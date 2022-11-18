ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Spoils Texas Southern’s SWAC Title Hopes With 21-Point Fourth Quarter Comeback in 24-20 Win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Faced with the end of their season after 60 minutes, Alabama A&M (4-7, 4-4 SWAC) gave a preview of things to come as they rallied from down 17 in the fourth to stun Texas Southern (5-6, 4-4 SWAC) 24-20 and ruin their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) title hopes in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, November 19.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment

Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in coaches poll, Vols slide

A wild Saturday featured a few near misses for teams at the top of the rankings. The one true upset impacted the polls that were released Sunday. Alabama (9-2) moved up a spot to No. 7 in the coaches poll after its 34-0 win over Austin Peay as Tennessee’s blowout loss at South Carolina hurt the one-time top-ranked team. The Vols slid all the way to No. 11 after its second loss of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
lastwordonsports.com

Is it Time for Alabama to Make a Coaching Staff Change?

There comes a time when it is okay to admit mistakes were made. The #8 Alabama Crimson Tide made those mistakes when the call for new coordinators didn’t happen. For years, head coach Nick Saban has struggled to keep some of his assistants from going to other teams as head coaches or in the NFL. Alabama has gone five different offensive coordinators through seven seasons and four defensive coordinators through eight seasons. Still, the Tide have managed to win three College Football Playoff National Championships since 2015 and appeared in three other title games. That doesn’t change the fact that Alabama’s season is considered disappointing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

John Parker Wilson explains what he wants to see out of Alabama this week

Alabama football is in the midst of an odd season not many drew up as the Crimson Tide have recorded 2 losses and are out of the College Football Playoff rankings. Now, what’s left for the team is to finish out the year on a high note and look to return to its former glory starting when it gets to work this offseason. Former Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson recently weighed on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama about what he wants to see out of his former squad next in a tune-up game against Austin Peay.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
greatdaysoutdoors.com

Crappie Fishing Secrets for the Fall

While visitors arrive by the thousands each year to sample Lake Guntersville bass fishing, crappie catches are mainly confined to locals, most of whom are quite content to keep their fall crappie fishing secrets to themselves. Crappie are generally not the first consideration when people discuss Lake Guntersville fishing. The...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

4 missing Alabama girls found safe; father arrested

UPDATE: The four missing Buchanan girls have been found safe and alive, according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. They were located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is en route to pick them up. Stick with WAAY for updates. From earlier:. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL

