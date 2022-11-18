ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Complex

Trump Uses Isaac Hayes Song Without Permission, Artist's Estate 'Exploring Multiple Legal Options to Stop This'

The estate for Issac Hayes has threatened Donald Trump with legal action after he launched his 2024 presidential campaign with one of the late musician’s songs. In a pair of tweets, the estate of the iconic singer-songwriter and actor condemned the Trump campaign’s usage of the 1966 Sam & Dave song “Hold On I’m Coming,” which Hayes co-wrote with David Porter.
Rolling Stone

Kari Lake Hit With Cease and Desist Over Tom Petty's 'I Won't Back Down'

Wixen Music Publishing, the music publisher for Tom Petty, hit Kari Lake with a Cease and Desist letter on Friday over her use of Petty’s hit song “I Won’t Back Down.” The letter, obtained by Rolling Stone, comes after the Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate who lost to Katie Hobbs this week faced backlash from Petty’s estate for using the track. As Lake’s use of Petty’s song suggests, she is currently refusing to concede the governor’s race, instead insinuating that voter fraud cost her the election. Earlier this week, she posted a video featuring the song on her social...
ARIZONA STATE
KDAF

Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support

Only one Republican senator has announced publicly that he will support former-President Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection bid, a sign of the uphill battle Trump faces in his quest to win the Republican presidential nomination and a second term in the White House.
IOWA STATE

