fordhamsports.com
Tim DeMorat Named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year
Bronx, N.Y. – For the third straight season, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year, it was announced by the League office today. DeMorat becomes just the second Patriot League player to win three consecutive Offensive Player of the Year honors,...
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Closes out Tom Konchalski Classic with Win over Stonehill
Bronx, N.Y. – A Skyhawk is a type of Frigatebird which is referred to as a kleptoparasite as they occasionally rob other seabirds for food, and are known to snatch seabird chicks from the nest. Tonight, the Stonehill College Skyhawks tried to snatch victory from the Fordham University Rams in their nest known as the Rose Hill Gym. But the Rams held firm down the stretch as grad student forward Khalid Moore scored a career-high 24 points to lead Fordham to a 71-60 win over Stonehill in the final game of the 2022 Tom Konchalski Classic.
fordhamsports.com
Kaitlyn Downey Named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week
Newport News, Va. – Graduate forward Kaitlyn Downey has enjoyed a tremendous start to her fifth year in maroon and white and can add Atlantic 10 Player of the Week now, the league announced on Monday afternoon, the third time she's won a weekly accolade in her career. This makes it back-to-back weeks with the award to start the campaign for the Rams after Asiah Dingle earned it last week.
fordhamsports.com
Women's Basketball Prolific in Historic 95-48 Rout of Wagner
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball set a record for points in a half en route to a 95-48 victory over Wagner on Sunday afternoon, tied for the eighth-most points in program history and the fifth-highest margin of victory. With the win, the Rams improve to 3-2 on the year, while the Seahawks fall to 2-3. Wagner scored the game's first points on an Alex Cowan fastbreak layup following a Lina Loceniece steal, butAnna DeWolfe knocked down a three on the other end with what proved to be the go-ahead bucket as Fordham led from that point onward in the 47-point victory. The Seahawks used two timeouts in the opening frame as the Rams built a 24-4 lead, ultimately sitting at 29-10 after the opening 10 minutes. During the run, Fordham converted 11-of-18 chances and 6-of-12 from behind the arc, while holding the visitors to just 25% shooting.
fordhamsports.com
Swimming & Diving Finishes Stay at Bucknell Invitational
Sunday Diving Prelims | Sunday Finals | Full Bucknell Invitational Results. Lewisburg, Pa. – (November 20, 2022) – The Fordham swimming & diving team wrapped up its three-day stay at the Bucknell Invitational on Sunday with another excellent day. The Fordham women ended the Invitational in second place...
fordhamsports.com
Squash Drops Final Match of the Weekend to Northeastern
Tarrytown, N.Y. – (November 20, 2022) – The Fordham squash team wrapped up its weekend play on Sunday morning, falling to Northeastern, 5-4, at the Hackley School in Tarrytown. The Rams are now 10-4 on the season. Fordham earned victories at the second, third, sixth, and seventh positions...
