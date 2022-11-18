Wixen Music Publishing, the music publisher for Tom Petty, hit Kari Lake with a Cease and Desist letter on Friday over her use of Petty’s hit song “I Won’t Back Down.” The letter, obtained by Rolling Stone, comes after the Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate who lost to Katie Hobbs this week faced backlash from Petty’s estate for using the track. As Lake’s use of Petty’s song suggests, she is currently refusing to concede the governor’s race, instead insinuating that voter fraud cost her the election. Earlier this week, she posted a video featuring the song on her social...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO