have already sent President Biden a letter urging him to declare a health emergency, given the pediatric surge of respiratory illnesses and the continuing children's mental health emergency.

MORE: Why this could be the worst flu season in the US in more than a decade

Currently, 14 states as well as New York City and Washington, D.C., are reporting "very high" levels of influenza-like activity. In addition, 13 states as well as Puerto Rico are reporting "high" levels and six states are reporting "moderate" levels.

Last year at this time, all but one state was reporting low or moderate levels. Only New Mexico was reporting high levels.

However, despite the increase in cases, the CDC said the influenza viruses tested in laboratories appear to match this season's influenza vaccine well and the agency is recommending Americans who haven't been vaccinated do so as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, told "Good Morning America" that this year's flu vaccine appears to be a good match to the dominant flu virus strain in circulation.

"It's actually quite effective," he said. "It is not every year, but this year it really looks like it's a very good match."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=133njG_0jFqZdrv00
Mark J. Terrill/AP - PHOTO: A woman is given a flu vaccine by a nurse at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines, Oct. 28, 2022, Lynwood, Calif.

However, experts are worried about the strain on the hospital system.

"We're dealing with multiple threats simultaneously," said Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston's Children's Hospital and an ABC News medical contributor. "We're also experiencing rhinovirus, parainfluenza, enterovirus right now, behavioral health issues, there's a lot of things we're dealing with."

Additionally, experts note the burden of RSV doesn't exclusively apply to children.

"It's sobering to realize that the majority of deaths due to RSV occur in adults. We need to expand our understanding of RSV, and its impact," Dr. William Schaffner, professor of medicine for the department of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said at an Infectious Diseases Society of America briefing Friday.

As the holidays approach, experts are warning to take caution when traveling to see family and friends.

MORE: Kansas elementary school temporarily closes due to rise in respiratory illnesses

"Thanksgiving often represents a super-spreading event. You have families gathering new people moving, increasing mobility, and it usually adds acceleration to the flu," said Brownstein.

Experts say in addition to getting vaccinated, you can practice healthy habits.

"All the protocols and practices that we've experienced COVID still apply, you know, good respiratory hygiene, handwashing, masking as needed, stay home if you are sick, stay away from those that are sick, and potentially staying out of large gatherings," said Brownstein.

Comments / 1

Related
studyfinds.org

Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
AL.com

RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?

Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
NBC Chicago

Test Positive for COVID Recently? Here Are the Latest Isolation Guidelines

If you recently contracted COVID-19, you may be wondering what to do next, including what isolation protocol to follow. If you had COVID previously and followed the proper guidance, you'll likely need to take note as the current recommendations aren't the same as the start of the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its quarantine and isolation guidance in August, announcing a series of adjustments driven by the fact the majority of people have either been vaccinated or have gotten COVID.
CHICAGO, IL
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
Fairfield Sun Times

U.S. Deaths From Infective Endocarditis Increasing in the Young

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for death from infective endocarditis (IE) increased twofold among young U.S. residents aged 15 to 44 years during 1999 to 2020, according to a research letter published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Internal Medicine. Laura McLaughlin, M.D., from the...
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
Thrillist

The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
MAINE STATE
TODAY.com

California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives

When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
ABC News

ABC News

912K+
Followers
193K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy