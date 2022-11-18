While there may be no holiday that is more synchronous with a particular "main ingredient," turkey unfortunately may not be in its requisite starring role in many households this year. While this may be disappointing to Tom Turkey (though likely not), the reasoning are myriad: Avian bird flu, inflation at large, the seemingly soaring numbers of those opting for vegetarian and vegan diets and so on and so forth. No matter if it's impossible to find in your area or the prices are astronomical, it might be more feasible to go for a non-turkey main course this year.

