Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection

By Samjah Iman
 4 days ago

Forever 21 and Baby Phat have teamed up to bring fashion lovers a Y2K-inspired winter collection from head to toe, and we are ready to shop!

Exclusively curated by Kimora Lee Simons and her daughters Ming Lee and Aoki, this must-have collection speaks to millennials and gen z. The famed Baby Phat brand is known for its sleek and sexy styles representing femininity and fly girl vibes. Staple pieces like the velour jogging suits and baby tees with the seductive cat embroidered on each piece put the designer house on the map! And with this latest collaboration, we can relive those fashionable, iconic years in the 2000s all over again.

The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland-themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months. The collection includes an array of sweaters, miniskirts, snow suits, and more with Y2K-inspired design elements that align with the Baby Phat aesthetic. The pieces in the collection are available in sizes up to 3XL. The full collection offers a range of items, including sleep attire and accessories.

Forever 21 is also teaming up with streetwear brand Phat Farm for its first-ever collaboration. This also marks Phat Farm’s re-emergence in the style industry and an introduction to a new generation. The Phat Farm campaign features Kimora’s son Kenzo Lee Hounsou.

For more information or to shop the collection, click here .

