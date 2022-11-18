Martin Kaymer Has Wrist Surgery To Finally End 'Years Of Struggle'

Martin Kaymer has revealed he’s had an operation on his troublesome left wrist in order to improve the second half of his career and hopefully play pain free.

The German was force out of the season-ending LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami last month due to the injury to his left wrist.

The 37-year-old former World No. 1 and two-time Major winner has struggled with his wrist for years – with him missing time back in 2018 with what was diagnosed as a misplaced bone in his left wrist.

After having problems on and off ever since, Kaymer has now taken the decision to go under the knife and have an operation to hopefully solve the problem once and for all.

"After years of struggle with my left wrist, I had surgery today to fix it for good and for a stronger second half of my career," Kaymer wrote in a social media post revealing the operations.

He then added: "The uncertainty is what makes us curious, so let’s give it all we have because there is no alternative."

The German now hopes that by getting rid of his wrist problem once and for all he can find some of his best form again, which will resulted in huge paydays for him if he stays with LIV Golf.

Kaymer made the move to LIV Golf this year, and was one of the more considered players to join Greg Norman’s venture, saying that he’d take whatever consequences came his way for making the move.

"I made my choice and I can live with anything that comes my way," Kaymer said. "I'm happy to play golf anywhere in the world.

"I'm happy to support any tour because I believe in all the tours and in different ways. So if it comes down to this, now if I’m not allowed to play any tournaments then that's what it is."

Kaymer stayed away from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in order to keep away from the friction and tense atmosphere between LIV Golf players and DP World Tour players who are still butting heads.

