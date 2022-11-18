LSU enters its final game of the regular season with a lot on the line, against a Texas A&M squad with nothing to play for other than pride. These are two programs having very different kinds of seasons. What was hyped as one of the most talented Texas A&M teams in recent memory, fell flat on its face as the Aggies are 4-7 and 1-6 in SEC play. It took Jimbo Fisher and company three quarters to put away a one win UMass team over the weekend as the offense continues to be an issue for the Aggies.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO