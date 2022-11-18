ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!

Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
An Upstate New York Man Designed the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington

If there is only one historic place that you visit in the United States during your lifetime, Arlington National Cemetery should be it. Today, there are about 400,000 veterans (and their eligible dependents) laid to rest in Arlington which is one of the most serene and humbling places. It's impossible not to be filled with awe and gratitude as you look over the rows and rows of headstones and realize the sacrifices made by each individual who lies beneath.
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media

Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Is Upstate New York Home To Some of The Smallest Holiday Budgets?

It's been said many times that the spirit of Christmas and the holiday season is about spreading cheer, and not receiving it. Does that mean in some ways that people choose to be cheap with their holiday budgets? Where does Upstate New York rank on holiday budgets?. Right out of...
Shocking New York Law About Your Vehicle’s Tires

Who doesn't love a good monster truck show? The power and size of these incredible trucks is pretty amazing. Perhaps when you were a kid you got to see a truck event up close? Fast forward to your first truck and perhaps all you wanted was that tall, wide stance of a car smashing machine? As cool as that looks, what are limits for the tires you put on your truck or jeep or SUV?
