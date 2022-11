Scholarships will be awarded to 13 NDSU student-athletes during this year’s Harvest Bowl program. Highlights of the 48th annual event include a Harvest Bowl dinner and awards program on Nov. 18 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Fargo, and the Harvest Bowl football game between the Bison and the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Nov. 19.

