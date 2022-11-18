NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing Arrest
The fifth-year head coach said Tennessee Titans and NFL officials need to gather information before there is a decision on discipline.
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday (November 18) morning, hours after the team's road victory against the Green Bay Packers, Newschannel 5 reports. Downing was charged with DUI and speeding in Williamson County, a suburban area south of Nashville, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed. THIS...
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Friday morning, commenting on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Vrabel said he and general manager Jon Robinson have spoken with Downing and Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, and are working to gather details on how to handle this situation while following NFL protocols. ...
Possible outcome for Titans’ OC Todd Downing according to NFL policy
According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding in the early hours of Friday morning. The information released through MobilePatrol and the Williamson County Sheriff has Downing going through the intake process at...
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing charged with DUI, speeding hours after win over Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding Friday morning, according to the Williamson County Sheriff (via NFL Media). The arrest came hours after the Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers, 27-17, at Lambeau Field. Downing's intake time was 4:39 a.m., and he...
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers
The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning after the team returned to Nashville. Police...
Derrick Henry throws, runs Titans past Packers
Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushed and threw for a score to lead the visiting Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
Bills, Browns shifted to Detroit for Week 11 duel
Bills, Browns shifted to Detroit for Week 11 duel
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out vs. Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled out for this weekend's game against the host Los Angeles Chargers, coach Andy Reid announced Friday.
Cardinals, 49ers detour to Mexico in pursuit of Seahawks
Cardinals, 49ers detour to Mexico in pursuit of Seahawks
Miami Dolphins remain atop the AFC East despite Bills win
The Miami Dolphins will remain at the top of the AFC East for at least another week despite the Bills winning because the Jets lost. This weekend the Dolphins were sitting at home while the Bills figured out how to get out of Buffalo and the Jets tried to shake a long losing streak to the Patriots. On Saturday, the Bills figured their part out and on Sunday, the Jets figured out another way to lose.
What uniforms the Bills, Browns will wear in Week 11
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will wear during the Week 11 contest at Ford Field:
Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in Week 11
In a different setup than usual, two teams are going to play a road game at a neutral site today. The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both in Detroit to play their week 11 matchup after snow forced the game to be moved from Buffalo. What once looked like...
