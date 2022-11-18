Read full article on original website
What do the midterm election results mean for Mitt Romney’s political plans?
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has not revealed if he is running for reelection in 2024. Does Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee’s win impact Romney’s decision? Will Donald Trump running for president have bearing on whether Romney runs for reelection?
Liz Cheney says 2022 midterm elections were a 'rejection' of Trump and a 'victory for team normal'
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney is a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump. On Thursday she said the 2022 midterm elections marked a "victory for team normal," reports said. Cheney endorsed three Democrats in the midterm elections, two of whom won. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Thursday that...
How ‘women just went crazy’ and saved the Democrats in the midterms
After voters shocked pundits in the Washington DC media sphere and made the 2022 midterms a clear referendum on the fall of Roe v Wade, abortion rights activists had a simple message for pollsters: It’s the economy, stupid.Examining the gulf between expectations and reality after Democrats pulled off a strong showing in Tuesday’s midterm contests and were, on Thursday, within reach of majorities in both chambers, it appears that a simple disconnect over the issue of abortion rights and what “healthcare” really means in America is the reason why so many in DC were caught off guard by the results.Activists...
House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up: CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up. Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave." Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority. As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans. Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority. In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats...
Trump Sat On $94 Million As His Chosen Candidates Lost The Senate For Republicans
The coup-attempting former president, expected to run for the 2024 nomination, spent just a small fraction of the $151 million he raised on GOP candidates.
Trump Jr. comments on Paul Pelosi attack, says Dems should take 'all violent crime as seriously'
Donald Trump Jr. commented on the recent home invasion and attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying it should motivate Democrats to address violent crime more seriously. In a post on Truth Social Saturday afternoon, the former president’s son accused Democratic lawmakers of not doing...
Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'
Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
I'm governor of Maryland. Here's why Biden's midterm 'closing argument' isn't working with voters in my state
President Biden brings his "closing argument" to Maryland Monday night, but he'll find no refuge here from voters fed up with his policies on the economy, crime and wokeism.
Far-Right Republican Who Called For 'More Gallows' Wonders If GOP Had A Messaging Problem
In light of Kari Lake's loss, an Arizona state senator appears to have had an epiphany about Republicans' "echo chamber."
CNBC
Over half of Americans believe that both Democrats and Republicans do such a poor job that a third major party is needed
More than half of Americans believe the current political parties do such a poor job that a third major party is needed, according to a survey by Gallup. More minor parties have seen an uptick in support and interest in recent years. A study by the Pew Research center found...
Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country
J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
10 Republicans most likely to be their party’s next presidential candidate
The moment Tuesday’s midterm elections conclude, attention will shift to the 2024 presidential race.
CIVIL WAR: Democrat for governor attacks own party as Republican gains momentum in deep-blue state
Oregon's Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Tina Kotek, appears to be responding to the building momentum for Republican candidate Christine Drazan in their heated race by turning on her own party and launching attack's on the state's current Democratic governor, Kate Brown. Kotek's attacks on Brown, while mild, have come in the...
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu calls 2022 midterm results a 'rejection of extremism'
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says the results of the midterm elections are a "rejection of extremism" by the American public. Sununu made the remark Sunday on ABC’s "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after defeating his opponent in the New Hampshire gubernatorial race by more than 15 points.
thecentersquare.com
Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
Republican says party ‘will never lose another election’ in Wisconsin if he wins
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ comment is ‘a danger to our democracy’, Democrat opponent Tony Evers says
Over half of Republicans running for federal, statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about 2020 election
Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz warns of Pennsylvania election fraud before vote counting starts
WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz is warning about the potential for election fraud in Pennsylvania before officials have even started counting ballots. “The way they do elections in Pennsylvania unfortunately is deeply messed up,” the Texas Republican said during the latest edition of his podcast. As Cruz talked...
Summit Daily News
Meet Adam Frisch, the candidate who shocked Lauren Boebert and his fellow Democrats
ASPEN — Win or lose, Democrat Adam Frisch shocked Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and the national Democratic establishment that gave him little chance of succeeding in Tuesday’s election. Logging thousands of miles driving across a district the size of Mississippi, his goal was to meet voters in...
