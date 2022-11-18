Read full article on original website
Lubbock Man Offers Cash For The Best Tumbleweed In Town
Well, this is an interesting way to make an extra couple of bucks... Lubbock entrepreneur, Chuck Colbert, is offering up cash prizes to the top three tumbleweeds in town. All you have to do is find a nice one and then take it over to The Metro Tower to be judged.
everythinglubbock.com
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 Lubbock area Teachers on the Rise for Oct.
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the October winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Lubbock ISD) and Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Tahoka ISD).
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
ttuhub.net
Abandoned pets roam Lubbock streets and fill local shelters to the brink
As the cold weather sets in, countless pets abandoned by their owners roam the streets of Lubbock, forcing local shelters and animal lovers to take in more than they can. Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center (LAS) currently has 397 animals in its care—two and a half times more than the shelter’s capacity of 150. About 97 percent are dogs.
Top Five Reasons Lubbock Had An Earthshaking Moment
So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
Lubbock: You Can Get These Awesome Sushi Boats Soon
Lubbock's party scene is about to go to a 100 once these new sushi boats launch. From the owner who brought us the amazing MAI THAI Kitchen, Chef Brandon Sisomphou has done it again, With his passion for Asian Cuisine and providing quality food he wanted to elevate the game.
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing
LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
KCBD
Long-time Lubbock foster family finalizes their first adoption
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock families had the day they’ve been waiting for on Friday. National Adoption Day brought nine foster children and their families together to celebrate the finalization of their adoption journeys. One of those families has been waiting four years to adopt one of their...
‘It’s totally worth it:’ 11 Lubbock kids find forever families for National Adoption Day 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Adoption Day, eleven kids in the Hub City were adopted into their forever families at Lubbock Impact. Those with St. Francis Ministries hosted the event, and many family members were there to witness each special moment. Amy Guzman completed her first adoption back in March, but she thought she should […]
KCBD
Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.
An Open Letter Of Appreciation To Lubbock Retail Workers
The holidays can be rough on everyone, especially retail workers. I wanted to take a second to thank you guys for everything you do. It's not easy to put up with entitled customers, products on backorder, restocking your shelves over and over during your shift, and doing it all with a smile on your face.
Lubbock’s Mama Josie’s Finishes Its Upgrade & It’s Beautiful
We all know and love Josie's, no matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Well, one location might look a little different than we are used to. Back in June, Wes told us about the upgrades that were going on at Josie's. It first started when they were going to add a second floor but we weren't expecting all these changes.
Texas Tech Student Questioned by TSA for ‘Guns Up’ Salute
Something every Texas Tech student and alumni does when spotting another Red Raider is throw a ‘guns up’. It becomes second nature as a way to show your connection to the school you both love. But what happens when you do so in a highly inappropriate place? Well,...
Open Door helping those without a home during the winter months
LUBBOCK, Texas — Open Door has served the Lubbock community for 25 years working to end homelessness and during the winter months the help doesn’t change. Open door helps those living on the streets especially during the winter months when they have no shelter. “The goal is to get people out of this situation out […]
KCBD
Chilly weekend, warmer next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s only climbed above freezing briefly today in Lubbock and across the South Plains. Much of the country is dealing with cold weather today. Buffalo is in the middle of a historic lake-effect snow storm that’s prompted the move of Sunday’s Bills game to Detroit. You know it’s bad when even snowy cities are getting so much snow it’s shutting things down. It’ll also be really cold for Texas Tech Football on Saturday.
fox34.com
Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is reporting nearly 7,000 crashes in Lubbock so far in 2022, hundreds more than last year. Lucinda Holt lost her sister back in 2003 in a crash with a drunk driver. “A child that lost her mother. All of us, all of...
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
Lubbock, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
fox34.com
West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
