Complex
Trump Uses Isaac Hayes Song Without Permission, Artist’s Estate ‘Exploring Multiple Legal Options to Stop This’
The estate for Issac Hayes has threatened Donald Trump with legal action after he launched his 2024 presidential campaign with one of the late musician’s songs. In a pair of tweets, the estate of the iconic singer-songwriter and actor condemned the Trump campaign’s usage of the 1966 Sam & Dave song “Hold On I’m Coming,” which Hayes co-wrote with David Porter.
Isaac Hayes Estate Exploring Legal Action after Donald Trump Plays Unauthorized Song at Campaign Launch
Donald Trump announced his third bid for presidency, officially launching his campaign for the 2024 race to the White House on Tuesday night (Nov. 15), and ruffled some feathers in the process. Especially, those belonging to the estate of the late Isaac Hayes. The former President played the Sam &...
Kari Lake Hit With Cease and Desist Over Tom Petty's 'I Won't Back Down'
Wixen Music Publishing, the music publisher for Tom Petty, hit Kari Lake with a Cease and Desist letter on Friday over her use of Petty's hit song "I Won't Back Down." The letter, obtained by Rolling Stone, comes after the Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate who lost to Katie Hobbs this week faced backlash from Petty's estate for using the track. As Lake's use of Petty's song suggests, she is currently refusing to concede the governor's race, instead insinuating that voter fraud cost her the election.
Tom Petty Estate "Shocked" that Kari Lake "Illegally" Used Petty's "I Won't Back Down" for Campaign
The estate for the legendary singer/songwriter Tom Petty won't back down from claims that Arizona gubernatorial candidate, who lost her recent election, "illegally" used Petty's song "I Won't Back Down" in her run for election.
Tom Petty's Estate Blasts "Failed" Top Republican Gubernatorial Candidate
In a highly critical statement, the estate of deceased musician Tom Petty has threatened to sue Republican Kari Lake and her "failed" campaign over the use of Petty's song "I Won't Back Down," ABC News reports.
Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
Only one Republican senator has announced publicly that he will support former-President Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection bid, a sign of the uphill battle Trump faces in his quest to win the Republican presidential nomination and a second term in the White House.
