The Comeback

Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
True Blue LA

Where the Dodgers 2023 payroll sits early in the offseason

It’s been a little over a week since MLB’s offseason started in earnest, with the end of the five-day “quiet period,” after which free agents can sign with any team. All option decisions were settled, qualifying offers were extended, and contracts were tendered (or not), mostly clearing way for the hot stove.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster News: LA Tenders Contracts to 9 Players

It was a tough day yesterday for the Dodgers organization as they made the tough decision to non-tender former MVP Cody Bellinger. Along with Belli, LA made Edwin Rios and Luke Williams free agents. However, The Dodgers did decide to tender nine of their arbitration-eligible players as well, OC Register’s...
FOX Sports

Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, could re-sign him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent. Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
