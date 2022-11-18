MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We know about heart disease in adults. But it's also estimated one in 100 children deals with this health issue, according to the March of Dimes. On Dec. 8, there's a fundraiser for Camp Odayin called "Flannels & Friends." This camp provides fun, safe, and supportive experiences and community-building opportunities for young people impacted by this debilitating condition, and of course their families too. The event will feature music, food, drink, a silent auction, and even an escape room. Organizers say this fun setting is a way to create a lighter atmosphere centered around a pretty heavy topic.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO