Texas State

Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
CANUTILLO, TX
KXAN

Which city could become ‘Wellness Capital of Texas’

State Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, filed a resolution Monday that would bestow that distinction on Mineral Wells, located in Palo Pinto County about an hour west of Fort Worth. He writes in his proposal that the town "has become an increasingly popular destination for travelers seeking wellness experiences."
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Weird New Driving Laws That May Be Coming To Texas

Our fearless leaders have been busy and, as drivers, we Texans could soon be looking at some new rules. A handful of new laws are in the works and they affect almost every Texas driver. I say "almost" because you have to meet some pretty strict criteria to qualify for the first one on the list. Read more on Texas driver laws here.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Man Savagely Kills a Woman in Texas, Cutting Off Her Toes, Fingers, and Both Ears

A 26-year-old man was accused of killing a woman in Texas by cutting off her toes, fingers, and both ears as part of a satanic ritual. Ethan Myers, a 26-year-old man in Texas, performed a Satanic ritual on Sarah Hopson, a 36-year-old woman. He allegedly cut off her toes, fingers, and ears. According to a published report, authorities found the woman’s body in the victim’s house.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's When Trout Will Be Stocked in Foster Park!!!

AUSTIN – The annual Texas winter tradition of rainbow trout stocking is heading back to waterbodies across the state to kick off the holiday season. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will begin stocking thousands of rainbow trout on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. Crews are scheduled...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

