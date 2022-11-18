Suns vs. Jazz: Lineups, betting odds, injuries, TV info for Friday

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the Utah Jazz (10-6) host the Phoenix Suns (9-5), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Jazz have lost three straight games entering the contest after falling at home to the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It marked their first loss at home and it is their longest losing streak of the season after starting off with a 10-3 record.

Meanwhile, the Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday despite giving up 50 points to Stephen Curry. Phoenix improved to 7-1 at home to maintain ground near the top of the standings in the Western Conference.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Nov. 18

Nov. 18 Time: 9 p.m. EST

9 p.m. EST TV Channel: Bally Sports Arizona, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Betting Lines

Point spread: Suns -1.5

Money line: Jazz +110, Suns -130

Over-under: 227.5

Suns at Jazz Injury Report

Phoenix: Josh Okogie (hamstring) and Chris Paul (heel) are questionable. Jae Crowder (not with team), Cam Johnson (knee) and Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) are out.

Utah: Ochai Agbaji (G League assignment), Leandro Bolmaro (G League assignment), Rudy Gay (hand), Johnny Juzang (two-way contract) and Micah Potter (two-way contract) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Phoenix Suns:

F Mikal Bridges

F Torrey Craig

C Deandre Ayton

G Devin Booker

G Cam Payne

Utah Jazz: