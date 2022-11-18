Snow flurries uptown Athens

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Becomes Part of Ohio Holiday Lights Trail
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Shine On Chillicothe’s light display, lighting Yoctangee Park for the holidays, is ready to put you in the holiday spirit with more lights than ever! This year the display features a Field of Memory Spheres honoring loved ones that are no longer here. Along with...
WTAP
Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) - Firefighters responded to a trailer fire on the 43 hundred block of State Route 555 in Little Hocking. According to the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Chevalier, one person was burned and transported to the hospital. One pet was found dead. According to...
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
WHIZ
Early Morning House Fire Displaces Two
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A fire displaced two men early this morning. Crews with the Zanesville Fire Department were dispatched to a home at 647 Whipple Street around 5:47 AM. Upon arrival on scene, they found fire in the ceiling, believed to have originated from a wood burner. Firefighters were...
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff
MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
Suspect dies after shootout with deputy in Ohio
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is in serious condition, after both were shot Thursday evening outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost identified Nicholas Mitchell, 42, as the suspect in a Friday press release. Mitchell died from his injuries at a Chillicothe-area hospital following […]
Ohio power plant ordered to stop dumping toxic coal ash
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant in southern Ohio marks the […]
Ohio man sentenced for 19 criminal charges
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from The Plains was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to 19 criminal charges. Mark Barnhart, 33, received nine years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the Athens County Common Pleas Court. Police say Barnhart’s crimes include a third-degree felony count of escape, a fifth-degree felony […]
Court TV
George Wagner testifies in his defense, denies knowledge of plot to kill Rhoden family
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (Court TV) — George Wagner IV wasted no time trying to distance himself from his family as he testified in his murder trial Wednesday and denied knowledge of their plan to kill eight people. Jaws dropped among members of the jury as the defendant was called...
Athens Messenger
Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT
The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.https://adamspg.com/
Comments / 1