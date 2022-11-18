Read full article on original website
CBS 58
'Feztival of Trees' offers Milwaukee a holiday fundraising holiday experience through Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This week is Milwaukee's last opportunity to see the unique family holiday fun happening at the Tripoli Shrine Center, in a fundraising event for Milwaukee's Shriners. Their fifth annual "Feztival of Trees" runs through Saturday, Nov. 26 with a $5 general admission, with children 12 and...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Zoo turning on thousands of lights to kick-off the holidays
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced its kick-off to the holiday season with a special light festival that the zoo claims will be "bigger and brighter than ever." "Wild Lights" will see the zoo transformed into a family-friendly illuminated destination of hundreds of thousands of lights...
CBS 58
Registration deadline for 'Flannels & Friends' fundraiser, to help children with heart disease, is Nov. 28
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We know about heart disease in adults. But it's also estimated one in 100 children deals with this health issue, according to the March of Dimes. On Dec. 8, there's a fundraiser for Camp Odayin called "Flannels & Friends." This camp provides fun, safe, and supportive experiences and community-building opportunities for young people impacted by this debilitating condition, and of course their families too. The event will feature music, food, drink, a silent auction, and even an escape room. Organizers say this fun setting is a way to create a lighter atmosphere centered around a pretty heavy topic.
CBS 58
Candy Cane Lane transforms into winter wonderland Nov. 25
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 37th year of Candy Cane Lane kicks off Friday, Nov. 25. The West Allis neighborhood within Oklahoma and Montana Avenue on the south and north, and 92nd and 96th Street on the east and west, will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland benefiting the MACC Fund.
CBS 58
Hometown organizations help those in need with Thanksgiving essentials
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Thanksgiving just a day away, a couple of hometown organizations stepped up to help those in need. Hunger Task Force teamed up with 7th District Alderman Khalif Rainey and 15th District Alderman Russell Stamper to give out hundreds of turkeys and other Thanksgiving essentials in the parking lot of Sherman Phoenix on Wednesday.
CBS 58
'Family is everything': Loved ones reunite at Mitchell International before Thanksgiving Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We all know that traveling can be stressful, especially during the holidays. But for many, it's worth it to be able to spend quality time with their loved ones. For Milwaukee mother Mary Sisney, having her daughter Kaitlin home from college means "everything". "It's funny how...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Association delivers Thanksgiving dinners to Riverwest Elementary School students
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There were smiling faces in the classroom Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Milwaukee's Riverwest Elementary School. Thanks to a donation from the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA), these kids will have a full Thanksgiving dinner with their families. Officers from the MPA dropped off about 20 full dinners...
CBS 58
It's a Celtic Christmas shopping experience at Milwaukee's Tralee Imports
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - -One way to make Irish eyes smile is by giving a holiday gift from Milwaukee's Tralee Imports. Shelves are being stocked right now at one of the city's premier spots to buy foods and gifts from Ireland. The store will officially be ready on Saturday, Nov....
CBS 58
Zoological Society of Milwaukee preparing for 2023 Spring Break classes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Winter is just getting started but it is not too early to begin looking ahead to spring. The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is doing just that by offering registration for classes that will take place during the 2023 Spring Break. Zoo class educators Christa Marlow and...
CBS 58
CBS 58's One Good Thing: Sendik's donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Monday morning, Sendik's food trucks delivered over $75,000 worth of food to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Kellogg's also helped out by donating a percentage of sales to the nonprofit. This is the 15th year Feeding America and Sendik's have partnered to fight hunger across...
CBS 58
MFD graduates 37 new firefighters ready to serve amid challenging environment
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday night the Milwaukee Fire Department welcomed 37 new recruits into the ranks at a graduation ceremony attended by hundreds of family and friends. The graduates range in age from 20-48. Some of them are the first in their families to serve in the fire department,...
CBS 58
Local expert says Thanksgiving can be a perfect time to discuss finances
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While Thanksgiving is about spending time with family and loved ones, it can also serve as the perfect time to talk about the other type of "spending" - family finances. Local financial professional Tony Drake from Drake & Associates joined us on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to...
CBS 58
Waukesha faith community comes together for strength in tragic parade anniversary
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One year later, the faith community's coming together for strength. The pastor at St. Joseph's church said a year ago, a number of his parishioners were hospitalized -- their futures back then, uncertain. Even those who couldn't walk 365 days ago are now back on...
CBS 58
Milwaukee LGBTQ+ organizations hold vigil for victims of Club Q shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Here in Milwaukee, more than 1,000 miles from Colorado Springs, where a gunman attacked an LGBTQ nightclub, emotions are just as raw. The Colorado Springs attack is taking Milwaukee's LGBTQ community right back to what they were feeling when transgender women were murdered here this summer.
CBS 58
Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese showcases a unique butter board featuring mascarpone
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Putting a twist on the holiday butter board trend is being done using a variety of mascarpone cheeses. Roseanne Crave, from Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, joined us on Monday, Nov. 21 to showcase some of their unique recipes, including mascarpone chocolate truffles and a caramel mascarpone butter board.
CBS 58
People displaced by suspected arson fire near 38th and Lisbon speak out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say a suspect likely started a fire in an apartment building at 38th and Lisbon early Tuesday morning. The incident is being investigated as arson, but no one is currently in custody. People displaced by the fire just before Thanksgiving are now figuring out what...
CBS 58
It is not too late for Milwaukee homeowners to tackle a cold weather prep list
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After a taste of above-average snowfall and chilly temperatures, many Milwaukee homeowners may be realizing that they put off their to-do list for a bit too long, but with a brief warmup headed to the area, it may be the perfect time to tackle those items.
CBS 58
Woman finds hope after missing dog found in Walworth County
DARIEN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A lost dog is back on a warm couch tonight, several days after being thrown from a crash in Walworth County. Her story is giving her "new" owner a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Little the beagle has had such a following in...
CBS 58
'Our lives have been forever changed': Waukesha commemorates parade tragedy, 1 year later
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Nov. 21, hundreds of people in Waukesha continued the healing process on the one-year anniversary of the 2021 Christmas parade attack. A moment of silence and remembrance ceremony was held at Cutler Park. The ceremony started at precisely 4:39 in the evening, the exact time the Waukesha community was changed forever one year ago.
CBS 58
Do you have the right beer to pair alongside your Thanksgiving dishes?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Thanksgiving right around the corner, do you have your beer ready? Believe it or not, there are certain beers that pair better with some of your Thanksgiving favorites. For example, if your favorite dish is pecan pie, the roasted malts of a coffee stout or...
