Will any music stars perform in Qatar?
Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant.
Morgan Freeman Performs At World Cup Opening Ceremony In Qatar
The 85-year-old narrated the event live and delivered a speech about the "emotions that connect us all now".
Maluma Abruptly Leaves Interview Over Question About Qatar World Cup
The World Cup host country has been subject to controversy in part due to the reported deaths of over 6,500 migrant workers since 2010.
LFCTransferRoom
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Opening Ceremony Details, Rumoured Performers Including Jung Kook Of BTS, When & How To Watch / Live Stream
All the key details for the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Despite Boycott by Others, These Celebrities Are Performing at the World Cup in Qatar
Morgan Freeman and Jung Kook of BTS performed at the opening ceremony, while David Beckham looked on from the stands.
Hypebae
BTS' Jungkook Debuts "Dreamers" on Stage at 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony
Jungkook is the latest BTS member to release a single as a solo artist. However, the K-pop artist’s new track isn’t your ordinary release — the 25-year-old took the stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Qatar for “Dreamers” as part of the competition’s official soundtrack.
Hypebae
musictimes.com
BTS Jungkook 2022 FIFA World Cup Performance Trends Worldwide After K-pop Idol Stuns Crowd With 'Dreamers'
BTS Jungkook swooned fans' hearts with his historic 2022 FIFA World Cup performance. As BTS members agreed to focus on their individual endeavors for now after performing together for years, their youngest member Jungkook took a massive step and dominated the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a new soundtrack. On...
Hypebae
BBC
World Cup 2022: India app Jio Cinema sorry over buffering World Cup livestream
An Indian app has apologised after viewers complained about the "poor quality" of its broadcast of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Reliance Jio won the rights to livestream the mega sporting event in India. The company made the stream available for free on its flagship Jio...
NBC Sports
How to Watch Spain Vs. Costa Rica in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Match
Spain and Costa Rica are set to make their 2022 FIFA World Cup debuts in Qatar. Spain returns to the big stage as one of only eight countries ever to win the FIFA World Cup (2010). La Furia Roja have also made the most World Cup final appearances with 16.
USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup
Tyler Adams was named captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At 23 years old, he is both the youngest World Cup captain for the USA since 1950 and the youngest of 32 captains in Qatar. The Leeds United midfielder was omnipresent during CONCACAF World Cup Read more... The post USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Qatar manager Felix Sanchez anticipating 'historic moment' of World Cup debut
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Qatar manager Felix Sanchez says it will be a "historic...
Hypebae
BBC
World Cup 2022: Tournament in Qatar set to get under way
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. After 12 years of questions, criticisms and conjecture, the Fifa...
WATCH: Ecuador Fans Hilariously Chant for Beer at Alcohol-Free Qatar World Cup Opening Match
The 2022 FIFA World Cup commenced Sunday, with Ecuador taking on host country Qatar in front of 67,372 at Al Bayt Stadium. 67,372 alcohol-less fans to be specific, as just two days prior to the opening match, FIFA and Qatari officials decided to reverse course and prohibit alcohol sales at all eight stadiums which will host the tournament’s 64 matches. Such a controversial move did not sit well with the Ecuador fans in attendance.
Hypebae
The five must-see 2022 World Cup matches
With an exhausting 64 matches happening in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, you may need to prioritize which to watch. This World Cup is already unique in it that it is happening in the winter, and it’s the first time being hosted in a Middle Eastern country. With a robust group of elite countries, knowing Read more... The post The five must-see 2022 World Cup matches appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hypebae
