FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenWilmington, NC
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
WilmingtonBiz
Brooks Pierce Appoints Wilmington Director Of Marketing, Business Development
Brooks Pierce appointed Shannon Lanier, a veteran marketer with close to two decades of experience, as director of marketing and business development, according to a news release. Lanier will oversee the brand portfolio for the more than 100 attorneys in Brooks Pierce’s Wilmington office. In this role, Lanier will...
WilmingtonBiz
Applications Open For Brunswick Small Business Grants
Small business owners in Brunswick County with small projects that would promote their businesses can now apply for a grant specifically aimed at boosting their endeavors. Duke Energy has provided its Revitalization Grant to the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce which will work with the South Brunswick Business Development Committee to distribute funds.
WilmingtonBiz
Semple Named Director Of Business Development For Brunswick BID
The Brunswick Business and Industry Development Board of Directors hired Jason Semple to serve as the its director of business development, according to a news release. Semple began his economic development career in 2005 as director of operations and marketing for the Martin County (NC) Economic Development Corp. (MCEDC). In...
WilmingtonBiz
A Public Service Profile on Capital Projects and County Facilities
Sponsored Content provided by Chris Coudriet - County Manager, New Hanover County Government. Growth and progress are important for any community, and that is certainly the case here in New Hanover County. Our population has increased more than 88% in the past 30 years according to Census data, and that will continue increasing in the years to come. With that comes the need for new or increased services, modernized facilities to meet the demands of customers, and initiatives to ensure equal access to resources and safety of the community. All of that is paramount as we consider capital projects for the county and determine future plans and needs.
WilmingtonBiz
Brunswick County Home Sales Down Nearly 17% For The Year
Although Brunswick County’s residential real estate market surpassed $2 billion in year-to-date sales in October, the number of units sold declined nearly 17%, according to a report compiled by the Brunswick County Association of Realtors. More than half of all homes sold during October were sold at or above...
WilmingtonBiz
County Holds Dedication Ceremony For New HQ
With more than 100 staff members looking on, officials dedicated New Hanover County’s new government center complex in a ceremony Monday morning. No one can move in just yet; that won’t come until sometime next year, as contractors await final electrical equipment deliveries, delayed by supply chain issues. Still, the building’s bones are completed, and county officials shared their eager sentiments about the planned move next door at the ceremony.
WilmingtonBiz
Hospital Safety Grades Out For Local Novant Hospitals
Novant Health facilities in the area received “A” and "B" hospital safety grades from national independent organization The Leapfrog Group for its fall 2022 hospital safety grade scoring period, according to a news release. This scoring period marks Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center achieving 14 consecutive As over...
