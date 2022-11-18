ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOK-TV

ThreeFoot Wellness medical marijuana dispensary opening soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new medical marijuana dispensary is making itself known in Meridian. It’s called ThreeFoot Wellness, located at 2125 A Street. The building is in its construction phase and is expected to start operations at the beginning of next year. The building is over 15,000 square feet with an upstairs growing facility. The mission of the business is to offer people a different source of healing.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Threefoot Wellness turkey give away

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Threefoot Wellness was out today at Dumont Plaza handing out free turkeys and educating the public on the recent medical marijuana bill. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved senate bill 2095, the “Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.”. The Mississippi department of health and Threefoot Wellness...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders from five fire departments in Jones County responded to a head-on collision Friday evening that injured both drivers. The accident took place on Mississippi 29 south, about a half-mile south of Ellisville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began rendering emergency...
JONES COUNTY, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away

The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Disturbance Reports in Leake County

7:14 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a business at the intersection of East Water St and South Van Buren St reporting that a man threw a large rock at the building. The man was located and taken into custody. 8:10 a.m. – Leake Deputies were...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the recent uptick in violence in the cit’s, Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young held a press conference Saturday to update the public on the department’s efforts to increase safety. A shooting this week claimed the life of a teen and another person was...
Commercial Dispatch

Starting back at zero: Candidates in judicial runoffs try to get voters back to polls

As campaigns for a pair of judicial race runoffs enter the home stretch, candidates are focused on motivating voters to return to the polls. Trina Davidson Brooks and Michelle Easterling are vying for 16th Circuit judge, Place 3, while Charles Bruce Brown and Lee Ann Turner are in a runoff to become the first Oktibbeha County Court judge. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 29, and the 16th Circuit race will appear on ballots in Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee counties.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges. Jackson, Miss. – A federal grand jury in Jackson has returned indictments...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Felony DUI and Drunk and Disorderly in Neshoba Arrests

CHRISTOPHER QUINTON BAGWELL, 47, of Decatur, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $600, $600. TRAVIS BELL, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. JERMAINE CLARK, 45. of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BILLY...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced to 40 years for stabbing man in Petal

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville man was sentenced to prison in connection to a stabbing that happened in August 2020. Leon Jesse Trevino, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison with 20 of those years to be served day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Forrest County deputies responded […]
PETAL, MS

