Yardbarker
Fans React To Cavs’ Win Over Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers took a five-game losing streak into Friday’s contest versus the Charlotte Hornets, and for a little while, it looked like the slide was going to continue. The Cavs had built a sizeable lead early on and maintained it late into the fourth quarter when Charlotte went...
Heat without at least 5 players Sunday against Cleveland. Here’s the latest injury report
The bad news for the Miami Heat is star Jimmy Butler will miss the rest of the Heat’s four-game trip. The good news for the Heat is it may get a few players back.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ bench steps up in Kevin Love’s absence, torches short-handed Miami Heat 113-87
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers’ depth has been tested repeatedly in the first month of the season, with Kevin Love’s injury being the latest blow. The Cavs torched the Miami Heat, 113-87, on Sunday night. It’s Cleveland’s second consecutive win, improving its record to 6-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are shaking things up going forward. While Caris LeVert has been a staple in the starting five, the team has struggled on the defensive end. As a result, Lamar Stevens will start ahead of LeVert going forward.
FOX Sports
Cavaliers Kevin Love has thumb fracture, could miss games
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss some games after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb in Friday's double-overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets. The five-time All-Star got hurt in the third quarter. Love scored six points and had seven rebounds in 24 minutes...
Yardbarker
Heat, Cavaliers bring weary legs into matchup
Fresh off snapping a five-game losing skid, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue a four-game homestand on Sunday when they welcome the visiting Miami Heat. Miami continues a four-game road trip with Sunday's contest, coming in having dropped its first two decisions at Toronto and Washington. Friday's 107-106 overtime loss against the...
Phoenix Suns: 3 questions going into Friday game vs. Utah Jazz
Can the Suns continue to get to the line more? SALT LAKE CITY – Here are three questions entering Friday’s Suns-Jazz matchup at Vivint Arena that can be seen at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Arizona. ...
Darius Garland ‘has turned into an incredible basketball player’: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Now in his 13th NBA season, Charlotte small forward Gordon Hayward has seen his fair share of rising stars in the league. He got another look at Darius Garland during the Cavs near collapse at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday night. The Cavalier guard was sensational, finishing...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Dean Wade (knee) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Wade will miss his fifth straight game with right knee soreness. Expect Cedi Osman to see more time off the bench on Sunday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 210.9 minutes with Wade off the...
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
The Nets announced Irving would be available to play Sunday morning, after he apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material on his Twitter page. They suspended him days later after he had refused to apologize or clarify his beliefs, and he missed eight games.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List
It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
NBA
Cavs Win Big Over the Heat on Sunday Night
WRAP-UP After flirting with disaster on Friday – losing a big lead before pulling away in double-overtime – the Cavaliers left nothing to chance two nights later, jumping on Miami early and never letting up. Miami dressed seven men in its own overtime loss on Friday night, and...
Is Darius Garland a defensive liability for the Cleveland Cavaliers?
The Cleveland Cavaliers may have to admit that Darius Garland is part of the problem. The Cleveland Guardians have finally snapped their five-game skid against a Lonzo Ball-less Charlotte Hornets. It was a game that went to double overtime and should have never made it to one, let alone two different overtime.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers “Get Right” with Win Over Limping Hornets
Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said his team may have gotten a little complacent during its eight-game win streak in October. After being dealt a dose of reality via a five-game losing skid, the Cavs got back on track Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets with a 132-122 win in double-overtime.
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) out for ‘brief’ time
Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard has a right calf strain and will be sidelined for a “brief period,”
