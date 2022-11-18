Read full article on original website
Lubbock Man Offers Cash For The Best Tumbleweed In Town
Well, this is an interesting way to make an extra couple of bucks... Lubbock entrepreneur, Chuck Colbert, is offering up cash prizes to the top three tumbleweeds in town. All you have to do is find a nice one and then take it over to The Metro Tower to be judged.
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Top Five Reasons Lubbock Had An Earthshaking Moment
So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
Lubbock: You Can Get These Awesome Sushi Boats Soon
Lubbock's party scene is about to go to a 100 once these new sushi boats launch. From the owner who brought us the amazing MAI THAI Kitchen, Chef Brandon Sisomphou has done it again, With his passion for Asian Cuisine and providing quality food he wanted to elevate the game.
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
Tesla Reschedules Lubbock Date For January 2023
Well, there was little fanfare, but this show has finally been rescheduled. As you may remember, Tesla was scheduled to make an appearance in the Hub City in September of last year. That show was selling tickets like hotcakes and was well on its way to selling out when the date was called off at the last minute due to vocal problems.
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
Lubbock’s Jefferson Books to Close Permanently This Week
Lubbock's Jefferson Books (8209 Slide Rd) will close permanently on Sunday, November 20th, according to the bookstore's Facebook page. Hey everybody! We are usually closed on Tuesdays, but we will be open from 10am-7pm on Tuesday (11/15) for our final week. Starting tomorrow (11/15) all of our books will be 2 for $1.00!!
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock
Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
Texas Tech Student Questioned by TSA for ‘Guns Up’ Salute
Something every Texas Tech student and alumni does when spotting another Red Raider is throw a ‘guns up’. It becomes second nature as a way to show your connection to the school you both love. But what happens when you do so in a highly inappropriate place? Well,...
Dashcam Footage Reveals Lubbock Driver’s Greatest Traffic Sin
Sometimes I think that Lubbock is probably not unique insofar as bad driving goes. Perhaps it's confirmation bias because I live here and have to deal with it daily, so it seems like Lubbock is full of particularly bad drivers. And then I see dashcam footage like this. WOOF. For...
Texas Tech Needs Your Dog to Participate in Their First Ever Halftime Corgi Race
Texas Tech athletics has officially announced that they will be hosting their first ever corgi race during this year’s basketball season. The race will take place during half time at the Red Raider Basketball game on January 3rd against the Kansas City Jayhawks. Of course, in order to put on a corgi race, they need corgis. So, Texas Tech is asking the people of Lubbock to register their corgis for a chance to compete.
There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season
The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
Lubbock’s Dillard’s Department Stores Will Undergo Move in South Plains Mall
Lubbock's Dillard's Department Stores (6002 Slide Road, South Plains Mall) will both move into the former Sears location inside South Plains Mall, converging both the Men's and Women's locations into one large flagship store, according to a Press Release issued by PRNewswire today (November 15, 2022). The former Sears location...
Lubbock, Get Your Tickets Now For The Iconic The Nutcracker
A holiday classic is back again in Lubbock and you can get tickets right now. This is something that everyone knows and loves. The Nutcracker ballet was originally based on the 1816 book, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, written by E.T.A. Hoffman. In 1891, Petipa, the legendary ballet master...
Have You Ever Been To ‘Wine-O Bingo’ At This Lubbock Winery?
Bingo is fun and all, but bingo + wine sounds like my kind of night. I was scrolling through Lubbock In The Loop's event calendar this morning and came across something that looks WAY too much fun. It looks like it's time to round up my favorite pals for a night of Wine-O Bingo.
Grant a Seniors Wish Through Meals on Wheels’ Annual Secret Santa
As we get closer towards Thanksgiving this month that just means we are only getting closer to Christmas. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels is holding their annual Senior Secret Santa programs for a third year in a row. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels has had over 800 clients turn in a wish list of what they need, or want, just in time for the holiday season.
Who Tore the Stalls Off the Plainview High School Bathroom Wall?
I've seen some funky stuff go down in the high school bathroom, but this is ridiculous. I've never really understood the idea behind vandalizing a bathroom. I get wanting to "stick it to the man" and get the higher ups' attention, but by doing something like this you're inconveniencing so many innocent people in the process.
The Most Pathetic Night of My Life: Lubbock DJ’s First Night in New Apartment
If I could've taken a snapshot of this one moment of my life, I could have framed it in a museum and displayed it as one of the most depressing sights in human existence. Well, it wasn't that depressing when compared to the some of the things people are forced to go through these days, but you get my point.
