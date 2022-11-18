Read full article on original website
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Look: South Oak Cliff holds off Lovejoy in Texas 5A football playoffs
ARLINGTON, Texas - Defending UIL 5A Division II state champion South Oak Cliff held off a furious fourth-quarter rally from Lovejoy to pull out a 42-37 win in their 5A football playoff game on Saturday. “I’m just happy to move on to round three,” South Oak Cliff head coach Jason Todd said after the ...
texashsfootball.com
Mansfield Timberview Remains Unbeaten with Dominant Fourth Quarter
Mansfield Timberview fumbled on its first possession of Friday night’s 5A Division I area showdown against Barbers Hill in Cedar Park. It didn’t make many more mistakes on the ground after that. The Wolves finished with 346 rushing yards as they outscored Barbers Hill 21-0 in the final...
Gilmer continues undefeated season after Friday 60-20 win over Gainesville
MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) The Gilmer Buckeyes are headed to the regional round of the playoffs after getting a Friday night win over the Gainsville Leopards. The final score: 60-20. Gilmer finished the season 9-0, and they won their bi-district round game over Rusk 25-7. Next week, the Buckeyes will play the winner of the Carthage […]
Tired No. 4 TCU has done its job for playoff so far at 11-0
FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — There will be some people who look at how fourth-ranked TCU is still undefeated going into the final week of the regular season, and they will question if the Horned Frogs really deserve to be part of the playoff discussion. Their latest...
Arlington, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bastrop, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie
I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
Updated scouting report on TCU 4-star running back commit Cameron Cook
Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point four-star Cameron Cook gives TCU a talented running back pledge in the Horned Frogs' 2023 recruiting class. Cook, a top 20 running back in the country per 247Sports, impressed in a somewhat abbreviated junior season in Fall 2021, then on the elite camp circuit in the spring.
Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's College GameDay. Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called "health issues." Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning. He wasted no time...
XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades
ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
diehardsport.com
Two Top Michigan Pledge Visited Local Schools Over Weekend
Two of Michigan’s top commits in the 2023 class, Enow Etta and Collins Acheampong, four-star DEs out of Texas and California, visited local schools on Saturday:
ESPN's Holly Rowe Has Bold College Football Playoff Prediction
ESPN reporter Holly Rowe is all in on the TCU Horned Frogs. She made that abundantly clear while on "The Paul Finebaum Show" this Friday. “TCU just might be in your College Football Playoff,” Rowe told Finebaum. “So get ready to fear the Frog. Love some purple because I think they’re a fun team with a lot of speed and they’re dynamic.”
police1.com
Watch: Texas PD's George Strait-inspired recruitment video racks up applications
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — George Strait would probably be proud. For the past few weeks, Southlake police have used a version of Strait’s song “Amarillo By Morning” as part of their recruiting campaign for officers. The sound is the same as the King of the Country’s 1982...
dallasfreepress.com
Watermark wants a zoning change for its South Dallas church in the historic Pearl C. Anderson School. Neighbors want to know: Why?
Walking the hallways of Pearl C. Anderson Learning Center in South Dallas, Ken Smith, 69, says he can still remember the first time he entered the “big, beautiful new school right down the street” from his home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood of South Dallas. More than...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
Fort Worth weekend rodeo event to help benefit daughter of late rodeo champ
FORT WORTH, Texas — The rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards hopes to help raise awareness of domestic violence against men. The three-show event and competition will also help the daughter of a popular Bill Pickett Rodeo champ, whose death is believed to be a result of domestic violence.
CandysDirt.com
Imagine Turn-of-the-Century Dallas From This Porch of This Junius Street Home
Imagine the hollow clip-clops of horse-drawn carriages traveling the freshly-paved roads of Junius Street and just picture old-world Dallas from this porch. The year is 1908 and the city of Dallas is bustling with new development. Mr. William Frank Knox is a railroad man for Gulf Texas & Western Railroad who is eager to put down roots for his wife and two young kids in Munger Place.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
