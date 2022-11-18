ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco's Ready to Bake Thanksgiving Dinners Are the Easiest Way To Celebrate

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving. It means so many things to so many people, but if there’s one thing that pretty much everyone has in common when it comes to this food-based holiday, it’s that from menu planning to execution, it’s one of the most stressful cooking days of the year. There’s a lot of pressure to make a perfect meal, especially when it comes to the turkey, but let’s be real — we don’t always have what it takes to churn out a...
Ditch the turkey this Thanksgiving — and enjoy these affordable alternatives instead

While there may be no holiday that is more synchronous with a particular "main ingredient," turkey unfortunately may not be in its requisite starring role in many households this year. While this may be disappointing to Tom Turkey (though likely not), the reasoning are myriad: Avian bird flu, inflation at large, the seemingly soaring numbers of those opting for vegetarian and vegan diets and so on and so forth. No matter if it's impossible to find in your area or the prices are astronomical, it might be more feasible to go for a non-turkey main course this year.
Costco's Giant Pecan Pie Is Back For The Season

Just about two weeks before Thanksgiving, Costco is aiming to be your number one choice for the big family feast. No matter how juicy the turkey is and how many delicious sides are served, the meal wouldn't be complete without some sort of pie to accent it. So, why is pie the official dessert of the holiday rather than cookies or cakes? According to Martha Stewart, Thanksgiving was evolving into a food-centric celebration around the same time the British were immigrating to America. Because pie is a British staple, it didn't take long to integrate it into American culture.
11 best ways to save at the grocery store for Thanksgiving

It’s exactly a week until Thanksgiving, the holiday where loved ones gather around a table to enjoy a turkey with all the trimmings. Unfortunately we’re living in an age of inflation, and those trimmings are due to cost us significantly more than in years past. But, with a little planning, you can make sure that dent in your wallet remains a small one.
What’s cheaper – eating Thanksgiving dinner out or cooking? ConsumerAffairs does the math.

If you’re going grocery shopping this weekend, better bring along the piggy bank and prepare to go head-to-head with consumers who want green beans and mac and cheese. While discount grocers like Aldi and Lidl have tried to create deals and packages to help Americans save money on their Thanksgiving dinner essentials, not everyone shops at those stores. And those who don’t better brace themselves because, as Foodmarket.com reports, they’ll be facing double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin.
16 Things You Should Know About Thanksgiving This Year

U.S. inflation hit a 40-year-high in the summer of 2022, and though recent readings suggest that it is starting to cool, the impact of rising costs of goods and service will be detrimental to  this year’s Thanksgiving holiday for most American households.   According to the market research firm IRI, the typical Thanksgiving meal will cost […]
Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables

Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

