ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Registration deadline for 'Flannels & Friends' fundraiser, to help children with heart disease, is Nov. 28

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We know about heart disease in adults. But it's also estimated one in 100 children deals with this health issue, according to the March of Dimes. On Dec. 8, there's a fundraiser for Camp Odayin called "Flannels & Friends." This camp provides fun, safe, and supportive experiences and community-building opportunities for young people impacted by this debilitating condition, and of course their families too. The event will feature music, food, drink, a silent auction, and even an escape room. Organizers say this fun setting is a way to create a lighter atmosphere centered around a pretty heavy topic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Candy Cane Lane transforms into winter wonderland Nov. 25

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 37th year of Candy Cane Lane kicks off Friday, Nov. 25. The West Allis neighborhood within Oklahoma and Montana Avenue on the south and north, and 92nd and 96th Street on the east and west, will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland benefiting the MACC Fund.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Hometown organizations help those in need with Thanksgiving essentials

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Thanksgiving just a day away, a couple of hometown organizations stepped up to help those in need. Hunger Task Force teamed up with 7th District Alderman Khalif Rainey and 15th District Alderman Russell Stamper to give out hundreds of turkeys and other Thanksgiving essentials in the parking lot of Sherman Phoenix on Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee LGBTQ+ organizations hold vigil for victims of Club Q shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Here in Milwaukee, more than 1,000 miles from Colorado Springs, where a gunman attacked an LGBTQ nightclub, emotions are just as raw. The Colorado Springs attack is taking Milwaukee's LGBTQ community right back to what they were feeling when transgender women were murdered here this summer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Our lives have been forever changed': Waukesha commemorates parade tragedy, 1 year later

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Nov. 21, hundreds of people in Waukesha continued the healing process on the one-year anniversary of the 2021 Christmas parade attack. A moment of silence and remembrance ceremony was held at Cutler Park. The ceremony started at precisely 4:39 in the evening, the exact time the Waukesha community was changed forever one year ago.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy