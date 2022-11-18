Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Yankees third baseman traded again (fan favorite, too)
Gio Urshela is on the move again. Except this time he’ll get to enjoy sunnier climes. The Twins traded Urshela — a former Yankees fan favorite — to the Angels on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Want to bet on MLB?. Urshela was sent to...
Yankees ‘have interest’ in All-Star left fielder
Will the New York Yankees re-sign Andrew Benintendi?. It would make sense for the Yankees to look to keep an outfield bat. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports, “The Yankees have interest in Andrew Benintendi. But one person questioned whether he’d want to stay in New York.”
3 sneaky MLB free agents Mets must target
The New York Mets, in the regular season, lived up to expectations. They took the MLB by storm, racing out to a 10-and-a-half-game lead in the NL East on June 1. However, they stumbled as the season ended, and lost the division to the Atlanta Braves. The Mets settled for...
San Diego Padres making slugger a top ‘priority’ in MLB free agency
The San Diego Padres are reportedly pursuing one of the top power hitters on this winter’s MLB free-agent market. San
MLB insider hints Boston Red Sox ‘unlikely’ to sign two premium MLB free agents
The Boston Red Sox finished last in the AL East in 2022, sending them into MLB free agency at a
Seattle Mariners reportedly targeting 2-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The Seattle Mariners are serious about improving their roster heading into 2023, and it seems they are big game hunting
Chicago Cubs News: Who could be the next MVP winner?
Winning a league MVP is no easy task as the Chicago Cubs only have two MVP winners in the past 30 seasons. There are 40 men on an MLB roster at any given time. At 162 games in a season and factoring in trades, injuries, and call-ups/send-downs, there are a whole lot of players that contribute to any given game on the schedule. To even be considered, you have to be durable, impactful, and flat-out the best of the best.
Tommy Hutton: Sandy Alcántara Best Marlins Pitcher Ever Now
Marlins television analyst stops by Tobin and Leroy to discuss Sandy Alcántara winning the NL Cy Young Award. Hutton believes this award separates Sandy from other Marlins greats like Dontrelle Willis, Jose Fernandez and Josh Bekcett.
