Alabama football is in the midst of an odd season not many drew up as the Crimson Tide have recorded 2 losses and are out of the College Football Playoff rankings. Now, what’s left for the team is to finish out the year on a high note and look to return to its former glory starting when it gets to work this offseason. Former Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson recently weighed on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama about what he wants to see out of his former squad next in a tune-up game against Austin Peay.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO