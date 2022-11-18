ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

peoplenewspapers.com

Thankful for These New Restaurants

Dallas is hashtag blessed with a blooming restaurant scene with these four new concepts bringing more flavor and fun to us all. Duro Hospitality’s latest concept opened quietly, but it won’t be quiet for long. El Carlos Elegante is the brother of Sister and The Charles, restaurants lauded and loved for exceptional quality and inspiring design. The Mexican-ish menu developed by Duro’s culinary director, J Chastain, looks divine and, according to restaurant industry insider Christina LaBarba, it’s outstanding.
DALLAS, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie

I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Eater

STK Opens One Big Mother of a Chophouse in the Arts District

STK Steakhouse is looking to make a big splash in Big D. The chain, with 24 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in North America, Europe, andAsia, including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago, opened one of its largest properties in Dallas this month. It’s so huge that it...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson

The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Steven Doyle

New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The Finch

Say hello to the best new modern American restaurant and bar. Shopping and dining destination, Mockingbird Station, welcomes The Finch to its list of tenants. Opening on Monday,November 21st, the restaurant debuts just in time for the holiday season, including being open on Thanksgiving Day and showcasing a special Thanksgiving Menu for those that don’t feel like cooking this year. The Finch will make its home in the reimagined 5,760 square-foot space located at 5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150, which local diners may know as the space previously occupied by Café Express.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CandysDirt.com

Trinity Falls Famous Tour of Trees Is Ready

There really is no place like home when it comes to the holidays, and we know that since the pandemic of 2020, home is spreading just a little further out for a lot of North Texans, even those who could not bear to dial “972” a few years back.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Policy