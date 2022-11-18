ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What's at stake for LSU entering final game of 2022 regular season

LSU enters its final game of the regular season with a lot on the line, against a Texas A&M squad with nothing to play for other than pride. These are two programs having very different kinds of seasons. What was hyped as one of the most talented Texas A&M teams in recent memory, fell flat on its face as the Aggies are 4-7 and 1-6 in SEC play. It took Jimbo Fisher and company three quarters to put away a one win UMass team over the weekend as the offense continues to be an issue for the Aggies.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joey Galloway, Dan Mullen react to which team benefits the most from Tennessee's upset loss

Joey Galloway didn’t waste any time reacting to Tennessee’s upset loss to South Carolina Saturday night, and quickly pointed to which team benefits the most. “LSU is ecstatic right now,” Galloway said on “College Football Final.” “Because LSU was ranked behind Tennessee. Tennessee went on the road, beat LSU, 40-13. So the question was, should LSU happen to win out, how do they put them above a Tennessee team that beat them at home the way they beat them. So now LSU has to be really excited with Tennessee out of the way.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come

LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing

The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
postsouth.com

LSU women's basketball score vs. Northwestern State: Live updates

LSU kept its 100-point game streak alive the last time out, surpassing the century mark on its final offensive possession. Will the Tigers, who set the program record for consecutive game scoring more than 100 against Houston Christian, extend the record to five straight as they welcome instate foe, Northwestern State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)?
BATON ROUGE, LA
thestadiumreviews.com

Tiger Stadium Food

Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper

Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious. The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen. At 3-7, A&M really can’t afford to lose. That they’ve played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn’t great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism Read more... The post College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Comeback

College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident

In a longstanding tradition, the Texas A&M Aggies have a cannon on the sideline which they fire as a celebration after the team scores touchdowns. But ahead of Saturday’s game against the UMass Minutemen, the team fired the cannon at a pretty inopportune time causing quite a bit of controversy. Ahead of Saturday’s game, a Read more... The post College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football helmets will honor UVA shooting victims in Tigers final home game

LSU football will pay tribute to the UVA shooting victims with a Virginia helmet sticker during Saturday night’s game against UAB. Every LSU helmet will wear the sticker. Tragedy struck college football and the state of Virginia this week. UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were tragically killed in the Sunday shooting. Another Virginia student, Marlee Morgan, was also shot but is believed to be in good condition. Baton Rouge native and Cavaliers running back Mike Hollis was also shot but survived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans

Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUSports.net

World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy