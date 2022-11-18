Read full article on original website
Voorhees University Class of 1972 makes record-setting donation, endows scholarship
As part of Voorhees University’s 2022 Homecoming celebration, the Class of 1972 donated more than $140,000 in honor of the university’s 125th anniversary, creating an endowed scholarship. The class presented the check during the men’s basketball game on Nov. 12., following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for implementation of the scholarship a day earlier.
