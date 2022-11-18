ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Mansfield Timberview Remains Unbeaten with Dominant Fourth Quarter

Mansfield Timberview fumbled on its first possession of Friday night’s 5A Division I area showdown against Barbers Hill in Cedar Park. It didn’t make many more mistakes on the ground after that. The Wolves finished with 346 rushing yards as they outscored Barbers Hill 21-0 in the final...
MANSFIELD, TX
Arlington, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Arlington, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Oak Cliff High School football team will have a game with Lovejoy High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
DALLAS, TX
Bastrop, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Bastrop, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lewisville High School football team will have a game with Smithson Valley High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie

I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's College GameDay. Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called "health issues." Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning. He wasted no time...
XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades

ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
ARLINGTON, TX
ESPN's Holly Rowe Has Bold College Football Playoff Prediction

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe is all in on the TCU Horned Frogs. She made that abundantly clear while on "The Paul Finebaum Show" this Friday. “TCU just might be in your College Football Playoff,” Rowe told Finebaum. “So get ready to fear the Frog. Love some purple because I think they’re a fun team with a lot of speed and they’re dynamic.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Imagine Turn-of-the-Century Dallas From This Porch of This Junius Street Home

Imagine the hollow clip-clops of horse-drawn carriages traveling the freshly-paved roads of Junius Street and just picture old-world Dallas from this porch. The year is 1908 and the city of Dallas is bustling with new development. Mr. William Frank Knox is a railroad man for Gulf Texas & Western Railroad who is eager to put down roots for his wife and two young kids in Munger Place.
DALLAS, TX
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX

