MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new medical marijuana dispensary is making itself known in Meridian. It’s called ThreeFoot Wellness, located at 2125 A Street. The building is in its construction phase and is expected to start operations at the beginning of next year. The building is over 15,000 square feet with an upstairs growing facility. The mission of the business is to offer people a different source of healing.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO