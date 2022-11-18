Yellowstone has the absolute best music soundtrack on TV, and it’s not particularly close. Of course, creator Taylor Sheridan and the team that works on the hit show consistently bring some of the best artists and songs country music has to offer to the hit show for millions of viewers to discover for the first time. And Miss Lainey Wilson, who’s a new cast member this year playing a musician named Abby, debuted a brand new song on the show last night […] The post Lainey Wilson Debuts New Song, “Smell Like Smoke,” On ‘Yellowstone’ Last Night During Bar Performance first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MONTANA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO