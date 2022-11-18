Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts CenterZack LoveHuntsville, AL
aamusports.com
Second Half Runs Fuel Alabama A&M 89-83 Loss To Norfolk State in First Ever Meeting
ATLANTA, Ga. – A back-and-forth first half would devolve into a second that would see Alabama A&M (0-4, 0-0 SWAC) surrender several large runs as they fell 89-83 to Norfolk State (3-2, 0-0 MEAC) in an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Saturday, November 19. Playing in his...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Spoils Texas Southern’s SWAC Title Hopes With 21-Point Fourth Quarter Comeback in 24-20 Win
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Faced with the end of their season after 60 minutes, Alabama A&M (4-7, 4-4 SWAC) gave a preview of things to come as they rallied from down 17 in the fourth to stun Texas Southern (5-6, 4-4 SWAC) 24-20 and ruin their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) title hopes in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, November 19.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment
Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
Alabama moves up in coaches poll, Vols slide
A wild Saturday featured a few near misses for teams at the top of the rankings. The one true upset impacted the polls that were released Sunday. Alabama (9-2) moved up a spot to No. 7 in the coaches poll after its 34-0 win over Austin Peay as Tennessee’s blowout loss at South Carolina hurt the one-time top-ranked team. The Vols slid all the way to No. 11 after its second loss of the season.
Kiffin To Auburn? Changes In Tuscaloosa? Addressing Rumors From Week 12
Cory Lemer weighs in on the latest rumors from across the college football and recruiting landscape
Alabama Basketball Gets Big Play From Sears, Burnett Against Jax State
Transfer guards step up with 18 points each, including clutch 3-pointers in runaway win against Jacksonville State.
lastwordonsports.com
Is it Time for Alabama to Make a Coaching Staff Change?
There comes a time when it is okay to admit mistakes were made. The #8 Alabama Crimson Tide made those mistakes when the call for new coordinators didn’t happen. For years, head coach Nick Saban has struggled to keep some of his assistants from going to other teams as head coaches or in the NFL. Alabama has gone five different offensive coordinators through seven seasons and four defensive coordinators through eight seasons. Still, the Tide have managed to win three College Football Playoff National Championships since 2015 and appeared in three other title games. That doesn’t change the fact that Alabama’s season is considered disappointing.
What Alabama players said about the Iron Bowl after Saturday’s win
Attention tends to turn quickly in the state of Alabama on the weekend before Thanksgiving. Alabama playing Austin Peay? Auburn facing Western Kentucky? When the Iron Bowl is next up, whatever happens in those games has a shelf life of mere minutes. That was the case again Saturday when the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Parker Wilson explains what he wants to see out of Alabama this week
Alabama football is in the midst of an odd season not many drew up as the Crimson Tide have recorded 2 losses and are out of the College Football Playoff rankings. Now, what’s left for the team is to finish out the year on a high note and look to return to its former glory starting when it gets to work this offseason. Former Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson recently weighed on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama about what he wants to see out of his former squad next in a tune-up game against Austin Peay.
Muscle Shoals rolls past Gardendale, advances to semifinals for 1st time since 2013
Muscle Shoals took advantage of a special teams miscue by Gardendale and ran away with a 38-7 road victory in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Friday night. Gardendale took the opening kickoff and scored on a Jonathan Harris’ 9-yard run at Driver Stadium, and the Trojans’ answered with a six-play, 74-yard drive to knot the game at 7-all on Devin Townsend’s 34-yard run.
Mountain Brook knocks off previously undefeated Hartselle
Cole Gamble scored four touchdowns as Mountain Brook earned a 49-30 victory over Hartselle on Friday night to reach the semifinals of the Class 6A playoffs for the third straight year. Gamble took the second play of the game for a 53-yard touchdown run, a sign of things to come...
Friday night roundup: Pleasant Grove wins in double OT; Oneonta, Piedmont, Coosa Christian win
Derrick Davis scored on a 4-yard run in the second overtime to lift host and No. 3-ranked Pleasant Grove to an emotional 41-38 Class 5A quarterfinal win over No. 7 Arab. The Spartans advance to the semifinals and a rematch with No. 4 Ramsay, which won the first meeting 21-14 on Sept. 8.
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
Second half rally, big plays key Ramsay win over Leeds in battle of ranked teams
Behind a strong second-half rally, Ramsay capitalized on turnovers and used big plays to advance to the Class 5A semifinals with a 27-19 win against Leeds in a matchup of ranked teams. Riding an 11-game win streak, Ramsay hosts Pleasant Grove at Legion Field next week. Big plays were the...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
greatdaysoutdoors.com
Crappie Fishing Secrets for the Fall
While visitors arrive by the thousands each year to sample Lake Guntersville bass fishing, crappie catches are mainly confined to locals, most of whom are quite content to keep their fall crappie fishing secrets to themselves. Crappie are generally not the first consideration when people discuss Lake Guntersville fishing. The...
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
WAAY-TV
4 missing Alabama girls found safe; father arrested
UPDATE: The four missing Buchanan girls have been found safe and alive, according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. They were located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is en route to pick them up. Stick with WAAY for updates. From earlier:. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
