As part of Voorhees University’s 2022 Homecoming celebration, the Class of 1972 donated more than $140,000 in honor of the university’s 125th anniversary, creating an endowed scholarship. The class presented the check during the men’s basketball game on Nov. 12., following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for implementation of the scholarship a day earlier.

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO