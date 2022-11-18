Sponsored Content provided by Chris Coudriet - County Manager, New Hanover County Government. Growth and progress are important for any community, and that is certainly the case here in New Hanover County. Our population has increased more than 88% in the past 30 years according to Census data, and that will continue increasing in the years to come. With that comes the need for new or increased services, modernized facilities to meet the demands of customers, and initiatives to ensure equal access to resources and safety of the community. All of that is paramount as we consider capital projects for the county and determine future plans and needs.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO