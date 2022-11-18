Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
womansday.com
See 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco Shut Down the Red Carpet in a Stunning White Lace Dress
Even when she's not attending an event dedicated to one of her own projects, Kaley Cuoco finds new ways to shut down the red carpet. As folks are well aware, The Big Bang Theory actress loves infusing different fashion styles while attending big Hollywood events. Case in point: December 2016, when Kaley walked down the red carpet with then-husband Karl Cook at the premiere of the movie Why Him?.
EW.com
Westworld star Luke Hemsworth found out about the show's cancellation on his birthday: 'F---!'
"Happy birthday, Luke Hemsworth! Your show is canceled." Not exactly the surprise the actor was hoping for on his special day. Hemsworth has revealed that he found out about the cancellation of Westworld on his 42nd birthday earlier this month. "I was like, 'F---! Dammit!'" he told Entertainment Tonight at...
'I'm in!': Jimmy Fallon happily agrees to reprise his iconic Almost Famous role in Broadway adaptation of the beloved 2000 cult classic
Jimmy Fallon was officially extended an invitation to reprise his Almost Famous role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 classic film, which starred Kate Hudson. The TV personality, 48, welcomed former writer and director of the original movie, Cameron Crowe, onto The Tonight Show earlier Tuesday. Amid the interview...
Lainey Wilson Debuts New Song, “Smell Like Smoke,” On ‘Yellowstone’ Last Night During Bar Performance
Yellowstone has the absolute best music soundtrack on TV, and it’s not particularly close. Of course, creator Taylor Sheridan and the team that works on the hit show consistently bring some of the best artists and songs country music has to offer to the hit show for millions of viewers to discover for the first time. And Miss Lainey Wilson, who’s a new cast member this year playing a musician named Abby, debuted a brand new song on the show last night […] The post Lainey Wilson Debuts New Song, “Smell Like Smoke,” On ‘Yellowstone’ Last Night During Bar Performance first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Polygon
Magic Mike’s Last Dance trailer will get you hot and bothered
We’re overrun by movie franchises these days, from superheroes to Star Wars and everything in between. But one franchise is back to remind us it’s fun to be sexy. The trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the franchise following Michael “Magic Mike” Lane (Channing Tatum) and his troupe of strippers, dropped Tuesday, teasing a new romantic lead and a new opportunity for the dancing entrepreneur.
Tony Danza Reunites With ‘Who’s The Boss’ Kids Alyssa Milano & Danny Pintauro At His New Show
A Who’s The Boss? reunion took place during one of Tony Danza‘s shows at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, California. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” wrote Alyssa Milano, who portrayed Samantha on the beloved ’80s sitcom. Alyssa, 49, posed alongside Tony, 71, and their Who’s The Boss? costar, Danny Pintauro. The former costars and current friends were all smiles in the pictures, including one of Danny, 46, and Alyssa side-by-side.
'Disenchanted' Actress Idina Menzel Is Married to Another 'RENT' Co-Star
Actress and Broadway star Idina Menzel has a long career in film, television, and onstage. After launching her career at 24 by starring in the wildly successful rock musical RENT, she began releasing solo musical albums and starring in smaller parts until 2003, when she originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked. Since then, Idina's career has only continued to soar to new heights, but what about her personal life?
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum fall in love in new ‘Magic Mike 3’ trailer
Magic Mike is back, with some new faces and storylines thrown in the mix. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, which is billed as the last part of the succesful trilogy, brings back Channing Tatum in one of the most pivotal roles of his career, adding in a new love interest, played by none other than Salma Hayek.
New York Post
Watch Kristen Bell’s ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ on Prime
To our mind, there’s only one movie at the top of the British Rom-Com Involving Disastrous Weddings Mountain, and that’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”. If you can get past the Andie MacDowell of it all (Sorry! The chemistry’s just not there!), it’s one of the most charming, British rom-coms ever made.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
‘Martin’ Cast: Whatever Happened to the Stars of the Hit ’90s Sitcom?
The sitcom catapulted its star, Martin Lawrence, from a stand-up comedian to a TV and movie star. But where is the 'Martin' cast now?
Actress Reese Witherspoon: Behind The Scenes Of "The Morning Show" Season 3
Actress Reese WitherspoonJames Devaney/Getty Images. Academy Award winning Actress and Executive Producer Reese Witherspoon shares a sneak peek or two of behind-the-scenes photos of season 3 of 'The Morning Show' on social media as fans eagerly await the release of the new season.
Ashley Greene Has Cullen 'Family Reunion' with Twilight Costars Peter Facinelli, Jackson Rathbone
"I had a big old crush on Jackson Rathbone," Ashley Greene previously admitted of her Twilight onscreen lover on an episode of her Twilight Effect podcast The Cullens are back together again. Ashley Greene recently had a Twilight reunion, sharing a selfie Saturday with her onscreen family Peter Facinelli and Jackson Rathbone. "Family reunion," wrote Greene, 35, with the photo on her Instagram Story. She played clairvoyant vampire Alice Cullen in 2008's Twilight, based on the hit Stephenie Meyer book of the same name, followed by the sequels New...
Complex
‘The Princess Diaries 3’ in Development, Anne Hathaway’s Return Not Confirmed
Disney is developing a third film in its Princess Diaries trilogy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Anne Hathaway has not yet been confirmed, though sources say the threequel will be a “continuation of the Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.”. The script is being penned by Aadrita...
Bustle
Twlight Stars Got Together Again For A Sweet Cullen “Family Reunion”
’Tis the season of family gatherings, even for the fictional Cullen clan. Twilight stars Peter Facinelli, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, and Jackson Rathbone celebrated their “family reunion” on social media on Nov. 19 and 20, showing that they were together in the UK for Comic Con Liverpool 2022. The four actors posed together and with fans and appeared to enjoy the “family vibes,” as Rathbone put it.
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
Leighton Meester Stuns In Plunging Velvet Dress As She Cozies Up To Adam Brody In Rare Red Carpet Appearance
On the town! Leighton Meester and Adam Brody tend to keep their romance low-key, but the duo wasn’t shy during their night out in NYC this week. The couple made a rare public appearance at the premiere of The O.C. alum’s new FX series Fleishman Is in Trouble on Monday, Nov. 7.
Comments / 0