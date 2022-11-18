ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

By Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium.

iheart.com

Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday (November 18) morning, hours after the team's road victory against the Green Bay Packers, Newschannel 5 reports. Downing was charged with DUI and speeding in Williamson County, a suburban area south of Nashville, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed. THIS...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Friday morning, commenting on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Vrabel said he and general manager Jon Robinson have spoken with Downing and Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, and are working to gather details on how to handle this situation while following NFL protocols. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Possible outcome for Titans’ OC Todd Downing according to NFL policy

According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding in the early hours of Friday morning. The information released through MobilePatrol and the Williamson County Sheriff has Downing going through the intake process at...
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

