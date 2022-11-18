Read full article on original website
Reminder: Final Passport Sunday event before spring break
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Clerk of District Court Anne Sutton and her staff, with support by Teton County Sheriff’s Office court security, are hosting a second and final Passport Sunday in advance of the 2023 spring break to assist individuals and families. This additional Passport Sunday event...
Jackson Game and Fish office welcomes new wildlife coordinator
JACKSON, Wyo. — Cheyenne Stewart has been chosen as the new Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Jackson Region of Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Stewart had been serving in the same position in the Sheridan Region and is replacing Doug McWhirter who recently retired from the Department. Cheyenne will oversee all Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist activities for the Jackson Region.
Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace
Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
SNAPPED: Opening Day at Targhee
ALTA, Wyo. — It’s opening day at Grand Targhee Resort! Lifts are spinning and skiers and riders are out relishing in a glorious bluebird day to kick off the 2022/23 winter season. Two of the mountain’s five lifts were running today; Dreamcatcher and Shoshone. Blackfoot and Sacajawea open...
In the Rockies, goats beat bighorn sheep
JACKSON —It doesn’t take much to get a mountain goat’s goat. They go from “passive to aggressive really fast,” said Joel Berger, the Barbara Cox Anthony University Chair of Wildlife Conservation at Colorado State University. One of Berger’s recent studies found that in high alpine...
Local opportunities to give back this Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Wyo. — Whether you’re looking to give back this holiday season or in need of assistance in finding a warm holiday meal, the celebration of thanks and giving can be found throughout the Jackson Hole valley. Make at Home Meal Kits at One22 Resource Center. Any community...
Wilson local to wed at White House this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, is set to marry Wilson, WY local, Peter Neal on the White House’s South Lawn this Saturday. According to Associated Press, a mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school and was born and raised in Wilson. Neal attended the Jackson Hole Community School and before heading to the Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont for ski racing. The groom’s parents, Drs. Mary Neal and William C. Neal, are Jackson-based orthopedic surgeons.
