Phoenix, AZ

Suns vs. Jazz: Lineups, betting odds, injuries, TV info for Friday

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the Utah Jazz (10-6) host the Phoenix Suns (9-5), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Jazz have lost three straight games entering the contest after falling at home to the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It marked their first loss at home and it is their longest losing streak of the season after starting off with a 10-3 record.

Rookie Power Rankings: Banchero, Mathurin pace the class

Meanwhile, the Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday despite giving up 50 points to Stephen Curry. Phoenix improved to 7-1 at home to maintain ground near the top of the standings in the Western Conference.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Nov. 18
  • Time: 9 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Arizona, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Suns -1.5
  • Money line: Jazz +110, Suns -130
  • Over-under: 227.5

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Suns at Jazz Injury Report

Phoenix: Josh Okogie (hamstring) and Chris Paul (heel) are questionable. Jae Crowder (not with team), Cam Johnson (knee) and Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) are out.

Utah: Ochai Agbaji (G League assignment), Leandro Bolmaro (G League assignment), Rudy Gay (hand), Johnny Juzang (two-way contract) and Micah Potter (two-way contract) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Phoenix Suns:

  • F Mikal Bridges
  • F Torrey Craig
  • C Deandre Ayton
  • G Devin Booker
  • G Cam Payne

Utah Jazz:

  • F Lauri Markkanen
  • F Kelly Olynyk
  • C Jarred Vanderbilt
  • G Jordan Clarkson
  • G Mike Conley

