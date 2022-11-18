Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Cody Bellinger News: Friedman Reveals Dodgers Tried to Trade Outfielder Before Non-Tender
The biggest news of the week belongs to the Dodgers deciding non-tender Cody Bellinger and officially setting up the narrative to part ways with the outfielder. The former NL MVP still has a chance to return to the team on a cheaper deal, but it remains highly unlikely as the Dodgers look to other big names in the free agency market.
Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner & Julio Urías Receive Votes For 2022 NL MVP
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted the runaway winner of the 2022 National League MVP Award, though the Los Angeles Dodgers were represented by Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Julio Urías on the final ballot. Freeman earned six votes for second and third place,...
Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Justin Verlander Further Linked to LA
When Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels on Tuesday, it opened up a spot in the Dodgers’ starting rotation that they’ll need to fill. While they have multiple options available, either through free agency, the trade market, or internally, one name might have gotten a little more likely with Anderson’s departure.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Reportedly Will Be Non-Tendered
The moment many of us expected has finally arrived. The Dodgers are reportedly non-tendering OF Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal was among those to report on the two-time All-Star. This move doesn’t come as a surprise, as Bellinger was eligible to get around $18...
True Blue LA
Where the Dodgers 2023 payroll sits early in the offseason
It’s been a little over a week since MLB’s offseason started in earnest, with the end of the five-day “quiet period,” after which free agents can sign with any team. All option decisions were settled, qualifying offers were extended, and contracts were tendered (or not), mostly clearing way for the hot stove.
Cody Bellinger Joins Cubs' Free Agent List at Non-Tender Deadline
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody...
Dodgers Offseason: Alex Vesia Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend Kayla
The off-season is the time for players to relax and enjoy their time off from a long 162-game season. Even though the Dodgers didn’t accomplish their ultimate goal and get a World Series ring this fall, Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia gave out his own ring to his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Howard.
Trea Turner Rumors: MLB Reporter Feels There is One Path Back to Dodgers For Free Agent
Trea Turner’s free agency is likely to be one of the biggest storylines of the Dodgers offseason, even if it spends most of the time in the background. The All-Star is one of four big-name shortstops on the market, with more than four teams looking for help in the middle of the infield.
Cody Bellinger Rumors: AL East Team May Pivot to Former Dodgers MVP, if Non-Tendered
One of the most fascinating subplots of the Dodgers’ tough decision whether to offer Cody Bellinger a contract by Friday afternoon’s tender deadline is where the former MVP might end up if Los Angeles decides to part ways with him. It could become a very real question just hours from now.
Dodgers Roster News: LA Tenders Contracts to 9 Players
It was a tough day yesterday for the Dodgers organization as they made the tough decision to non-tender former MVP Cody Bellinger. Along with Belli, LA made Edwin Rios and Luke Williams free agents. However, The Dodgers did decide to tender nine of their arbitration-eligible players as well, OC Register’s...
Dodgers News: NL West Rival Showing Interest in Kenley Jansen
Longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen left Los Angeles in free agency last offseason, signing a one-year deal with the Braves. Jansen led the National League with 41 saves in 2022, but his ERA and other underlying stats made for the second-worst season of his career, better only than 2019. Jansen...
Dodgers News: Edwin Rios Joins Bellinger in Free Agency Following Non-Tender
Earlier today, news broke that the Los Angeles Dodgers have non-tendered former MVP, Cody Bellinger. However, your Los Angeles Dodgers are not done non-tendering their players. The club officially announced that they have non-tendered two other players with Belli today. After only appearing in 112 regular season games since 2019,...
FOX Sports
Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, could re-sign him
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent. Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
Dodgers News: Dodgers Acquire RHP Jake Reed From Red Sox
The third time’s the charm for the Dodgers as they acquire RHP Jake Reed once again. Reed is set to enter his third season in the league and third stint with the Dodgers during the span. Reed was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox although he began the...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reveals Where 111 Win Season Ranks For Him
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about where it ranks in his accomplishments to set a franchise record with 111 wins in the regular season.
Dodgers Rumors: Why Jacob deGrom Coming to Los Angeles Makes Sense
The MLB off-season is underway, and even though there haven’t been any significant moves or signings, the rumors are swirling. While the Dodgers brought back future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, there is still much more they need to do to improve their roster. Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has...
Kodai Senga Rumors: Padres Meet with NPB Star Pitcher, Dodgers Remain Interested
Japanese pitcher and highly touted free agent Kodai Segna has caught the interest of many teams, including your Los Angeles Dodgers. LA is looking to improve their rotation, and they feel like Segna could be that player. However, LA Dodgers rival, the San Diego Padres, is also interested in the...
Walker Buehler News: All-Star Pitcher Gives an Update on his Tommy John Recovery
The Dodger injuries at the pitcher’s spot were evident. Many guys missed an extensive period, and some never pitched in 2022 again. One of those guys is a two-time All-Star, Walker Buehler; Buehler last pitched on June 10 in San Francisco, and days before that, he underwent an operation to have bone chips removed from his throwing elbow.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0