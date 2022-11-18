Read full article on original website
Bitcoin [BTC] holders sell at a loss, but here’s the catch
BTC holders distribute their holdings at a loss as the coin’s price fell below $16,000. Short traders overrun the market as many bet on a continued decline in price. As the general market continues to languish under severe bearish conditions, the price of the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC] dropped below $16,000 during the intraday trading session on 21 November.
Is SNM’s 4000% surge evidence of another market pump and dump? Assessing…
The price of the SNM altcoin, surged by 4,545% on 21 November. The alt was seen exchanging hands at $10.91 — its all-time high. The altcoin’s trading volume rose from $1.2 million to $720 million in the span of just one day. This sudden rise in fortunes cannot...
Why BTC miners, investors could have to delay their profit expectations to 2023
Bitcoin miners’ wallet balance fell to the minimum value in ten months. Overall market condition and mining sector state revealed that miners could remain unprofitable unless the market cycle changes. Bitcoin [BTC] miners’ resolve to scale through the barrenness attached to the current market condition might have been tested...
Here’s what this hedge fund manager thinks of crypto despite the FTX wreck
Pershing Square Capital Management’s founder and CEO, Bill Ackman, stated that cryptocurrency has the potential to tremendously benefit society. However, this was as long as the sector managed to wipe out the bad actors in the market. Even after the collapse of FTX, the billionaire investor was still optimistic about cryptocurrencies. He said,
Litecoin [LTC] rejects the itch to go to ground with the market- Here’s how
Litecoin’s social metrics increased, neglecting the downturn recorded by most assets in the market. The hikes could not produce enough profits for LTC holders. Although it was likely that investors might not have to deal with massive a price fall in the short-term. Gloom-ridden! That might be the perfect...
This on-chain sleuth and his deep dive into misconceptions around FTX state that…
It’s been two weeks since the Bahamas-based crypto exchange, FTX filed for bankruptcy. Along with the news of the bankruptcy came details about suspicious transactions. In the aftermath of FTX’s collapse, the crypto market was exposed to levels of fear and uncertainty that weren’t seen even during the Terra debacle. Furthermore, Crypto Twitter has been very active over the past two weeks. Thus, digging out details regarding the exchange and covering every development of its investigation.
Grayscale’s decision to withhold proof of reserve data could mean this for BTC
Grayscale’s recent statements puts Bitcoin at risk of another crash or subdued performance. BTC drops below $16,000 for the first time in two years. The FTX crash was a wakeup call for exchanges and crypto companies to adopt more transparency. As a result, many have embraced the idea of providing proof of reserve. It thus, came as a surprise when Grayscale, one of the top crypto investment companies, revealed that it had no intentions of going down that route.
SUSHI’s new achievements look promising, but the danger still remains
SushiSwap [SUSHI] recently made headlines as it was named the most influential project in the Avalanche ecosystem. This development was positive for the token as it reflected its popularity and influence in the crypto community. SUSHI also achieved a new milestone in the Polygon ecosystem after it was on the...
Ethereum: A rally in whale holdings might not help ETH investors. Here is why…
Ethereum whales are adding more ETH coins to their holdings. The current market outlook can make it difficult for whale accumulation to positively influence price. During the intraday trading session on 21 November, data from on-chain analytics Santiment revealed a significant surge in Ethereum [ETH] whale holdings. ETH whales that held between $10.9 million to $1.09 billion ETH added 947,940 ETH, which was worth $1.03 billion at the current price.
Cardano moves closer to Stablecoin launch, ADA holders could benefit if…
Cardano will launch its algorithmic stablecoin Djed on January 2023. Cardano’s TVL and ADA’s price has been on a decline in recent weeks. At the Cardano Summit on 21 November, Cardano announced that it would increase the scope of the network’s offerings by issuing a stablecoin. This would add Cardano to the growing number of networks that have introduced their own stablecoins in a bid to corner the market in this growing sector of the cryptocurrency industry.
Why LTC may not offer a buying opportunity upon the retest of $60 as support
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In early November, Litecoin attempted to break out past the $63 resistance level with a strong show of force. For a few days, the bullish mission was successful. Even though the $72-$80 region would pose stiff resistance, it appeared that Litecoin could make that push higher. Bitcoin, too, had a bullish aura when the price reached the $21.5k mark.
Can SAND’s performance of 2022 offer some forward-looking insights
The Sandbox and its native token SAND witness an extremely slow year. NFT trades in 2022 witnessed diminished popularity as compared to 2021. The Sandbox burst into the blokchain and crypto scene last year as one of the most promising metaverse projects. Fast forward to the present and the excitement has died down, while its native token is heavily drawn down.
Filecoin is back at near-term range lows but can traders look to buy FIL
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The one-hour timeframe order block has served well in the past. Indicators showed bearish momentum but this could shift soon. Filecoin has traded within a range over the past...
Bitcoin: What this ‘gray-haired’ exchange movement could mean for BTC
Bitcoin’s exchange inflows CDD value witnessed a surge. BTC exchange inflow stood lower than BTC’s exchange outflow. Bitcoin[BTC] exchange inflows Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) increased tremendously as several dormant addresses moved their coins. According to CryptoQuant analyst, Tomáš Hančar, the recent movement signaled the highest since BTC hit its lowest in 2021.
XMR’s decline on the social front has more to show than just bearish signals
Monero recorded decreases in its social volume and dominance, leading to a shrink in trading volume. The decline, however, did not stop XMR from showing signs of leaving the bearish zone. Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero [XMR] faced investor concern recently as its social metrics decreased. Based on revelations from Santiment, not...
Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces that it has registered in Seychelles to aid global expansion. The exchange operates in a decentralized manner with no specific headquarters, with regional hubs in strategic markets, and plans to set up more regional hubs in the future. The exchange has also updated its...
Reasons AVAX investors must tread carefully despite probable short-term gains
Metrics also favored an optimistic outlook for AVAX. After weeks of decline, Avalanche’s [AVAX] total value locked (TVL) finally registered an uptick. This could be considered as an optimistic update for the blockchain. AVAX Daily, a Twitter handle that posts updates regarding the Avalanche blockchain, posted its weekly stats...
CZ’s call for ‘self-custody’ means this for Binance and its future
The world’s largest exchange, Binance, announced an investment that seems rather odd. This was especially that it may draw users away from the platform. Binance Labs, the chain-agnostic incubator and the venture capital arm of Binance, revealed a strategic investment in hardware wallet maker NGRAVE. Furthermore, the investment looks to be an attempt to capitalize on renewed calls for self-custody in the industry.
Axie Infinity metrics predict this path for the future, but will AXS follow suit
The AXS network growth witnessed a slowdown given the bearish market conditions. Axie Infinity’s organic demand witnessed a drop in the last 12 months. Just a year ago, Axie Infinity had made its name as one of the most popular crypto projects out there. Its biggest advantage was its successful implementation of tokenized mechanics, which propelled it to great heights. This first mover advantage allowed its native token, AXS, to become one of the top tokens in the crypto space.
NEAR sees a volume uptick after weeks of bearish activity, are bulls in the vicinity
NEAR’s volume sees an uptick, but bears prove dominant. Imagine finding an oversold cryptocurrency that is native to a layer 1 blockchain and whose network already has five years of runtime. This can be considered as NEAR’s latest situation, which has been on a bearish trend for most of November so far. Interestingly, its volume registered a significant uptick in the last three days.
