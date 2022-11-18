Read full article on original website
Smithonian
Are AirPods the Hearing Aids of the Future?
Though millions of Americans could benefit from wearing hearing aids, very few of those people actually use them. This is because hearing aids can be expensive, require time-consuming visits to an audiologist and are socially stigmatized. Now, some scientists believe Apple Airpods and other earbuds could help alleviate some of...
scitechdaily.com
What Makes This Creature Nearly Invincible? Biologists Have Gained New Insight
Researchers improve their understanding of the toughness of tardigrades. Researchers at the University of Wyoming have learned more about the biological processes that enable tiny creatures known as tardigrades to endure harsh circumstances, such as being completely dried out in suspended animation for years. Thomas Boothby, an assistant professor of...
scitechdaily.com
What Makes Humans Different? A New Window Into the Brain
New research sheds light on the brain’s computational function. The human brain’s function is remarkable, driving all aspects of our creativity and thoughts. However, the neocortex, a region of the human brain responsible for these cognitive functions, has a similar overall structure to other mammals. Researchers from The...
scitechdaily.com
More Successful Than Ketamine – A Shocking Depression Treatment
Electroshock therapy, which is unfavorably depicted in movies and TV shows, consistently produces better outcomes for depression that is resistant to treatment. According to an analysis of six studies that recently published their findings in JAMA Psychiatry, electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is better than ketamine in quickly relieving major depression. According...
scitechdaily.com
Considered Impossible – New Study of 5 Million People Reveals Genetic Links to Height
The research was the largest-ever genome-wide association study. The study, which was recently published in the journal Nature, is the largest genome-wide association study ever conducted, using the DNA of nearly 5 million individuals from 281 contributing studies. It fills a significant gap in our knowledge of how genetic differences contribute to height differences. Over one million research participants are of non-European heritage (African, East Asian, Hispanic, or South Asian).
studyfinds.org
Some earbuds just as effective as professional hearing aids, study reveals
NEW TAIPEI, Taiwan — Some wireless headphones may be just the inexpensive hack someone looking for an affordable hearing aid is looking for. A new study finds that they have the capacity to positively impact several lives affected by hearing loss by increasing accessibility to sound amplification resources. Though...
Apple Insider
AirPods perform almost as well as premium hearing aids in new study
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has some features designed to help people with mild hearing loss. One, calledLive Listen, allows people amplify the sounds in their environment using AirPods. A study published Tuesday in the journal iScience found...
scitechdaily.com
“Flipping the Script” – New Research Rewrites the Evolutionary Story of Gills
The study adds a new, early chapter to the evolutionary tale of gills. Most fish species depend on their gills to breathe underwater. Less widely known is the fact that, like kidneys in other animals, fish gills control the pH and salt balance of their blood. This lesser-known gill function referred to as “ion regulation,” has historically been assumed to have evolved in tandem with breathing.
scitechdaily.com
Is It Safe for Humans To Go Up to Space? ISS Experiments Reveal Risks for Future Space Flights
The study in mouse cells analyzed the impact of space radiation and will help scientists better estimate the safety and dangers of space travel. An international team of scientists conducted a long-term experiment onboard the International Space Station to investigate the impact of space radiation on mouse embryonic stem cells. Their research will help scientists make a more accurate assessment of the risks and safety of space radiation for future human space flights.
scitechdaily.com
Unlocking the Mysteries of a Protein Linked to Alzheimer’s – Scientists Identify a Potential Treatment
Tauopathies: the protein that provides hope. A mechanism has been discovered that regulates cellular levels of tau, a protein whose aberrant accumulation is at the root of tauopathies, a class of devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The finding was discovered in the laboratory of Michel Cayouette, director of cellular neurobiology research at...
CNET
AirPods Pro Paired With an iPhone Could Be an Alternative to Hearing Aids, Study Finds
Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds could serve as an inexpensive alternative to hearing aids, according to a study published this week in the iScience journal. Testing the AirPods, a group of researchers in Taiwan found that when the earbuds were paired with a smartphone, "no significant differences were found regarding speech perception between AirPods Pro and hearing aids in quiet."
scitechdaily.com
For the First Time – Researchers Finally Classify All of Earth’s Ecosystems
The research will help improve biodiversity conservation. An international multidisciplinary team of scientists led by University of New South Wales researchers has created the world’s first complete classification of ecosystems across land, rivers and wetlands, and oceans. The ecological typology will allow for better coordinated and effective protection of biodiversity, which is vital for human well-being.
Science Focus
How does a smart watch measure your stats?
Smart watches are packed full of sensors. Smart watches have accelerometers that measure the direction of your movement and allow the software to figure out if you’re walking or running. They have GPS to work out how far you travel, which helps establish your stride length. They have altimeters that figure out if you’re climbing up or down.
scitechdaily.com
300 Years of Research: Princeton Scientists Solve a Bacterial Mystery
Researchers found that bacteria colonies form in three dimensions in rough shapes similar to crystals. Bacterial colonies often grow in streaks on Petri dishes in laboratories, but no one has understood how the colonies arrange themselves in more realistic three-dimensional (3-D) environments, such as tissues and gels in human bodies or soils and sediments in the environment, until now. This knowledge could be important for advancing environmental and medical research.
scitechdaily.com
Strict Parenting May Hardwire Depression Into a Child’s DNA
The researchers found that strict parenting can affect the way the body reads DNA. The way the body reads the children’s DNA might change as a result of strict parenting. These alterations may become ‘hard-wired’ into the DNA of children who perceive their parents to be harsh, raising their biological risk for depression in adolescence and later life.
scitechdaily.com
Revolutionary Technology Provides New Perspective on Cyclones
Cosmic rays used to track and visualize tropical cyclones open the eye of the storm. For the first time, high-energy muon particles generated in the atmosphere have made it possible for researchers to examine the structures of storms in a manner that conventional visualization methods, like satellite imaging, cannot. This new method’s level of detail could help researchers simulate storms and associated weather effects. This could also result in earlier warning systems that are more accurate.
