Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Former Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies in TexasLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
peoplenewspapers.com
Thankful for These New Restaurants
Dallas is hashtag blessed with a blooming restaurant scene with these four new concepts bringing more flavor and fun to us all. Duro Hospitality’s latest concept opened quietly, but it won’t be quiet for long. El Carlos Elegante is the brother of Sister and The Charles, restaurants lauded and loved for exceptional quality and inspiring design. The Mexican-ish menu developed by Duro’s culinary director, J Chastain, looks divine and, according to restaurant industry insider Christina LaBarba, it’s outstanding.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie
I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
Eater
STK Opens One Big Mother of a Chophouse in the Arts District
STK Steakhouse is looking to make a big splash in Big D. The chain, with 24 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in North America, Europe, andAsia, including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago, opened one of its largest properties in Dallas this month. It’s so huge that it...
Tupelo Honey Adding Second Texas Restaurant
Spring of 2023 could be when this Southern kitchen begins offering scratch-made dishes.
These spots have the best banana pudding in Dallas, according to Yelp
A southern staple, a dessert like no other, the humble banana pudding is something that people from young to old can enjoy at any point during the year, but there's something about consuming it during the fall season that makes it spectacular.
dallasexpress.com
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The Finch
Say hello to the best new modern American restaurant and bar. Shopping and dining destination, Mockingbird Station, welcomes The Finch to its list of tenants. Opening on Monday,November 21st, the restaurant debuts just in time for the holiday season, including being open on Thanksgiving Day and showcasing a special Thanksgiving Menu for those that don’t feel like cooking this year. The Finch will make its home in the reimagined 5,760 square-foot space located at 5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150, which local diners may know as the space previously occupied by Café Express.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe brings pastries and brunch to Coppell
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe opened its Coppell location Nov. 7. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe opened its Coppell location Nov. 7. The bakery is located at 804 S. MacArthur Blvd. Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe menu items include coffee, cake and pastries. It also has a location in Carrollton. 469-472-9170.
North Texas restaurant delivering Thanksgiving meals for seniors
A restaurant in North Texas is teaming with local police and firefighters to deliver Thanksgiving meals to people who may not have anyplace else to go next week. Jared Chenevert owns Bearded Chef in Cedar Hill.
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
Glam up your interior design with these cute products from Dallas store Tart By Taylor
If you're looking to spruce up your place or you want to find a gift for your loved one, Tart by Taylor has some of the cutest unique gifts and household items. The best part is she's local.
Cookie Co. to Open First North Texas Shop
Flavorful cookies will be offered in Frisco in early 2023.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Guitars & Growlers holding soft opening in Flower Mound this weekend
Guitars & Growlers — a one-stop shop for food, handcrafted guitars, craft beer and live music — is holding a soft opening this weekend for its new location in Flower Mound. Friends Amy Baker and Susan Elbediwi partnered to bring the third Guitars & Growlers location to 400...
CandysDirt.com
Trinity Falls Famous Tour of Trees Is Ready
There really is no place like home when it comes to the holidays, and we know that since the pandemic of 2020, home is spreading just a little further out for a lot of North Texans, even those who could not bear to dial “972” a few years back.
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
These restaurants have the best guacamole around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have that one family member that claims their cooking is just as good, if not better than anything you can go out and buy at a restaurant. So, now that you’re thinking about them, how good is their guacamole?. Unless they’ve got it...
CW33
Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 1