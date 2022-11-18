ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Fans React To Cavs’ Win Over Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a five-game losing streak into Friday’s contest versus the Charlotte Hornets, and for a little while, it looked like the slide was going to continue. The Cavs had built a sizeable lead early on and maintained it late into the fourth quarter when Charlotte went...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are shaking things up going forward. While Caris LeVert has been a staple in the starting five, the team has struggled on the defensive end. As a result, Lamar Stevens will start ahead of LeVert going forward.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Cavaliers Kevin Love has thumb fracture, could miss games

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss some games after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb in Friday's double-overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets. The five-time All-Star got hurt in the third quarter. Love scored six points and had seven rebounds in 24 minutes...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Heat, Cavaliers bring weary legs into matchup

Fresh off snapping a five-game losing skid, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue a four-game homestand on Sunday when they welcome the visiting Miami Heat. Miami continues a four-game road trip with Sunday's contest, coming in having dropped its first two decisions at Toronto and Washington. Friday's 107-106 overtime loss against the...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Dean Wade (knee) remains out on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Wade will miss his fifth straight game with right knee soreness. Expect Cedi Osman to see more time off the bench on Sunday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 210.9 minutes with Wade off the...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 12

Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies

The Nets announced Irving would be available to play Sunday morning, after he apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material on his Twitter page. They suspended him days later after he had refused to apologize or clarify his beliefs, and he missed eight games.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List

It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Cavs Win Big Over the Heat on Sunday Night

WRAP-UP After flirting with disaster on Friday – losing a big lead before pulling away in double-overtime – the Cavaliers left nothing to chance two nights later, jumping on Miami early and never letting up. Miami dressed seven men in its own overtime loss on Friday night, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cavaliers “Get Right” with Win Over Limping Hornets

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said his team may have gotten a little complacent during its eight-game win streak in October. After being dealt a dose of reality via a five-game losing skid, the Cavs got back on track Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets with a 132-122 win in double-overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy