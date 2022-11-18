Read full article on original website
Related
Happy birthday, Mickey Mouse! Disney icon turns 94 years old
Mickey Mouse has brought a smile to the hearts and minds of kids, and even some adults, for 94 years. On Nov. 18, fans of Mickey and the rest of Disney are celebrating his “birthday.”. Here are 10 roles Mickey has been featured in. Some are iconic like his...
Disney’s ‘Willow’ Sequel Was Born on the Set of ‘Solo,’ Then Evolved Into Something More
Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s “Willow,” like Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” is a big-budget fantasy adventure steeped in a preexisting property. There’s magic and creatures and a mythic quest embarked upon by a group of unlikely heroes. But unlike these other projects, “Willow” isn’t crushed by the weight of expectations.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
Walt Disney Makes a Surprise Massive Purchase
While Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report film business has been defined not by the company's classic lineup of animated stars, but by the army of well-known characters the Mouse House has purchased. While the company has done a good job bringing back some of its animated classics as live-action films, its biggest hits have been through acquisitions which include:
Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming
Bob Iger, the enterprising entertainment executive who brought Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel under the Disney marquee and challenged the streaming dominance of Netflix, will replace his handpicked successor, CEO Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure has been marked by clashes, missteps and a weakening financial performance
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
Samuel L. Jackson Jokes About The 1 Word He Couldn't Use On 'Sesame Street'
The actor spoke to Jimmy Fallon about teaming up with the children's franchise in October for a spoof of "The Avengers."
Sports World Reacts To Disney's Stunning Announcement
In shocking news on Sunday night, Disney announced a change in CEO. The Walt Disney Co. announced on Sunday night that CEO Bob Chapek is stepping down, while Bob Iger will return to lead the company. Iger had stepped down in a massive move roughly two years ago. Now, he's...
‘Escape from New York’ Reboot in the Works from ‘Scream 5’ Directors
Snake Plissken is back in action. A reboot of John Carpenter’s 1981 action film “Escape from New York” is set up at 20th Century Studios with the directing team Radio Silence attached to direct, two individuals with knowledge of the project told IndieWire. Radio Silence is made up of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella. The team is best known for their work on “Ready or Not” and for directing the fifth “Scream” film (released earlier this year) as well as the upcoming “Scream 6,” which is slated for 2023. They’ll be partnering with Carpenter himself for the “Escape...
disneyfoodblog.com
Where You Can Learn to Draw ‘Zootopia’ Characters in Disney World
There’s a seriously underrated activity you can do in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. If you’ve never taken the Wildlife Express to Rafiki’s Planet Watch and Conservation Station, you’re missing out on a lot of fun. Not only can you pet animals there, but you can also watch Disney veterinarians at work WITH animals. On top of all that, you can also learn to draw Disney characters — and now three new characters are available in those classes.
‘Andor’ Is a ‘Star Wars’ Show That's Actually Good
There’s a scene in the tenth episode of Disney+’s Andor where Luthen Rael (played immaculately by Stellen Skarsgård), an accelerationist revolutionary living in an eternal game of 5D chess, is asked to explain what he’s sacrificed for the rebellion. “Calm. Kindness, kinship. Love,” he begins. “I’ve given up all chance at inner peace, I’ve made my mind a sunless space. I share my dreams with ghosts. I wake up every day to an equation I wrote 15 years ago from which there’s only one conclusion: I’m damned for what I do.”
Is ‘Bones and All’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
A romantic horror starring Timothée Chalamet? Count us in! Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the actor is set to star alongside Taylor Russell in Bones and All, which is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, this coming-of-age film follows...
Treasure Planet 20 Years Later: Disney Producer Shares His Thoughts On The Studio Revisiting The Underrated Animated Film
Disney producer Roy Conli reflects on Treasure Planet as the animated classic turns 20.
Bob Iger Back at Disney Makes Wall Street Really, Really Happy
Welcome back to the Bob Iger Clubhouse. That crowd out front? Oh, just Wall Street analysts and investors lining up to kiss the ring. Following the shocking news Sunday night that Robert Iger had returned as Disney CEO to replace his own successor in Bob Chapek, company stock (DIS) jumped as much as 10 percent. Don’t let the park gates hit you on the way out, Chapek. The Iger resurrection was enough for research firm Moffett Nathanson to declare the “Magic Is Back.” The equity analysts upgraded shares of DIS to “outperform,” or a Buy, with a new price target of $120...
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Disney's Bob Iger returns to lead post-pandemic revamp
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bob Iger is returning as Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) chief executive officer in a bid to restore confidence in the entertainment giant and chart a faster path to profitability for its streaming business.
Polygon
The best movies to watch on Disney Plus right now
Disney Plus has come a long way since its launch three years ago. Aside from serving as the home to the company’s massive back catalog of classic movies, the service has since transformed into the de facto streaming destination for the company’s biggest franchises and studios. Between Disney animation, DCOMs, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and 20th Century Studios, there’s something for everyone — and if there isn’t, there likely will be soon enough.
The New Release Dates for 19 Highly Anticipated Movies
Few industries were more profoundly disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak than the motion-picture business. Theaters closed, workers were idled, some stars passed away, and projects were delayed or scrapped altogether. After more than two-and-a-half years of living with the pandemic, society has returned to normal, more or less. But the echoes of the outbreak still […]
60 Best Outfit Ideas for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour When We’ll All Be ‘Too Busy Dancing To Get Knocked Off Our Feet'
"I think there's been a glitch," we all thought (not so calmly) on the day of the Eras Tour presale. However, if you're "The Lucky One" who was able to get tickets, you've got the next big challenge ahead of you—trying to find the best outfit ideas for your show!
A.V. Club
Disenchanted continues the tradition of hiding Disney Easter eggs in plain sight
The musical extravaganza Enchanted was notable for many things—bringing an animated Disney princess to life; launching the film career of Amy Adams; the original songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz; and, of course, the many self-referential gags aimed at Disney feature-animation history, going all the way back to Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs. The now-defunct official Disney blog Oh My Disney once counted 57 references to past Disney projects, from the iconic storybook opening to voice-actor cameos to the camera work in the climactic ball scene. According to director Adam Shankman, the sequel Disenchanted incorporates even more nods for eagle-eyed fans to spot.
Comments / 0