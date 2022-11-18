ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon

The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
womansday.com

See 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco Shut Down the Red Carpet in a Stunning White Lace Dress

Even when she's not attending an event dedicated to one of her own projects, Kaley Cuoco finds new ways to shut down the red carpet. As folks are well aware, The Big Bang Theory actress loves infusing different fashion styles while attending big Hollywood events. Case in point: December 2016, when Kaley walked down the red carpet with then-husband Karl Cook at the premiere of the movie Why Him?.
Whiskey Riff

Lainey Wilson Debuts New Song, “Smell Like Smoke,” On ‘Yellowstone’ Last Night During Bar Performance

Yellowstone has the absolute best music soundtrack on TV, and it’s not particularly close. Of course, creator Taylor Sheridan and the team that works on the hit show consistently bring some of the best artists and songs country music has to offer to the hit show for millions of viewers to discover for the first time. And Miss Lainey Wilson, who’s a new cast member this year playing a musician named Abby, debuted a brand new song on the show last night […] The post Lainey Wilson Debuts New Song, “Smell Like Smoke,” On ‘Yellowstone’ Last Night During Bar Performance first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Polygon

Magic Mike’s Last Dance trailer will get you hot and bothered

We’re overrun by movie franchises these days, from superheroes to Star Wars and everything in between. But one franchise is back to remind us it’s fun to be sexy. The trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the franchise following Michael “Magic Mike” Lane (Channing Tatum) and his troupe of strippers, dropped Tuesday, teasing a new romantic lead and a new opportunity for the dancing entrepreneur.
HollywoodLife

Tony Danza Reunites With ‘Who’s The Boss’ Kids Alyssa Milano & Danny Pintauro At His New Show

A Who’s The Boss? reunion took place during one of Tony Danza‘s shows at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, California. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” wrote Alyssa Milano, who portrayed Samantha on the beloved ’80s sitcom. Alyssa, 49, posed alongside Tony, 71, and their Who’s The Boss? costar, Danny Pintauro. The former costars and current friends were all smiles in the pictures, including one of Danny, 46, and Alyssa side-by-side.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

'Disenchanted' Actress Idina Menzel Is Married to Another 'RENT' Co-Star

Actress and Broadway star Idina Menzel has a long career in film, television, and onstage. After launching her career at 24 by starring in the wildly successful rock musical RENT, she began releasing solo musical albums and starring in smaller parts until 2003, when she originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked. Since then, Idina's career has only continued to soar to new heights, but what about her personal life?
The Independent

The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request

The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
New York Post

Watch Kristen Bell’s ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ on Prime

To our mind, there’s only one movie at the top of the British Rom-Com Involving Disastrous Weddings Mountain, and that’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”. If you can get past the Andie MacDowell of it all (Sorry! The chemistry’s just not there!), it’s one of the most charming, British rom-coms ever made.
People

Ashley Greene Has Cullen 'Family Reunion' with Twilight Costars Peter Facinelli, Jackson Rathbone

"I had a big old crush on Jackson Rathbone," Ashley Greene previously admitted of her Twilight onscreen lover on an episode of her Twilight Effect podcast The Cullens are back together again. Ashley Greene recently had a Twilight reunion, sharing a selfie Saturday with her onscreen family Peter Facinelli and Jackson Rathbone. "Family reunion," wrote Greene, 35, with the photo on her Instagram Story. She played clairvoyant vampire Alice Cullen in 2008's Twilight, based on the hit Stephenie Meyer book of the same name, followed by the sequels New...
Complex

‘The Princess Diaries 3’ in Development, Anne Hathaway’s Return Not Confirmed

Disney is developing a third film in its Princess Diaries trilogy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Anne Hathaway has not yet been confirmed, though sources say the threequel will be a “continuation of the Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.”. The script is being penned by Aadrita...
Bustle

Twlight Stars Got Together Again For A Sweet Cullen “Family Reunion”

’Tis the season of family gatherings, even for the fictional Cullen clan. Twilight stars Peter Facinelli, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, and Jackson Rathbone celebrated their “family reunion” on social media on Nov. 19 and 20, showing that they were together in the UK for Comic Con Liverpool 2022. The four actors posed together and with fans and appeared to enjoy the “family vibes,” as Rathbone put it.
UPI News

Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy